Queer Eye premiered on Netflix in February 2018 and promised to be more than a makeover show. Like its predecessor of the same name, five fabulous people use their expertise to guide an individual to a more stylish and fulfilled self. Queer Eye’s fab five consists of food and wine guy Antoni Porowski, self-care guru Karamo Brown, grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, fashion-forward Tan France, and designer extraordinaire Bobby Berk.

This iteration of Queer Eye has proven to be a feel-good, soul-nourishing binge. Each episode has its hero, looking for the fab five’s help. They're looking to improve their lifestyle to pursue happiness and have relatable issues but unique perspectives, including lots of representation among LGBTQ communities and people of color. Viewers are inspired by watching an underdog transform themselves and gain confidence, and these particular episodes, curated by IMDb, are guaranteed to warm the heart.

S2 E2: ‘A Decent Proposal’ — 8.8

William, a 41-year-old Walmart employee from Dahlonega, Georgia, knows his girlfriend of three years, Shannan, is "The One" but, afraid of heartbreak and rejection, is too anxious to propose.

This episode left the fab five in tears after an epic proposal from William punctuated a sweet Walmart romance. The world owes it a debt of gratitude since it allowed Tan France to introduce straight men to the French tuck. But mostly, viewers responded to this affable average Joe being confident enough to show himself and aware enough to shed what was stagnant in his life.

S6 E2: ‘Angel Gets Her Wings’ — 8.9

Twenty-two-year-old Angel has only recently started transitioning. She’s happy and confident powerlifting in a queer-women-owned gym in Austin, but outside of it, she’s still struggling to find her identity.

This episode is beloved for its trans joy. Angel has a great support system, including her girlfriend Katia and gym buddy Vinny. Watching her reconcile with her struggling father was even more important, setting an example for other families charting these new waters. Angel taught viewers to celebrate who they are and learned she could own her femininity on her own terms. Most importantly, viewers took away the sense that everyone is responsible for pushing back against bigotry and cisgender hetero-normativity.

S3 E6: ‘Elrod & Sons’ — 8.9

Rob is a grieving widower and father of two young sons from Olathe, Kansas. His wife, who lost her battle with cancer, would have wanted him to move on and be happy, but he’s struggling to keep his head above water. They’re about to move into a new home, but first, they’ll have to say goodbye to the one they shared with her.

It was important to Rob to have someone acknowledge his process and validate his work. He was doing the best he could, and now he has some tools to aim a little higher. What was great about this episode was how much the fab five shared of themselves: Karamo, a father of two, spent a lot of the episode wrangling the kids while Jonathan bonded with him over the loss of his stepfather. Bobby gave him a way to store his late wife’s memories, and everyone pitched in to give him some happy new ones.

S6 E7 ‘Snow White of Central Texas’ — 9.1

Jamie is a mother of three and a rescue mommy to 170 special needs animals. Three pot-bellied pigs, 15 cats, and 20 dogs share her home, and she welcomes special-needs kids to her sanctuary to be with the amazing animals she rescues. The work is constant and overwhelming.

Superhero Bobby Berk literally raises a barn in this episode to help centralize her work and ease her burden. Karamo takes the opportunity to address burnout and encourage self-care. Plus, watching kids get to play and hang out with Jamie's animals was an adorable cherry on top.

S2E1 ‘God Bless Gay’ — 9.1

In Gay, Georgia, Miss Tammye is a devoted member of her church, taking the time to hug every person who attends service and asking Bobby to renovate the church’s community center rather than her home. But her 22-year-old son Myles hasn’t felt welcome in the church since he came out.

Like a benevolent Trojan horse, Queer Eye looks and feels like comfort reality TV, but important messages of love and acceptance are at its core. Bobby shared an experience common to too many queer people who’ve felt rejected and hated by their church. Karamo’s church experience was more grounded in love, and he bonded with Myles over the unique challenges of being a Black gay man. Antoni cried nearly the whole episode, as did many viewers.

S3 E5 ‘Black Girl Magic’ — 9.1

23-year-old Jess is the show’s first lesbian to be featured as the hero. She was outed to her adoptive parents at age 16, who kicked her out of the house. She’s been on her own ever since.

Since Bobby had a similar experience with his adoptive parents, he’s instrumental in showing Jess that abandonment doesn’t have to define her. The episode teaches Jess, and any queer kids at home who need to hear it, the importance of chosen families. Each of the five helps restore her confidence as she creates a sense of home and community. They listen to her with compassion. They’re careful of her trauma. They tell her she’s already enough.

S4 E5 ‘On Golden Kenny’ — 9.2

Kenny is a sweet, retired bachelor who feels like a personal failure and a social outcast. Mostly, he’s achingly lonely. The main work of this episode is shoring up Kenny’s sense of worth.

Queer Eye emphasizes that everyone deserves to be happy. Kenny is lonely and isolated, but he doesn’t have to be and doesn’t know how to reach out. With a bit of help from his new friends and by being open and vulnerable, he starts breaking down some barriers to his happiness. In theory, an old white man in Kansas should have little in common with the fab five, yet they can bridge the gap. Just like in the previous episode in which five successful, established queer individuals took a young lesbian under their wings, in this episode, it’s quietly healing to see a man of a particular generation be so receptive to Queer Eye’s message. And the adoption scene? Not a dry eye in the house.

S1 E4 ‘To Gay Or Not Too Gay’ — 9.2

AJ is gay but self-conscious about looking like it. He has a boyfriend, but he’s still mostly closeted. His biggest regret is not coming out to his dad before he died. He needs help reconciling with his past and living more openly in his future.

Antoni shares his own later coming out and gay awakening, normalizing that identity is a process, and not everyone fits into a certain mold. The five show him how to embrace his true self without worrying if he’s too gay or not gay enough. They teach him that there’s no such thing, that he can express himself however feels right. It’s a powerful message for anyone struggling with identity issues. AJ is surprised how much this makeover has been an internal process rather than just external, but the five really focus on allowing their heroes to be better versions of themselves.

S4E2 ‘Disabled But Not Really’ — 9.3

Wesley is a single father to an adorable daughter and a community activist. He was nominated by his gorgeous mother, who has been helping him adjust to his life since he was shot and paralyzed almost seven years ago.

Wesley has changed a lot in those seven years, much of it for the better, and the five help his outsides reflect what’s inside. Bobby does an amazing job making his home more accessible so he can be more independent, but Karamo’s contribution is the real heart-stopper. Wesley confronts the man who shot him, and Karamo guides viewers and AJ towards forgiveness.

S3 E3 ‘Jones Bar-B-Q’ — 9.4

The Jones sisters—Little and Shorty—run the wildly popular barbecue joint their father started that keeps them so busy they have no time to take care of themselves or to think big picture.

The five show how much they pay attention. They pamper the sisters, which they deserve, but they also help them honor their father by expanding their business and commemorating his memory. The love and respect they have for the father is first and foremost in bottling their to-die-for sauce and updating the restaurant. Antony is adorably obsessed with figuring out their secret ingredient, and the sisters are extra saucy in keeping it locked down. It’s heartwarming to see such worthy businesswomen achieve the next level of success and preserve such a beautiful legacy.

