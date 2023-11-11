Film biopics have become a popular genre in the film industry, with many acclaimed features being nominated for Academy Awards. This is especially true for the Best Actor category, where actors are often praised for fully embodying and transforming into real-life people. Austin Butler got a nod for his role in Elvis last year; this month, Sofia Coppola's latest film about the singer's ex-wife and actress, Priscilla Presley, has successfully piqued moviegoers' interest.

It's not hard to guess why some people find biographies to be the most compelling category — telling the story of real-life individuals in an engaging and inspiring way is not an easy task to do. Still, many films have succeeded in doing so. Surprisingly, by 2016, less than a quarter of all biographical films in the past had told women's stories. While the majority of celebrated biopics are male-fronted, there are also plenty of captivating, powerful tales about inspiring women viewers should add to their watchlists.

10 'On the Basis of Sex' (2018)

Director: Mimi Leder

On the Basis of Sex portrays the true story of the fierce Ruth Bader Ginsburg (played by Felicity Jones), depicting her personal struggles and continuous fight for equal rights. It also features the early cases of Bader Ginsburg's complex career, which eventually led to her nomination as U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice. Not only is this glossy and powerful biographical film female-centric but also female-directed.

Mimi Leder's inspiring biopic sheds a relevant light on Bader Ginsburg's incredible achievements. The female political figure broke gender norms and paved the way for many women in the field by becoming the second woman and the first Jewish woman ever appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Furthermore, Bader Ginsburg was also a supporter of gay rights and other marginalized groups.

On the Basis of Sex Release Date December 25, 2018 Cast Justin Theroux, Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer, Kathy Bates, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen Root Runtime 120

9 'Frida' (2002)

Director: Julie Taymor

This 2002 must-see biography stars the immensely talented and undeniably charismatic Mexican actress Salma Hayek in one of her most memorable performances, for which she was Oscar-nominated. Frida provides audiences with an intriguing biopic of one of the world's most famous and recognizable artists, Frida Kahlo. Set in Mexico City, the 2002 film highlights the painter's controversial life, tracing her tempestuous relationship with her mentor and other illicit affairs. It also tackles Frida's career, ahead-of-her-time thinking, and unique demeanor.

No doubt, Kahlo is one of the most important and influential women to ever live. After all this year, the surrealist artistic legend endures a cultural icon who has always worn her Mexican identity with pride, inspiring other artists — particularly women — along the way. With that being said, Julie Taymor's film is certainly worth checking.

8 'Jackie' (2016)

Director: Pablo Larraín

This heart-wrenching biography of J. F. Kennedy's long-term wife, Jacqueline Kennedy — often regarded as a fashion icon known for her European chic style — offers viewers an intimate look inside the life of the American socialite, writer, and ex-first lady. It tackles Kennedy's grief and trauma after her tragic husband's assassination. Audiences see her forced to console her children, plan her husband's funeral, and vacate the home she restored.

Emotionally charged, visually absorbing, and featuring a tour de force, Academy Award-nominated central performance from Natalie Portman, Jackie is a compelling and haunting biography, especially for those looking to get more knowledge on the events that followed one of the most shocking real-life passings so far. Between winning an Emmy for her White House documentary and restoring the White House, Jacqueline led an accomplished life. As such, it is only understandable that many still see her as a role model today.

7 'What's Love Got to Do with It' (1993)

Director: Brian Gibson

Like other talented women on this list, Angela Basset won great acclaim for her role in What's Love Got to Do with It, a fascinating Tina Turner biography that explores the rock star's personal life and career, depicting her rise to stardom. Before Basset got an Oscar nod for her supporting performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just this year, her efforts had been previously acknowledged in the Best Actress category with the 1993 film.

On top of Basset's astounding performance in the Brian Gibson biopic, this entertaining film also makes for a moving viewing. While it celebrates one of the most recognizable voices in the music industry, it also deals with Turner's turbulent domestic life. Most importantly, What's Love Got to Do with It is a powerful biopic that highlights the star's courage to break free from her ex-husband, which is an act of bravery as an abuse survivor. Sadly, the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll passed this year at 83.

6 'Priscilla' (2023)

Director: Sofia Coppola

Like many other films by Sofia Coppola, A24's most recent movie is a meticulous, intimate portrait of girlhood and isolation. This time, the director carefully depicts the teenage and young adult years of Priscilla Presley, based on her memoir "Elvis and Me." Coppola assures that a more accurate side of Elvis and Priscilla's often romanticized relationship, which began when she was only fourteen, is addressed. As many would agree, this is something that Baz Luhrman's acclaimed 2022 film failed to achieve.

With aesthetically pleasing imagery and a haunting narrative, Priscilla is a better-than-average biopic. Presley was a major fashion icon in the 1960s, inspiring the looks of well-known artists like Lana Del Rey (whom Coppola actually reached out to regarding an original track for the film) and Amy Winehouse. Over time, she also established herself as a successful business executive.

Priscilla Release Date November 3, 2023 Cast Jacob Elordi, Cailee Spaeny, Jorja Cadence, Ari Cohen Runtime 113 minutes

5 'Erin Brockovich' (2000)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Starring the gifted Julia Roberts, Steven Soderbergh's movie — which earned him a Best Director nomination — focuses on an unemployed single mother who becomes a legal assistant and almost single-handedly brings down a California power company accused of polluting a city's water supply.

Erin Brockovich was an essential element in building a case against Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) involving groundwater contamination in Hinkley, California, and Roberts perfectly brought her to life. Thanks to her resilient, determined, and hardworking nature, the environmental activist and go-getter endures an inspiring role model today, encouraging both activists and mothers. Furthermore, this intriguing and engaging movie is often considered one of the best biopics ever.

4 'Hidden Figures' (2016)

Director: Theodore Melfi

Directed by Theodore Melfi, Hidden Figures is set in the 1950s and 1960s and tells the extraordinary story of three African-American women in the NASA space program as 'human computers': Katherine G. Johnson, played by Taraji P. Henson, Dorothy Vaughan, portrayed by Octavia Spencer, and Mary Jackson, brought to life by Janelle Monáe.

It is always empowering to see highly intelligent in STEM. However, it is even more special when the events depicted on the big screen actually happened. These women were undoubtedly essential to the success of early spaceflight, and the incredible biography Hidden Figures provides an engrossing, educative take on the remarkable accomplishment.

3 'I, Tonya' (2017)

Director: Craig Gillespie

I, Tonya benefits from a career-best performance from everyone's favorite Barbie, Margot Robbie, at its center — as it would seem, it even made the star realize that she's a great actor. This biographical movie illustrates the life and career of the legendary American figure skater Tonya Harding. It tackles her connection to the life-changing 1994 assault on her rival, Nancy Kerrigan.

Despite hardship and everything that she undeservedly went through, Harding's legacy stands the test of time; she remains one of the most talented people in her field and a role model for young skaters all around the globe. I, Tonya is one of the best and most well-crafted biopics of recent times, and it seamlessly sheds a light on Harding's resilience while also sending out a powerful message on the importance of following one's dreams.

I, Tonya Release Date January 19, 2018 Cast Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Julianne Nicholson, Paul Walter Hauser, Bobby Cannavale Runtime 119 minutes

2 'The Passion of Joan of Arc' (1928)

Director: Carl Theodor Dreyer

The Passion of Joan of Arc is one of the most remarkable classic silent films. Based on the actual record of the trial of Joan of Arc, the moving feature tells the story of the inspiring but doomed teenage warrior as she is captured and eventually brought to Rouen, Normandy to stand trial by French clergymen loyal to the English.

Widely regarded as a landmark of cinema, Carl Theodor Dreyer's movie is a simple but well-crafted biography with a moving and unforgettable performance from Renée Jeanne Falconetti. What makes Joan of Arc so inspiring is the fact that she persuaded many French people in need of hope by partaking in a war of liberation, despite her youth, her lack of military training, and the fact that she was a female. She was an incredible leader who suffered a tragic fate — Joan of Arc was burned at the stake at only 19 years old for heresy, witchcraft, and "cross-dressing" (meaning dressing like a man), something that clerics proclaimed was an abomination to God.

1 'Persepolis' (2007)

Director: Marjane Satrapi, Vincent Paronnaud

Among the best, most groundbreaking female-directed films is Persepolis, an animated feature that tells the real-life story of a young, intelligent girl named Marjane Satrapi (played by Chiara Mastroianni) as she matures while facing the Iranian Revolution. It is based on Satrapi's bestselling, award-winning autobiographical French graphic novel of the same name.

Tackling the struggles of adolescence and childhood during the political climate in Iran in the 70s and 80s, this beautifully animated black-and-white film based on Satrapi's life is both heartbreaking and fun, making for an incredible pick for those who love animated biopics. Although nominated for Best Animated Feature in 2008's Academy Awards, it eventually lost to the fan-favorite Ratatouille.

Persepolis Release Date June 27, 2007 Cast Chiara Mastroianni, Catherine Deneuve, Danielle Darrieux, Simon Abkarian, Gabrielle Lopes Benites, François Jerosme Runtime 95

