Paranoia, the irrational and unshakable feeling that you're under threat even when there's no evidence of it. Many films have explored this feeling in a way that's both compelling and unsettling. These movies artfully play with the sensation that everyone has experienced at some point that someone is secretly out to get them.

From engrossing mystery thrillers like Memento to legendary dramas like Eyes Wide Shut, these films have characters navigating a menacing world of ominous events, in stories where they discover whether their enemies are real threats or the product of their own perception.

10 'Pi' (1998)

Known for his intense psychological dramas, Darren Aronofsky delivered a hell of a directing debut with Pi, a surrealist experimental thriller about a paranoid mathematician searching for a number that will unlock the universe's natural patterns.

The film explores themes of obsession, religion, and humanity's endless quest to make sense of a universe that always seems to elude rational understanding. Shot in striking high-contrast black and white, it's a movie that's every bit as visually staggering as it is narratively and thematically gripping.

9 'The Machinist' (2004)

Brad Anderson's The Machinist is a psychological thriller best known for starring Christian Bale in one of the most tremendous physical transformations an actor has ever gone through for a role, but it's a great movie in its own right. It's about an insomniac industrial worker who, after not having slept in a year, starts to question his sanity.

The film is deeply atmospheric, immersing the viewer in a moody character piece that takes its time slowly building tension and mystery. As protagonist Trevor goes around trying to discover which of his coworkers is out to get him, he'll discover what exactly has been causing his insomnia—And the audience is bound to be thrilled by the ride.

8 'Take Shelter' (2011)

Jeff Nichols's Take Shelter is about a man plagued by apocalyptic visions, which have him question whether he should shelter his family from a coming storm or from himself. Slow but suspenseful, it's a horror thriller like few others.

Beautifully shot, intelligently written, and with one of Michael Shannon's most powerful performances, Take Shelter is an enrapturing experience that's slow to reveal the answer to its msyteries, patient in portraying its protagonist's building sense of paranoia, and clever in constructing a hard-hitting third act.

A seminal work of political intrigue, the psychological thriller The Manchurian Candidate by John Frankenheimer is a star-studded neo-noir about an American POW in the Korean War who's brainwashed as an assassin for a Communist conspiracy.

The film reads as quasi-prophetic nowadays, with many of its disturbing themes and sociopolitical messages still feeling relevant today. Mixing dark humor, nail-biting suspense, and moments that are genuinely scary, the film stands out as one of the best examples of its genre from the 20th century.

6 'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

The final film by Stanley Kubrick, regarded by many as the greatest filmmaker of all time, Eyes Wide Shut is a profoundly atmospheric drama about a doctor embarking on a bizarre night of sexual adventure after his wife tells him about her fantasies.

Impenetrably strange just like Kubrick's most disturbing films, Eyes Wide Shut is an exceptionally interesting epilogue to the career of one of cinema's most treasured voices. Surreal, dark, almost hypnotic, the film is filled with erotic paranoia permeating its exploration of the deepest, darkest pits of the human psyche.

5 'Repulsion' (1965)

Like the best psychological horror movies do, Repulsion builds suspense and terror through character, theme, and atmosphere with barely any gore. One of the scariest movies of all time, it's about a sex-repulsed woman sinking ever-deeper into depression, having horrofic visions of sexual violence in the process.

The movie is acutely disturbing, packing a hell of a punch with a great script and a brilliant Catherine Deneuve in the lead role. As you follow this deeply disturbed woman around, you feel that you have also lost touch with reality, inevitably starting to doubt what's real and what's not.

4 'Marathon Man' (1976)

Having two of your time's most legendary actors together on screen is never a common occurrence, but that's what happened when Dustin Hoffman and Laurence Olivier starred together in John Schlesinger's Marathon Man, about a student who finds himself inexplicably chased by mysterious government agents.

The performances are fantastic, of course, but that's not it. In fact, Marathon Man is often praised as one of the strongest Hollywood thrillers of the 20th century, conveying a strong feeling of post-Holocaust paranoia and following a protagonist that viewers can't help but feel desperately worried about.

3 'Memento' (2000)

Christopher Nolan is one of a few filmmakers who can brag about having a masterpiece as a sophomore film. Memento, a story in reverse chronological order about an amnesiac tracking down his wife's killer, is still recognized as one of his best works even over two decades later.

The movie's main premise is much, much more than a simple gimmick; it's an essential part of its examination of the astonishing lengths that people will go to in order to grant their lives some semblance of meaning. It's a phenomenal story by itself, but the way it's framed makes it all the more suspenseful and tense.

2 'The Thing' (1982)

The Thing has seen three very different versions, but it shouldn't be controversial to say that, despite its initial poor reception, John Carpenter's version is far and away the best. In it, a research team in Antarctica is hunted by a shape-shifting alien who can adopt the appearance of its victims.

Set in a vast yet intimately claustrophobic backdrop, the movie succeeds at having the audience second-guessing everyone and everything at all times. You can never know when the next kill is going to come or who isn't who they say they are, but it sure is entertaining to try and guess.

1 'The Conversation' (1974)

To make a masterpiece is enough of a high feat; but to make two and release them the same year is an accomplishment that only a handful of directors have achieved. Francis Ford Coppola is one of them. On the same year that he released The Godfather Part II, he also released The Conversation, a first-rate mystery thriller about a paranoid surveillance expert having a crisis of conscience when suspecting that the couple he's spying on will be murdered.

Enigmatic and intelligent in ways that most thrillers can only dream of being, Coppola's masterwork is a stirring story about loneliness, surveillance, voyeurism, and the paranoia that can come from these things getting mixed. It's a terrific movie, but certainly not an easy one to get through.

