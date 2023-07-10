In film (and media as a whole), anachronism refers to something which appears on-screen but is not appropriate for the time period being depicted. Usually, anachronisms are mistakes. For instance, the characters in Braveheart wear kilts, even though people only started wearing the garments in Scotland centuries later.

However, sometimes filmmakers deliberately sacrifice historical accuracy in service to the movie's themes, or to make an artistic statement, or simply to be entertaining. Redditors on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, recently got together to discuss which movies do it best.

10 'A Knight's Tale' (2001)

Heath Ledger stars in this delightful medieval adventure as William Thatcher, a peasant squire who dreams of becoming a knight. In a daring act of deception, William assumes the identity of a nobleman and competes in jousting tournaments across Europe. With his loyal companions Roland (Mark Addy) and Wat (Alan Tudyk) by his side, William navigates the world of chivalry, love, and honor.

Although set in the 14th century, A Knight's Tale is packed with modern pop culture references and has an electric '70s rock soundtrack, including Queen and David Bowie. "There's a place for stylistic use of anachronism when telling an otherwise serious story. A Knight's Tale is one of the clearest examples of this," said Redditor Caboose127.

9 'Moulin Rouge!' (2001)

This audacious musical by Baz Luhrmann transports the viewer to a vibrant, stylized version of 19th-century Paris. At the heart of the movie is the tumultuous romance between Christian (Ewan McGregor), a young and aspiring writer, and Satine (Nicole Kidman), the star courtesan of the iconic Moulin Rouge cabaret.

The Moulin Rouge cabaret club really did exist in Belle Époque France, but the film features a totally modern soundtrack, including everything from The Beatles to Nirvana. Moulin Rouge! also pays homage to other musicals, music videos, and Bollywood movies, with some describing it as a postmodern film. "I've recently discovered that I really enjoy when a movie employs anachronism to a stylistic or comedic effect [...] Moulin Rouge! comes to mind," said user Caboose127.

8 'Gangs of New York' (2002)

This historical epic, directed by Martin Scorsese, depicts the brutal clashes between rival gangs in 1860s New York. It centers on Amsterdam Vallon (Leonardo DiCaprio), a young man seeking revenge against William "Bill the Butcher" Cutting (Daniel Day-Lewis), the fearsome leader of a gang of nativists responsible for his father's death. This power struggle unfolds against the backdrop of a rapidly changing America.

Gangs of New York is an interesting one because Scorsese marries meticulous attention to historical accuracy in terms of the sets and costumes with a free-wheeling approach to the soundtrack, which heavily features contemporary pop songs. In particular, user ahmadinebro praised "Scorsese's use of Peter Gabriel's 'Signal to Noise'" in the film.

7 'Marie Antoinette' (2006)

Marie Antoinette is Sofia Coppola's revisionist portrait of the iconic French queen. The film follows the young Austrian princess Marie Antoinette (Kirsten Dunst) as she navigates the treacherous world of the French court after marrying Louis XVI (Jason Schwartzman) and ascending to the throne. At the same time, popular unrest threatens to bring the monarchy to its knees.

Coppola uses various modern elements, like the new-wave and post-punk soundtrack, to humanize Marie Antoinette and cast her in a different light. It's a character study rather than a historical document. Redditor majorminus92's favorite anachronism was the "pair of blue Converse sneakers [you can see] during her shopping spree scene." The user woyzeckspeas added, "Critics ragged on Sofia for her anachronism and then gushed about Tarantino and Lanthimos when they finally caught up to her ten years later."

6 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Rob Reiner's classic fantasy adventure stars Robin Wright as Buttercup, a young woman who is forced to marry the wicked Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon) against her will. However, when she is kidnapped by a trio of outlaws, her fate takes an unexpected turn.

Reiner revels in anachronism and fourth wall breaks, and the script by William Goldman is modern despite the fantastical setting. "[The Princess Bride's] use of dialogue styles is very 20th century. So phrases like 'Life is pain. Anyone that says different is selling something' or referring to Rodents of Unusual Size as ROUS make the dialogue lively, surprising and quotable," said user rb2001.

5 'Romeo + Juliet' (1996)

Baz Luhrmann subverts audience expectations yet again with his screen version of Shakespeare's legendary love story. Romeo + Juliet unfolds in the modern day, with the Montague and Capulet families depicted as rival mafia clans, wielding guns rather than swords. However, the movie retains Shakespeare's original poetic 16th-century dialogue, making for an interesting contrast.

"It would remiss our fellows to leave Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet unspoken," said user rb2001. "For the players use the words of the original pen, and yet adorn themselves by the effects of a later age."

4 'It Follows' (2014)

This horror revolves around a sexually transmitted supernatural entity that will haunt a person until they die or sleep with someone else and pass it on. One of the more intriguing parts of the movie is the way that director David Robert Mitchell deliberately includes elements from various time periods to keep the audience guessing as to when the movie is meant to take place.

For example, there are vintage cars on the streets, and the characters watch old black-and-white movies on TV, yet other aspects of the environment appear near-futuristic. The result is that the movie seems to be suspended in a kind of chronological twilight zone. "It Follows purposefully makes you wonder at what time it takes place. It's very subtle but it does add a lot to the atmosphere," said Redditor Kataratz.

3 'Amadeus' (1984)

Miloš Forman's Amadeus delves into the tumultuous relationship between two musical geniuses, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) and Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham). Salieri, a respected composer, becomes consumed by envy and bitterness when confronted with Mozart's unparalleled talent.

It's a terrific movie, but not very historically accurate. For instance, there's no evidence that Salieri ever bore ill will toward Mozart. Rather, Forman turns these characters into archetypes through which to explore themes of creativity and jealousy. As user Pjoernrachzarck put it: "Amadeus picks style over historicity every chance it gets."

2 'Excalibur' (1981)

Excalibur is an epic retelling of the legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. It follows the rise and fall of Arthur (Nigel Terry) as he wields the mythical sword Excalibur and attempts to unite the warring factions of England under his rule. Guided by the wise wizard Merlin (Nicol Williamson), Arthur assembles his trusted allies, including Lancelot (Nicholas Clay) and Guinevere (Cherie Lunghi). However, their unity is threatened by their own desires, betrayals, and the presence of the malevolent sorceress Morgana (Helen Mirren).

It's one of the better takes on the Arthurian legend, but it strives to be visually impressive rather than being true to what the Dark Ages were actually like. "Excalibur’s armor, weapons, and architecture look amazing but don’t fit any time period," Redditor DrRexMorman explains.

1 'The Last Temptation of Christ' (1988)

User DrefinitelyNot's pick for the most memorable intentional anachronism in film was "the dialogue and current New York accents in The Last Temptation of Christ." The Last Temptation of Christ is Martin Scorsese's portrayal of the life of Jesus, starring Willem Dafoe, with Harvey Keitel as Judas and David Bowie as Pontius Pilate.

Rather than speaking archaically, the actors speak in modern English and use their natural accents. It's a little jarring at first, but presumably, this was done to humanize these figures and make them more relatable to the audience. The movie has its weaknesses, but there's no denying it's one of Scorsese's most daring projects.

