Netflix has produced plenty of shows that have become a worldwide phenomenon. Several years after debuting in 2016, Stranger Things continues to be a dominant force on the platform as it heads into its fourth season. And who could forget how Squid Game took the world by storm and became one of the platform’s highest-viewed series of all time. However, there’s a unique kind of engaging content in Netflix’s library that most might not be aware of, interactive content.

Netflix’s interactive experiences put viewers in the driver’s seat by having them make choices while watching that affect the story's path and allow viewers to shape their viewing experience. It’s similar to what Supermassive Games does with their “choose your own adventure” horror games, like their upcoming star-studded game, The Quarry. Some of these Netflix choose-your-own-adventure-type interactive specials have featured recognizable names and franchises and even utilized the storytelling tool for educational purposes. Most importantly, it lets viewers be a part of the action.

10 'Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale' (2017)

With Puss in Boots successfully returning to the big screen with its now-Oscar nominated sequel The Last Wish, there’s no better time to check out an interactive adventure starring the beloved Shrek character.

Trapped in an Epic Tale sees the sword-wielding feline hero needing your help traversing a series of classic fairy tales and stories to escape a magical book. It’s a fun spin-off adventure starring a fan-favorite character that gets you in the right mood to see Puss in Boots make a significant return.

9 'Trivia Quest' (2022)

Remember that game Trivia Crack where you and your friends could compete in a trivia battle? Netflix recently turned the game into a charming interactive adventure that tests your knowledge.

Through one of the best interactive Netflix shows, Trivia Quest, viewers can encounter the delightfully animated character from the iconic mobile game and be tested on trivia across multiple subjects to sharpen their minds and free trapped trivia friends. With new episodes coming daily, Trivia Quest gives viewers a daily dose of knowledge. It's also the perfect animated show both parents and kids can enjoy together.

8 'Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-o-Rama' (2020)

Classic comic superhero Captain Underpants has his own choose-your-own-adventure style story on Netflix, titled Epic Choice-o-Rama, letting viewers guide his latest adventure.

Harold and George look for you to help Captain Underpants stop the dastardly Krupp from destroying their treehouse in this interactive adventure. Viewers control all the actions and hijinks of this Captain Underpants adventure, and it makes for a fun interactive experience for both kids and adults to enjoy.

7 'You vs. Wild' (2019)

Believe it or not, adventurer and survivalist Bear Grylls has been providing Netflix with multiple interactive specials through the You vs. Wild series. It's the ultimate choose-your-own-adventure Netflix experience.

In the series that plays out like a gripping survivalist movie, viewers will embark on some dangerous and wild quests with Grylls in some harsh environments and make choices that could help Grylls survive or be stuck in tough situations. Through two interactive series and an interactive film, there are multiple ways to join Grylls on his globe-trotting adventures.

6 'Cat Burglar' (2022)

One of the best Netflix interactive shows, Cat Burglar mixes classic cartoon hijinks with fun questions for a fun and engaging experience that is nostalgic and new.

By answering trivia questions correctly, viewers can help the mischievous Rowdy the Cat steal some prized artwork while evading Peanut the Security Pup. Cat Burglar is an interactive trivia game that feels like a refreshing blast from the past and is a ton of fun to watch unfold.

5 'Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal' (2020)

Netflix’s popular animated series, Carmen Sandiego, brought the character back into prominence. Now fans can guide the titular spy on a new adventure with the interactive special To Steal or Not to Steal.

In this adventure, fans will act as Carmen’s mission control by guiding her actions to save her captured crew from the villainous V.I.L.E. It’s a fan’s dream come to life as you get to create your own Carmen Sandiego spy story with this interactive movie on Netflix.

4 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs The Reverend' (2020)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt fans can rejoice knowing that there’s an interactive special on Netflix, titled Kimmy vs The Reverend, that puts you in the director’s chair to create your own hilarious episode essentially.

As Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) attempts to foil the plot of the Reverend while planning her wedding, viewers can make some choices that guide Kimmy on her journey and lead to some unexpectedly funny conclusions. It’s a star-studded Kimmy Schmidt adventure no fan should miss.

3 'Headspace: Unwind Your Mind' (2021)

Sometimes you just want to jump onto Netflix just to relax and get into a better state of mind. Well, meditation specialists over at Headspace have got you covered with an interactive special geared toward unwinding.

Unwind Your Mind allows viewers to create a custom meditation experience that puts you in a better headspace and calms your mind. The special is worth your time if you’re really into ASMR experiences or just want some meditative relief. Plus, it has great minimalistic and calming visuals.

2 'We Lost Our Human' (2023)

We Lost Our Human introduces viewers to some tough animated pets. One of Netflix's most ambitious interactive movies, the non-linear film is a whopping hour and forty-three minutes long and follows an indoor cat and dog's misadventures after they wake up to discover that all the humans are gone. As they venture outside to find their owners (and the rest of the humans), audiences must help them either save the world or destroy it completely.

With engrossing mysteries, well-designed puzzles, quirky creatures, and unique visuals, We Lost Our Human is already clearly among Netflix's best interactive movies. It's a fun and weird journey unlike any other, and definitely one worth taking.

1 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' (2018)

Netflix’s beloved anthology series Black Mirror is no stranger to pushing the boundaries in exploring dark visions of technology and humanity. Still, they went the extra mile with their 2020 interactive film Bandersnatch.

A popular interactive Netflix movie, Bandersnatch's incredibly meta-story follows a game programmer creating a “choose your own adventure” game that eventually consumes his life and sends him into a horrifying downward spiral that twists his reality. With a variety of terrifying endings and choices and one enjoyably meta moment, Bandersnatch gave viewers the tools to craft their own haunting Black Mirror experience.

