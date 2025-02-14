Every parent's nightmare is for their child to be unwell, in danger, or dying, and to be unable to do anything about it. It's a heartbreaking situation, and it's so emotionally heavy that it threatens to tear families, sometimes whole communities, apart. In Best Interests, the new limited series written by Enola Holmes scribe Jack Thorne, a daughter's medical downturn puts her family in an impossible spot that spirals into a larger struggle while their cohesion is torn apart. It's a nightmare of a situation, and in four short episodes, the series pulls ample drama out of its heavy premise thanks to a smart script and exceptional performances from Sharon Horgan, Michael Sheen, and Alison Oliver.

What Is 'Best Interests' About?

Nicci (Sharon Horgan) and Andrew (Michael Sheen) receive the worst news that parents can get when their daughter Marnie (Niamh Moriarty) is diagnosed with a rare and deadly form of muscular dystrophy. When she falls into a coma and the hospital decides to terminate life support, it plunges the family into the most unenviable crisis possible. While Andrew prepares to relent to the hospital's perspective, Nicci undertakes a legal fight, and their conflict has major repercussions for the family and all involved. Also caught in the crossfire is Katie (Alison Oliver of Saltburn fame), an older sister who struggles both with this terrible situation and with always being relegated to the back burner.

'Best Interests' Will Break Your Heart From Minute One

Image via Acorn TV

Four episodes is a relatively small amount of time to develop an engaging drama, but Best Interests doesn't waste a minute breaking the audience's hearts. The stakes are established from Episode 1: a forthcoming legal battle, a family that loves each other, a sweetheart of a daughter who falls ill, and a hospital that rules too quickly that they don't want to fight for her any longer. It's a well-written series, with layered and complex characters whose choices propel a narrative that's emotionally weighty but breezy in pace. The occasional time jump does aid the development of a strong pace overall, though in individual moments a more purely chronological exhibition of Marnie's development might have been a better choice.

Moriarty is a relative newcomer but a great cast for Marnie, giving the role considerable warmth and optimism despite the harrowing situation. Beyond the simple fact of 'she's my daughter,' Moriarty's performance intuitively grounds why everyone's so devastated when her health takes a downturn. Michael Sheen gives a heartbreaking turn as a despairing father who tries to keep the family together without the boldness to do it. He's terrifyingly alone, and it's devastating. Alison Oliver is excellent as the older sister facing a double-sided mourning, both for the withering away of Marnie and for her own lost childhood as Marnie's crisis has pushed her milestones into the shadows. It's such a hard set of emotions to exhibit, and she's exceptional. Most centrally, Sharon Horgan is a standout, besieged by what she feels is an uncaring system and a hopeless husband and enraged in her feeling that she's the only one fighting for Marnie. It's a tremendous powerhouse of a performance.

'Best Interests' Is an Elegant Showcase for an Exceptional Cast