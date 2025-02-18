[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Best Interests.]

Summary The drama series 'Best Interests' explores family dynamics in facing a life-threatening condition.

Authenticity in storytelling is key to showcasing both tragedy and laughter in the narrative of such delicate subject matter.

Sharon Horgan discusses the challenges of portraying intense roles and the importance of diversity in her projects.

The drama series Best Interests, available to stream on Acorn TV, follows the heartbreaking choice parents Nicci (Sharon Horgan) and Andrew (Michael Sheen) must face when it comes to their youngest daughter Marnie (Niamh Moriarty), whose health is deteriorating due to a rare condition. So much of Nicci and Andrew’s life together is focused on Marnie, and even though they don’t mean it to, that often affects their older daughter Katie (Alison Oliver), who loves her sister but often feels forgotten. While doctors believe it is in Marnie’s best interests to withdraw medical care and allow her to die, Nicci and Andrew end up on different sides of what becomes a court battle that drives a family apart.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Horgan talked about why she hesitated in signing on to do Best Interests, what made the shoot so challenging, telling this story as authentically as possible, finding laughter in tragedy, and exploring the Nicci and Katie relationship. She also discusses how lucky and grateful she feels to have been able to make Bad Sisters, whether she’d want to do a Game Night sequel, and always wanting to keep challenging herself.

Sharon Horgan Needed a Bit of Convincing To Sign on For 'Best Interests'

"I got to the end of 'Bad Sisters' and I remember calling my agent and being like, 'I just haven’t got it in me.'"