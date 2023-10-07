With some of the most popular films out there fitting into the category, including the upcoming new installment for the iconic Saw franchise, horror has, over time, assuredly become one of the most beloved genres in the film industry, so it is no wonder that films from all around the globe have managed to capture the attention of many.

Because true horror enthusiasts absolutely love spending their free time immersing themselves in the unsettling atmosphere of horror films — with or without subtitles — we have gathered some of the best international horror movies that are not for the faint of heart, courtesy of Reddit.

10 'Shutter' (2004) — Thailand

This intriguing Thai supernatural ghost story by Banjong Pisanthanakun and Parkpoom Wongpoom illustrates the story of a young photographer (Ananda Everingham) who, along with his girlfriend Jane (Natthaweeranuch Thongmee), find suspicious spots on their photographs after fleeing a crime scene.

Featuring great acting performances and a chilling narrative, the 2004 flick is absolutely worth a watch, at least according to Redditors. Gothism, for one, even described it as the "best ghost movie ever except perhaps The Haunting." Additionally, FoundFootageDumbFun commented that the movie "has one of the most haunting resolutions" they have ever seen.

9 'Martyrs' (2009) — France

Given how many horror enthusiasts love Martyrs, it isn't necessarily an unknown horror movie. With that being said, Pascal Laugier's revenge flick is worth checking if you haven't already. Combining psychological and body horror, it tells the disturbing story of a young woman (Mylène Jampanoï) who sets out on a quest to seek revenge against those who abducted and abused her as a child.

"I just re-watched Martyrs after a few years, and it's still one of the absolute most terrifying movies I've seen. It's so well done, it felt more realistic and emotional," the OP shared in the description for their Reddit discussion. "It was hell depressing and disturbing, but perfection."

8 'Audition' (1999) — Japan

In the 1999 horror mystery film Audition from Japan, a grieving widower (Ryo Ishibashi) who is searching for a new wife is offered the chance to screen girls at a special audition arranged by a friend. However, he soon discovers that the one he is attracted to is not who she appears to be.

Directed by Takashi Miike, this compelling 1990s slow-burn is equal parts brutal and disturbing, with some graphic, gory scenes towards the end. According to One-Most-3815, who commented under a "foreign horror film recommendations" discussion, Audition is "the best." Furthermore, several other Redditors mentioned the movie.

7 'A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night' (2014) — Iran

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night is certainly one of the most captivating, innovative, and unconventional vampire movies to date, with its plot revolving around a skateboarding blood-sucker (Sheila Vand) who preys on men who disrespect women. It is directed by the talented Iranian filmmaker Ana Lily Armipour.

As HoundNL suggested, the film is "a good take on the vampire genre, is not scary like getting jumps cares or bite your nails, but it has a very good suspense atmosphere and slow pace." In a different post, BingoBarkington showcased their amusement towards the flick, even delineating it as a "powerful" Iranian feature.

6 'Train to Busan' (2016) — South Korea

Train to Busan is regarded as one of South Korea's finest horror movies and a must-watch for zombie fans. The popular post-apocalyptic film chronicles the aftermath of a virus outbreak as passengers struggle to survive on the train from Seoul to Busan.

Thrilling, emotional, and anxiety-inducing, this essential film by Yeon Sang-ho demands to be watched at least once, even if not as scary as some other movies mentioned on this list. "Imo Train to Busan is 10% scary and 90% a punch in the guts, it's something that left me emotionally scarred," BloodyPoptart wrote. "Definitely more of a good story! Gets you invested in the characters too," UKnowDaTruth replied under a Redditor's comment.

5 'Tigers Are Not Afraid' (2017) — Mexico

A top-notch horror from Mexico, Tigers Are Not Afraid is one of Guillermo del Toro's personal favorites; that alone should be enough to entice cinephiles. The Issa López feature counts on a thought-provoking premise set in the slums of Mexico and follows a girl who does whatever is in her power to see her disappeared mother again.

Combining elements of magical realism with horrific violence, the genre-bending dark and obscure movie is surely worthwhile, and Redditors seem to agree. "I've heard good things about this," Dax_Nova replied when another user recommended the film.

4 'Let the Right One In' (2008) — Sweden

Much like A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, Let the Right One In offers audiences a well-crafted, out-of-the-box take on the vampire sub-genre. The story centers around a 12-year-old boy who forms a strong bond with an unusual and introverted girl child.

From being outlined as "top-notch" (in SchemataObscura's words) to "[redacted] amazing" (as a now-deleted account wrote), Let the Right One In is a beloved Swedish horror on the platform. Directed by Tomas Alfredson, the 2008 movie is both a touching and unconventional coming-of-age and a frightening horror flick.

3 'Rec' (2007) — Spain

Widely considered one of Spain's most memorable features to date, Rec is a found-footage horror by Jaume Balagueró and Paco Plaza. It follows a reporter (Manuela Velasco) and her cameraman (Pablo Rosso) as they embark on a life-altering quest while covering an infection spreading inside an apartment building.

"Was terrified when watched this for the first time," Funky-Monk-- admitted. "Rec is in my top 5 of all time. So scary to me," KickpuncherJ replied under a user's comment, to which sdaveak47 added, "The best thing about Rec is it really sticks the landing - the finale in the attic is the scariest scene of the whole film."

2 'Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum' (2018) — South Korea

Also a found footage film, Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum is a truly frightening viewing experience. It depicts an internet broadcaster (Wi Ha-joon) and six other people who decide to enter a haunted psychiatric hospital where 42 patients have killed themselves in the past.

When it comes to impressive international horrors, it is clear that Jung Bum-shik's movie is essential. "Last night I watched Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum. It. was. freaky. For the last half hour, I couldn't take the tension anymore and had to watch it with one headphone off," a deleted user revealed. "Gave me a few jumps," another Redditor commented.

1 'The Wailing' (2016) — South Korea

Another South Korean horror flick that earned immense praise is 2016's The Wailing, which depicts a mysterious disease that starts to spread when a stranger arrives in a little village. It is a policeman's (Kwak Do-won) mission to unearth the origins of the mystery if he wants to save his daughter.

As it turns out, Na Hong-jin's movie is so great that it even appeals to those who aren't fans of its sub-category, including No_Camp_7, who says, "Not even a fan of the sub-genre but admittedly it does everything really well. Watched twice and will watch again." Furthermore, hhuikb names the South Korean feature a "jaw-dropping movie."

