For the average American moviegoer, the American film industry will be the only one that they ever experience. Due to the prevalence of the Hollywood industry both domestically and abroad, most of these films can easily fill up the entirety of a cinephile's time. However, there is a whole other world for one to experience.

This other world is international cinema. With the advent of the internet and streaming, international films have exploded in popularity in recent years. From cheap knock-offs of popular Hollywood films such as The Man Who Saves the World to award-winning masterpieces such as Parasite, there is no shortage of foreign films to explore. Here are the best international movies of the last 25 years.

10 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Pan's Labyrinth is a dark fantasy film first released in 2006. Directed by Guillermo del Toro, who also directed Pacific Rim and Crimson Peak, the plot follows a young girl named Ofelia, played by Ivana Baquero, who also appeared in Another Me and The New Daughter, who, while living with her stepfather Captain Vidal, played by Sergi López, who also appeared in Happy as Lazzaro and The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, comes across the titular labyrinth that she must now navigate.

Pan's Labyrinth has very creative creature designs throughout for the mythical inhabitants of the labyrinth. For example, the Pale Man, played by Doug Jones of Hellboy and What We Do in the Shadows fame, is covered in washed out, emaciated skin that draws attention to his featureless face and clawed, spindly hands. This striking design employs the uncanny valley in order to present something that is almost human but also clearly is not, thereby characterizing the labyrinth as a place that is both somewhat familiar to Ofelia while also being a very dangerous place for her to be.

9 'Godzilla Minus One' (2023)

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki

Godzilla Minus One is an epic kaiju film first released in 2023. It serves as the thirty seventh entry in the Godzilla franchise. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, who also directed Lupin III: The First and Always - Sunset on Third Street, the story follows a kamikaze pilot named Koichi, played by Ryunosuke Kamiki of Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle fame, as he deals with PTSD following his return to Japan, only for his life to once again be thrown into disarray with the emergence of Godzilla.

Godzilla Minus One has very effective visual effects. For instance, whenever Godzilla is about to fire his atomic breath, the spikes on his back shift down like a cartridge loading into a gun as a loud droning sound is heard. This helps to illuminate Godzilla's menace, as the deliberate pacing of his atomic breath allows the tension to build to its fullest extent by making the audience wait for this inevitable attack. In addition, his physical prowess is also enhanced by the scenes of Godzilla swimming, as these show the majority of his body above water, emphasizing his massive size.

8 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

Directed by Ang Lee

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is a wuxia martial arts film first released in 2000. It is an adaptation of the Chinese novel of the same name by Wang Dulu, who also wrote Crane Startles Kunlun and Precious Sword, Golden Hairpin. Directed by Ang Lee, who also directed Brokeback Mountain and Life of Pi, the plot follows two warriors named Li Mu Bai, played by Chow Yun-fat of Hard Boiled and The Killer fame, and Yu Shu Lien, played by Michelle Yeoh of Everything Everywhere All at Once and Sunshine fame, as they hunt down a thief.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon has a very effective style. For example, during each fight scene, the characters are made to like they are flying, providing a kind of mystical wonder to the combat throughout. This helps to evoke the ancient influence on the story by depicting the characters performing impossible, larger than life acts throughout, solidifying their legendary status through these fight scenes. This also lets the filmmakers be more creative than they would be able to otherwise, like when Lien spins her way to the floor above.

7 'Werckmeister Harmonies' (2000)

Directed by Béla Tarr

Werckmeister Harmonies is a drama film first released in 2000. It is based on the 1989 book The Melancholy of Resistance by László Krasznahorkai, who also wrote Satantango and War and War. Directed by Béla Tarr, who also directed The Turin Horse and The Outsider, the plot follows a young man named János, played by Lars Rudolph, who also appeared in Run Lola Run and The Edge of Heaven, as his life in communist Hungary is upended by the arrival of a mysterious circus that brings with it a wave of increased violence.

Werckmeister Harmonies expertly employs sweeping long takes in order to convey its story. For example, when János walks through the city streets following the riot, the camera follows him through a burning city with each of the rioters simply standing there. This provides a sense of nuance by allowing the audience to take in the gravity of the situation now that the dust has settled after the chaos has ended, which also aids in this nuance by allowing the audience to come to their own conclusions about these events.

6 'Another Round' (2020)

Directed by Thomas Vinterberg

Another Round is a dark comedy drama film first released in 2020. Directed by Thomas Vinterberg, who also directed The Celebration and The Hunt, the story follows a group of teachers, played by Mads Mikkelsen of Casino Royale and Hannibal fame, Thomas Bo Larsen of Flickering Lights and The Wave fame, Magnus Millang of The Commune and Kursk fame, and Lars Ranthe of Adam’s Apples and Brothers fame, respectively, that come together to conduct an experiment to see if they can stay drunk all day.

Another Round has a very insightful perspective on alcohol consumption. For instance, when the experiment begins, they agree to keep the alcohol content low and limit their consumption. However, when the results appear positive, they increase the content and quit moderating their intake, only to crash. This progression provides a realistic depiction of alcoholism by showing both the early highs and inevitable lows, while also providing a sympathetic portrayal of those struggling with alcoholism by showing how much the emotional state of each of the teachers had improved during the early stages of the experiment.