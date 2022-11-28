The new Netflix series 1899 is here, and it is everything any sci-fi enthusiast could want and more. From the creators of Dark, Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese's new TV show does not disappoint in the slightest. While it may not be a match to the previously mentioned show, it is nonetheless a mind-bending watch. Engaging, cleverly written, and creative, 1899 features just the right amount of mystery to keep viewers guessing.

Audiences who have finished the show already and are looking for some thought-provoking alternatives to fill the hole that the new Netflix original left can check out some incredible science fiction shows that are equally guaranteed to blow their minds, from Manifestto Westworld.

'Manifest' (2018– )

Available to stream on Netflix.

Jeff Rake's Manifest centers around the returning passengers of a very turbulent flight. While the plane lands safely and everything goes according to plan, the characters later come to realize that the world aged five years. What's more, the passengers begin to receive strange visions they name "Callings" and start to argue about what exactly happened to them and why.

Although it starts off stronger in the first season, Manifest is an entertaining watch through and through. While it offers a unique and intriguing storyline, the Netflix series may not be for everyone given its slow pace.

'Lost' (2004–2010)

Available to stream on Hulu.

Created by Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams, and Damon Lindelof, this ABC original series follows a group of people who survived a plane crash and are struggling to survive on a mysterious and seemingly deserted island. The show peaked with its pilot episode and captured a loyal fanbase that waited for its gripping events every single week.

The ideal watch for those who like both survival shows and sci-fi, this genre-bending show will certainly get viewers thinking. Having won more than 11 Emmys, Lost is a critically acclaimed, once-in-a-lifetime kind series and undoubtedly one of the best of its genres.

'Sense8' (2015–2018)

Available to stream on Netflix.

With only two seasons, Sense8 tells the overwhelming story of eight strangers from different corners of the world who are suddenly mentally and emotionally connected, each with a different background and culture. While these characters struggle to find out the reason behind what happened, they must find a way to survive being hunted by those who see them as a menace.

One of the best things about the show is how easy it is to be invested in its realistic characters — it's impossible not to feel at least a tiny bit attached to this group of fictional people, especially when their journeys are so engaging. Ultimately, Sense8 is a deeply profound and original series that takes viewers on an unforgettable ride.

'The Peripheral' (2022–)

Available to stream on Prime Video.

Based on a 2014 science fiction mystery-thriller of William Gibson's novel of the same name, The Peripheral takes place in a technology-transformed future. The new sci-fi series starring Chloë Grace Moretz follows Flynne Fisher as she makes her way through life in a small Appalachian town and comes across a secret connection to an alternate reality.

A pretty solid, captivating watch with impeccable world-building, Scott Smith's series is ultimately a good pick for those who enjoy a good mix of western and sci-fi elements.

'The Leftovers' (2014–2017)

Available to stream on HBO Max.

Possibly one of the best TV shows of all time and one of the most underrated too, The Leftovers (based on the book by Tom Perrotta) follows a small group of people in New York. After 2% of the global human population disappears, the community struggles to continue with their lives without any explanation regarding the nature of the event.

With excellent writing, The Leftovers is really innovative and powerful series that grips the audience from the very beginning — there's no doubt that Damon Lindelof's remarkable show is guaranteed to glue viewers to the screen for hours.

'Counterpart' (2017–2019)

Available to stream on Prime Video.

Centering around a mysterious world hidden beneath the surface of our own, this captivating spy thriller sci-fi series follows J.K. Simmons' Howard Silk (arguably his finest role to date) and his near-identical counterpart from this parallel world, the only person he can really trust.

Tackling tons of different themes, including sensitive ones like isolation and paranoia, Justin Marks' Emmy-award-winning show is absolutely worthy of all the praise it has gotten. Although it was abruptly cancelled, there's more than enough must-see content with the show's two seasons.

'Severance' (2022– )

Available to stream on Apple TV+.

Created by Daniel Erikson, Apple TV's eloquent new sci-fi series Severance explores modern office culture and monotony as it tells the absorbing story of a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically split between their work and personal lives. As the "innies" discover more about their employers and the hidden secrets around the office, they struggle to find a way to reach out to their "outties" about their struggles.

Featuring a good deal of thought-provoking metaphors, an interesting atmosphere, and brilliant cinematography to match, the Adam Scott-led groundbreaking show is one of the highest-rated of its genre for good reason.

'The OA' (2016–2019)

Available to stream on Netflix.

When previously blind Prairie returns home with her sight miraculously restored after having gone missing seven years ago, people can't help but question if she could be potentially dangerous. Created and written by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, this Netflix original series is the epitome of mindblowing.

With an extremely bewitching storyline, The OA surely is one of a kind — all in all, an astonishing piece of work and easily one of the most intense and mesmerizing shows currently streaming. Although the show deserved a better ending, it is still a must-watch.

'Westworld' (2016–2022)

Available to stream on HBO Max.

Perhaps one of the most talked-about sci-fi series out there, Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan's show certainly gained tons of praise and admiration throughout the years. Westworld invites its audience to indulge in an amusement park unlike any other, offering guests human-like android hosts, and encouraging them to act on their deepest desires.

Inspired by Michael Crichton's Westworld (1973), the 2016 series features top-tier acting (including Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins) and an equally great soundtrack that just adds to the quality of the show. Deep and complex, the HBO original series is very likely to keep viewers hooked.

'Dark' (2017–2020)

Available to stream on Netflix.

The most obvious choice out of all shows would obviously be Dark. From the same creators of 1899, this compelling show deals with the existential implications of time as it follows a present-day German small town where the disappearance of two young children uncovers the double lives among four different families.

With a very surprising twist, the Netflix series masterfully combines internal family drama with time travel. To many, the gritty, captivating series is considered a masterpiece and the best show out there, at least of its genre.

