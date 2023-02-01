Ireland has long been a producer of great comedy, providing the world with fantastic movies and TV shows. Whether it is the Irish's lovely accent or their unique sense of humor, their works have resonated with fans from all over the world. This is true now more than ever, as recent releases from the land have become some of the most acclaimed films in their year of release.

Martin McDonagh has become one of the best filmmakers of his generation, regularly pumping out movies that receive critical acclaim and award nominations. His latest, The Banshees of Inisherin, may be his most celebrated, as it sits at a mighty 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and is one of the favorites to win Best Picture at this year's Oscars. Fans who are craving more of McDonagh's biting Irish wit and humor can find several other classic comedies from The Emerald Isle.

1 'In Bruges' (2008)

McDonagh's debut, In Bruges sees him working with his Banshees stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as a pair of hitmen. After a job goes tragically wrong, the professional assassins are ordered to travel to Bruges, Belgium to lie low, where they encounter all manner of colorful locals and strange characters.

A brilliant black comedy, In Bruges is great thanks to its hilarious screenplay and great performances from Farrell and Gleeson. Ralph Fiennes steals the show as Harry, their boss, as he makes the most of his small screen time to offer some of the best scenes in the movie. A must-watch for fans of Banshees.

2 'The Commitments' (1991)

The Commitments follows Jimmy Rabbitte (Robert Arkins), a music fan living in Dublin. Dreaming of managing a band, Jimmy recruits members of his working-class community to come together to form a musical act dubbed "The Commitments", as they try to secure gigs in their local area.

The Commitments remains one of the most popular Irish films of all time and became the highest-grossing movie ever at its local box office. A cult classic, both the film and its music have endured in the decades since its release and is a feel-good comedy for those seeking something a little lighter than Banshees.

3 'Sing Street' (2016)

Set in Dublin in the mid-80s, Sing Street follows Conor (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo), a teenager whose family is facing the prospect of poverty. When he crosses paths with aspiring model Ralphina (Lucy Boynton), Conor immediately falls in love, and he recruits some friends to start a band in order to impress her.

Like The Commitments, Sing Street is another feel-good comedy that revolves around music. Its characters are both charming and likable and Conor's plight of young romance is one that you cannot help but root for. The movie is also bolstered by a great soundtrack from the era, featuring the likes of The Clash and The Cure.

4 'Derry Girls' (2018-2022)

A television series, Derry Girls follows a group of Irish schoolgirls in the 1990s as they navigate life, love, and all manner of crazy adventures. The four teens, plus their male classmate, attend a Catholic school, with the show highlighting the lives of Catholics during this time period, as well as the major cultural events that occurred in this era.

The leads are all charming in their own way, and it is easy for viewers to find a character to relate to. The show itself proved to be a massive hit both worldwide and in its native Ireland, with even The Simpsons giving it a shout-out in its 33rd season. Derry Girls remains consistently funny across its three seasons, with the third wrapping things up for good.

5 'Waking Ned Devine' (1998)

When Jackie and Michael learn that someone in their small village of 52 people has won the lottery, they set out to discover their identity. Discovering that Ned is the winner and that he died of shock after the announcement, Jackie, Michael, and the rest of the town set about trying to fool the claims inspector into thinking Ned is still alive, so they can share the jackpot.

The kind of black comedy that the Irish excel at, Waking Ned Devine's characters are less concerned with the death of their neighbor than they are with getting their hands on his winnings. It makes for a funny caper as the cast of colorful townsfolk finds new unbelievable ways to keep up the facade of Ned's survival.

6 'The Guard' (2011)

Written and directed by John Michael McDonagh, brother of Martin, The Guard stars Brendan Gleeson as Gerry Boyle, a renegade police officer who often engages in drugs and prostitution. When a drug smuggling ring is suspected to be operating in his town, Gerry is partnered with Wendell Everett (Don Cheadle), a no-nonsense FBI agent who clashes with Boyle's loose lifestyle.

Evoking the works of his brother, McDonagh's The Guard is another classic Irish black comedy that offers a great comedic partnership between Gleeson and Cheadle. As Boyle goes around town committing all manner of frowned-upon acts, it creates several memorable moments that you will be quoting long after watching the movie.

7 'Grabbers' (2012)

A hilarious horror-comedy, Grabbers sees a small Irish island invaded by blood-sucking aliens. Discovering that the creatures do not eat anyone who contains alcohol in their bloodstream, two police officers are forced to gather everyone at the local pub, where they spend the night getting wasted to avoid the monsters outside.

Featuring an ingenious concept, Grabbers is a clever comedy as its cast of colorful characters all get progressively drunker as the movie goes on. A lot of Irish stories revolve around the local watering hole, so making such a location pivotal for survival makes this one of the most amusing horror comedies to emerge in the past decade.

8 'Father Ted' (1995-1998)

An iconic television comedy from the 90s, Father Ted is one of the most popular works of fiction to emerge from Ireland. Set on the fictional Craggy Island, the series follows three priests, each with their own unique quirks, and their housekeeper as they often find themselves in all manner of hilarious, larger-than-life situations.

With such a big religious focus, the series regularly mocks the church and those who engage with it. Despite being almost three decades old, Father Ted's satire still feels relevant today as the issues it lampoons are still discussed. More than anything though it is just a hilarious watch and one of the best TV comedies ever.

9 'Frank' (2014)

Loosely inspired by an actual person, Frank stars Domhnall Gleeson as Jon, an aspiring musician. When a chance encounter with Frank (Michael Fassbender), a singer who is never seen without wearing his paper-mache mask, leads to Jon joining his band, Jon discovers that being in a band is not all it is cracked up to be as he enters their strange world.

As funny as it is touching, Frank offers an insight into the often confronting world of being an artist, while also working as a portrait of a tormented figure. Fassbender is terrific as the masked singer, and he gives one of his most thoughtful performances as the man who hides himself away from the world.

10 'Calvary' (2014)

Another black comedy from John Michael McDonagh, Calvary sees him re-teaming with frequent McDonagh collaborator Brendan Gleeson. The movie centers around Father James (Gleeson), a kind and good-hearted priest who receives an anonymous death threat during confessional, given a week's notice before the killer will strike.

Falling into the same dramedy category as Banshees, Calvary comments on real-world issues through a humorous yet thoughtful lens. Gleeson gives one of his best performances as Father James, while he is supported by a gathering of the country's finest actors, including the likes of Aidan Gillen, Kelly Reilly, and Domhnall Gleeson.

