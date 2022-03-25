A “Bottle Episode” on a classic TV sit-com typically involves confining the show’s main cast into a singular setting or location, to lower production costs and/or hone in on a specific story construct. This results in plenty of gags and hijinks, as the characters stay put and allow their quirky personalities to bounce off of one another.

It's safe to say that It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphiais far from another laugh-track network sit-com, but a hilarious and rage-filled ball of chaos that has tackled TV tropes and hot-button issues for fifteen seasons. While it’s incredibly entertaining to watch the gang explore different pockets of the world and inflict their lunacy on unsuspecting citizens, some of It’s Always Sunny’s best episodes find the gang stuck in Paddy’s Pub or elsewhere, being left alone to argue, scheme, and of course, drink.

10 "The Gang Goes to Hell: Part Two"

Season 11, Episode 10 (2016)

What may be the purest bottle episode It’s Always Sunny has ever made, the second part of the “Gang Goes To Hell” literally seals these five characters into the brig of a sinking cruise ship with nothing to rely on, but each other. Left to their own devices, the gang falls into wacky sound effects, questionable impressions, and extravagant imaginary meals.

The episode strips away any frills or gimmicks, allowing the talented cast to flex their comedic muscles and emphasize their ability to command the screen. As the ship sinks and water fills the room, the Always Sunny episode veers into dramatic territory with the gang forced to come to terms with their situation and confess their shortcomings.

9 "Paddy's Has a Jumper"

Season 14, Episode 8 (2019)

The gang gets put on lockdown after a man threatens to jump off the roof of Paddy's, forcing them to question whether or not they should get involved. Getting back from picking up the gang’s order of fish and chips, Frank (Danny DeVito) gets stuck jabbering with news reporters outside the police barriers surrounding the bar.

Putting themselves behind the eight-ball by delving into the heavy topic of suicide, the show seamlessly injects the episode with plenty of laughs from Frank’s mysterious casaba melon, to another wild appearance by the fan-favorite character, Rickety Cricket (David Hornsby).

8 "The Gang Dines Out"

Season 8, Episode 9 (2012)

Taking place at the gang’s favorite go-to Philly restaurant, Guigino's, Mac (Rob McElhenney) and Dennis (Glenn Howerton) notice Charlie (Charlie Day) and Frank are also having a celebratory dinner, while Dee sits at a table for one. Each group becomes enraged at the others' failure to acknowledge their presence as they subtly attempt to one-up each other.

Highlighted by an incredible performance from the waiter, played by the frequent IASIP collaborator Michael Naughton, the gang’s high-class facade slowly crumbles with power moves, in-fighting, and over-the-top displays of “paying tribute.”

7 "Charlie Work"

Season 10, Episode 4 (2015)

Image via FX

Utilizing the popular one-shot film technique that’s been stretched into full-length movies, like 2014's Birdman, “Charlie Work” changes up the show's visual style as the camera follows Charlie in real-time. Frantically attempting to distract a health inspector from closing down Paddy’s Pub, Charlie takes charge, while the rest of the gang floats in the background with some preposterous chicken and airline points scheme.

Every room and corner of the bar’s layout is utilized in this episode, giving fans a fun live-action tour of Paddy’s Pub with impressive scene/location transitions. Fast-paced, chaotic, and hilarious, “Charlie Work” is a glimpse into Charlie’s unique and questionable methods of keeping the bar up and running.

6 "The Gang Solves the Bathroom Problem"

Season 13, Episode 6 (2018)

While gearing up for a Jimmy Buffett concert, Mac’s use of the women’s room leads the gang down a rabbit hole of bathroom etiquette and gender norms. Donning Hawaiian shirts and mistakenly jamming to Rupert Holmes’ “Escape” (aka the Pina Colada Song), the gang attempts to maintain the chill “island vibes” while they discuss gender fluidity and Paddy’s bathroom situation.

The show is known for taking on hot-button political topics, and this bottle episode from Season 12 skillfully finds tons of laughs by poking fun at the characters' own identities. Masterfully tap dancing around these social landmines, this episode turns a complex, politically-sensitive issue into comedic gold.

5 "Reynolds v. Reynolds: The Cereal Defense"

Season 8, Episode 10 (2012)

Oddly eating a bowl of cereal on his drive into work, Dennis gets rear-ended by Frank, kicking off an Always Sunny mock trial. With Paddy’s acting as the courtroom, the rest of the gang happily takes on the duties of the prosecution, defense, and jury. What starts as a trial over a fender bender, quickly devolves into squabbles about Frank's "Donkey Brained-ness," Mac's disbelief in evolution, and Sweet Dee's (Kaitlin Olson) history of totaled cars.

The show's play on a courtroom drama creates a minefield of irrational topics for the gang, with the conversation sinking deeper and deeper into conspiracy and absurdity. The gang deciding to solve this one in-house allows for their wild views and beliefs to be put on the front street, with everyone poking holes and discrediting one another until nothing is really solved.

4 "The Gang Gets Held Hostage"

Season 3, Episode 4 (2007)

Busting into Paddy’s with ski masks and shotguns, the McPoyles decide to hole up in the bar and take the gang hostage. Wackiness ensues when they’re forced to partake in the McPoyles' bizarre mind games, causing them to turn on each other and fall victim to Stockholm syndrome, almost immediately.

With Danny DeVito climbing around the vents, like John McClane from Die Hard, the McPoyles turn up the heat on the rest of the gang, as they get sweaty and try to find an escape. An all-time best Always Sunny episode, "The Gang Gets Held Hostage" emphasizes how quick these characters are to betray one another, even though it's revealed that the McPoyles staged the entire hostage situation with rubber guns to exact their strange form of revenge on the gang.

3 "The Gang Gets Quarantined"

Season 9, Episode 7 (2013)

Becoming an oddly prophetic episode, the gang voluntarily quarantines to avoid the flu season and stay healthy for a Boyz II Men singing contest. Despite the gang's best efforts to protect their vocal cords by being alcohol-free, each of them falls violently ill, causing Frank to have an Apocalypse Now-style scenario that leaves him a hairless, slug of a man by the episode's end.

Although Mac and Charlie briefly venture outside Paddy’s in beer-rigged “bubble-boy” suits, the claustrophobia and locked-down nature of the episode isolates the gang from the rest of the world. Shot in the vein of a horror/thriller, this bottle episode reveals the gang was never actually sick, just suffering from alcohol withdrawals.

2 "The Gang Dances Their Asses Off"

Season 3, Episode 15 (2007)

When Charlie’s illiteracy puts up Paddy’s Pub as the grand prize for a local radio dance marathon, the gang desperately "dances their asses off" to beat the competition and win back their bar. Featuring The Sklar Brothers as the Q KREW radio DJs - Fat Michael and Squirrely D, the gang shows off their moves, and jockeys for position using their normal methods of sabotage and collusion.

Season 3's finale never needs to leave the bar as the hours-long competition raises the stakes and puts on a clinic of physical comedy. With The Waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) and an exoskeleton-clad Cricket gunning to win Paddy's, the gang resorts to sedative-infused brownies, Mac’s karate chopping, and Charlie’s dynamite eighth-grade dance routine. Needless to say, the episode is full of some of the most ridiculous IASIP moments.

1 "CharDee MacDennis: The Game of Games"

Season 7, Episode 7 (2011)

Starting off in the usual Sunny fashion, the episode begins with Mac busting through the door with the gang expecting to hear some news that would incite a frenzy and take them all on a new adventure. Without any news or excitement on this rainy day, the gang resorts to breaking out an old board game that they created: CharDee MacDennis.

Taking on the warped qualities of its creators, this “Game of Games” involves twisted challenges, opinion-based trivia, and a HEAVY amount of drinking. The show sets up a "David vs. Goliath" battle with Dennis and Dee’s undefeated “Golden Geese” taking on the underdog team of Charlie, Mac, and Frank. As a prime example of a bottle episode, this instant classic leans into the gang’s hyper-competitive nature, and pushes them to their mental, physical, and spiritual limits.

NEXT:The Most Rewatchable Episodes of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,' Ranked