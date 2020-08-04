The Top 50 ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Episodes, Ranked

The Seinfeld writing team apparently had a strict rule: “No hugging, no lessons.” Now, take that same rule and have it huff some paint, get blacked out on poorly poured booze, inject it with bootleg collagen you bought in Mexico and you have the wonderfully depraved debauchery of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

A pitch-black comedy set in the divest dive bar in the City of Brotherly Love, the brainchild of Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton has, for 12 seasons now (and counting!), documented the on-going schemes of five of the worst people you’ll ever meet: Psychotic possible serial killer Dennis (Howerton). Delusional wannabe actress/current bird woman Dee (Kaitlin Olson). Repressed homosexual karate schlub Mac (McElhenney). High-pitched paint-drinking rat-killer Charlie (Charlie Day). And the bank-roll for it all, proper father turned dumpster monster Frank (Danny DeVito). The beauty of Always Sunny is not in rooting for these characters; it’s in marveling in the ways they ruin lives and destroy relationships without learning a goddamn thing.

And, whether we like to admit it or not, we occasionally wish we were The Gang. Who hasn’t wondered about a life where there’s no consequences for your actions, a cartoonish existence of cruelty that resets itself with every new last call at the bar?

Well, that last part actually depends on how open you are to getting addicted to crack.

Either way! Grab your finest rum ham, get the green man suit out of the closet, and say hi to Mac while you’re in there: These are the top 50 episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, ranked.