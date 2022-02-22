On Sunday, February 13th, the film world was stunned by the unexpected passing of legendary director Ivan Reitman. An influential icon in the movie industry for nearly half a century through both producing and directing, as well as fathering another great director in his son, Jason Reitman, Ivan Reitman had a monumental impact in the history of film and comedy. From Meatballs to Ghostbusters, he leaves behind an unrivaled body of work that still speaks to fans decades later, and an undying legacy in pop culture. He is no longer with us, but we will never forget what he accomplished. Let’s take a look at the most essential movies of his career and remember the life changing art that he gave us.

Meatballs (1979)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Reitman’s first mainstream film is one of his most loved. This comedy, led by Bill Murray in his debut starring role, tells the story of a group of summer camp counselors-in-training. It is best known for Murray’s off the wall performance, but it has stuck with fans over the years. It’s timid compared to National Lampoon’s Animal House, a film which Reitman produced and made him want to get into directing again, but it sets up Reitman’s style where plot doesn’t have to always be the main focus. Many of his films have a big concept, but it’s still the characters that matter most and hold everything together. Meatballs doesn’t have the big concept of a lot of his later works. The story itself is pretty thin, but Reitman knew what he had in Murray, and here he’s content to sit back and let him do his thing.

Stripes (1981)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Reitman’s next film two years later reunited him with Bill Murray and Harold Ramis, who co-wrote Meatballs and Stripes as well. The idea for the movie is all Reitman’s, however, with the concept being, “Cheech and Chong join the Army.” The comedy duo was originally wanted to star, but after creative differences Reitman turned to Murray and Ramis to be the leads. He surrounded them with a solid cast, with the likes of John Candy, PJ Soles, Judge Reinhold, Sean Young, and John Larroquette co-starring. The film is reckless and chaotic in the best possible way, because once again Reitman trusted his actors, giving them space to improvise many of the final scenes. The plot still isn’t as detailed as his other films, but he had more money to spend here with Paramount’s backing. It wasn’t just his filmmaking friends who were noticing Reitman now. Hollywood was paying attention too.

Ghostbusters (1984)

This is the big one, Reitman’s best film and most popular by far. The original concept doesn’t belong to Reitman. That’s all Dan Aykroyd. The movie isn’t the phenomenon it became without Reitman, however. Aykroyd envisioned a much, much bigger movie, a serious horror picture set in the future…and in space. Can you imagine what that would have looked like? Reitman knew it was too big, and not just the $200 million price tag. He suggested the movie be set on Earth to make everything more impactful and realistic. He also told Aykroyd that the Ghostbusters needed an origin story. These ideas, along with reuniting once more with Murray and Ramis, made the movie the success that it is. Reitman allowed the audience, even in such a big, fantastical plot, to sit with the characters first and get to know them. Thirty plus years it’s not the villains or the special effects we remember most, even if we do love those moments. It’s the Ghostbusters themselves that we’re drawn to, who they are, their goals, and their relationships with each other. Reitman is to thank for that.

Twins (1988)

Image via Universal Pictures

Reitman found another high concept in this film. What if two long-lost twins met, but they were the polar opposite of each other, from their personalities to the way they looked? With Legal Eagles and Twins, Reitman challenged himself to move on from Murray and Ramis. Here he takes the ultimate risk: making Arnold Schwarzenegger, the king of R rated action films, the star of a PG rated family comedy. Playing alongside a veteran of comedy in Danny DeVito, the chemistry between the two actors is palpable. Not everything admittedly works here. The plot is a little flat and the jokes start to wear thin, but at its core this is a great buddy movie with a lot of heart. It breaks one’s heart to know that Reitman had recently penned a sequel that would have reunited the trio.

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Image via Columbia Pictures

If Reitman wanted to go big and make the second Ghostbusters a hyper future space film, this would have been the time to do it. Isn’t that what sequels are for after all? Instead, he resisted that temptation, and chose to keep the focus on the characters we love so much. He knew that’s what worked. Critics may have dismissed this sequel as more of the same, but it wasn’t. There was no cave in to nostalgia like we got with Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Rather, we get a well-thought-out original idea about the men behind the proton backs. Where would they be five years later? Would the world still care about them? If not, how would they carry on? The villains might not be as exciting this time around, but it was impossible to capture that same magic in a bottle again. What still works are the Ghostbusters themselves, as well as their magnificent co-stars in Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, and Annie Potts.

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

After the monster success of Twins it was only a matter of time before Reitman and Schwarzenegger teamed up again. Another great concept sells the film. What if a huge, tough guy cop had to go undercover as a kindergarten teacher and get in touch with his soft, caring side? This could have fallen into the easy trap of slapstick, but while it’s hilarious, and Arnold’s interactions with the kids are some of the best work he’s ever done, it’s also a smart movie with clever dialogue and a lot of emotion mixed in with the action and high jinks. Reitman knew yet again what he had here. It’s surprisingly not the action scenes that are the big moments, it’s sitting back and watching the unlikely comic timing of Schwarzenegger. Reitman did the seemingly impossible, turning a giant man with a thick Austrian accent into a master of comedy.

Dave (1993)

Image via Warner Bros.

As his best movies do, Dave starts by asking ‘what if?’ Here it’s, what if a sleazeball President was to become incapacitated, and then a nice guy Doppelgänger takes over for him without anyone knowing. This is perhaps Reitman’s most critically praised film. Kevin Cline plays the dual roles of President and double, while Sigourney Weaver reunites with her Ghostbusters director as the First Lady who begins to fall in love with the fake President. The heart and comedy that are such a part of Reitman’s work stand out again, but this is also his smartest story. It lampoons the absurdity of modern politics, but with a subtle approach that shows you what we have become rather than beating you over the head with its message. This is Reitman doing his best impression of Frank Capra, and he pulls it off with spectacular fashion.

Junior (1994)

Image via Universal Pictures

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito are back together again in Reitman’s craziest premise yet. Arnold plays a scientist who becomes pregnant in order to test a new drug. It’s a bizarre idea, with every crazy scene of a man experiencing pregnancy and labor that you can imagine. Schwarzenegger and DeVito’s easy chemistry carries the movie along, and the addition of two time Academy Award nominee Emma Thompson helps to keep the film grounded. While it wasn’t as successful with critics or fans as his other movies, Reitman’s well crafted signature is still found all over. Yet again, it’s his ability to be understated and hold back, to focus on character over even the most insane of plots, to make sure there is heart with to go with the laughs, that holds together such an odd creation.

Evolution (2001)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

This science fiction comedy brings together the ensemble of David Duchovny, Julianne Moore, Seann William Scott, and Orlando Jones. Written originally as a horror film about alien life being found on a crashed meteorite, Reitman decided to have it rewritten as a comedy. What could have been just another run-of-the-mill science fiction thriller succeeds as something original. Reitman envisioned the project as his modern day Ghostbusters. The ingredients are there, with four unique characters investigating and chasing after something not of this world, but it’s nowhere near trying to be a remake. While the final product can’t reach the impossible heights that Reitman created with Ghostbusters, it’s a solid effort. There is great chemistry between the four leads which doesn’t get lost in the constant action or the whip fast dialogue and jokes. As Reitman did with Schwarzenegger, he’s able to get perfect comic timing out of typically dramatic actors like Duchovny and Moore. Succeeding with the atypical is where Reitman shines the best.

