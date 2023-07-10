What could even be said about Jack Nicholson at this point that hasn't already been said? He had an acting career that lasted for just over 50 years, with his earliest role being in the late 1950s, and his last role being in 2010. As far back as 2013, there were reports suggesting Nicholson had retired from acting, and though he's never publicly declared this himself, it's safe to assume he has stepped away from acting, and is enjoying a retired life outside the spotlight.

And honestly, fair enough, and good on him. For half a century, he was one of the most dedicated and consistently interesting American actors out there, and his vast body of work still largely holds up to this day. Within Nicholson's filmography are plenty of classics, and of the dozens of movies he appeared in, the following titles represent the best, being ranked below from great to greatest.

10 'About Schmidt' (2002)

Appropriately enough for one of Jack Nicholson's last big pre-retirement movies, About Schmidt focuses on the difficulties of growing old. He plays a retired insurance salesman whose quiet existence is upended when his wife suddenly dies, forcing him to re-evaluate much of his life, past, and possible future without her.

It's a very bittersweet movie, proving funny at times and then crushingly sad at other times. The tone is overall surprisingly well-balanced, and Nicholson is exceptional in the very difficult role he was given to play. Overall, it's another winning dramedy in the filmography of Alexander Payne, and clear evidence that even during his final years of acting, Nicholson still had it.

9 'Easy Rider' (1969)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Easy Rider certainly wasn't the first Jack Nicholson role - not even the first great one of his - but it was arguably his breakout role. While Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda play the lead roles in this movie about two bikers traveling a great distance to sell drugs, Jack Nicholson steals the show when he appears as a young and carefree lawyer who briefly accompanies the bikers on their journey.

RELATED: Movies Where Actors Got to Pay Homage to Past Roles

It's a historically significant film for American cinema as a whole, even outside the fact that it largely served to introduce the world to Nicholson while also getting him his first Oscar nomination. It's dark, scrappy, and very psychedelic, but ultimately stands as a unique film that's also one of the best from Nicholson's earlier years as an actor.

8 'Terms of Endearment' (1983)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Known for being one of the most notorious tearjerkers of all time, Terms of Endearment was yet another successful collaboration between James L. Brooks and Jack Nicholson. Like As Good as It Gets, Nicholson also won an Oscar for his role here, playing a retired astronaut named Garrett Breedlove who has a relationship with Shirley MacLaine's character, Aurora Greenway.

Still, the film is ultimately most about the relationship between Aurora and her daughter (played by Debra Winger), with Nicholson appropriately winning Best Supporting Actor as a result. Still, it's the kind of movie where it's overall strong and well-made, and Nicholson getting a few scenes to really shine is just icing on the (surprisingly sad) cake that is Terms of Endearment.

7 'Five Easy Pieces' (1970)

Columbia Pictures

After being a scene stealer in 1969's Easy Rider, Five Easy Pieces was arguably the first great movie that let Jack Nicholson shine in a leading role. He plays a man trying to make it on his own in the world, traveling across America to find work while also spending a great deal of wasted time in bars and motels.

RELATED: Wonderfully Over-the-Top Actors Who Rival Nicolas Cage

It's very much a New Hollywood film, favoring subdued emotions and a story about everyday woes over anything too melodramatic or action-packed. Nicholson's great in the role here, and though he's most often praised for his explosive and showy performances, Five Easy Pieces shows how he can excel in quieter, subtler roles, too.

6 'The Last Detail' (1973)

Columbia Pictures

The Last Detail is yet another great film Jack Nicholson starred in during the 1970s. The loose plot here concerns two men from the Navy being ordered to escort another young man to prison, though feeling guilty about the whole ordeal, they attempt to give him a memorable send-off/journey there, before he ultimately has to face prison time.

It feels split fifty-fifty between comedy and drama to a particularly efficient extent, which is something that filmmaker Hal Ashby was often very good at doing. Nicholson's great here as one of the guilt-stricken Navy officers, and really makes the most of the excellent and - for its time - profanity-laden screenplay.

5 'Batman' (1989)

Image via Warner Bros.

Ranking as one of the most significant and just all-around best superhero movies of all time, 1989's Batman is fondly remembered for Tim Burton's direction, Michael Keaton's performance as Bruce Wayne/Batman, and Jack Nicholson's over-the-top turn as the Joker, the titular character's most notorious foe.

It's impressive that Nicholson steals the show here, because everything else around him is also remarkably good. There have been plenty of other memorable takes on the Joker, especially since 1989, but Nicholson remains one of the best of them all, bringing a twisted and sadistic glee to the character, and striking a good balance between silly/cartoonish and genuinely menacing.

4 'The Departed' (2006)

The Departed's up there with the best of the best, when it comes to Martin Scorsese's remarkably consistent (and sizable) filmography. It's an intricate and fast-paced crime/thriller movie, following an undercover cop immersing himself in a criminal gang, and the same criminal gang sending one of its members to infiltrate the police force.

RELATED: All Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best​​​​​​​

It's a cat-and-mouse kind of premise at its best, and Jack Nicholson shines as the leader of the gang being targeted by the cops. He chews a great deal of scenery whenever he's on-screen, delivering a wild performance where he seems unafraid to hold anything back. For those who like their Nicholson performances as loud and extreme as possible, The Departed's a must-watch movie.

3 'Chinatown' (1974)

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Standing as one of the best-written movies of all time, Chinatown is perhaps the definitive neo-noir film, and a high point of Jack Nicholson's career. In it, he plays a private detective named Jake Gittes, a man who finds himself wrapped up in a very complex conspiracy involving political corruption, affairs, and murder.

It all unfolds in a way that can feel overwhelming, but by design, and everything does come together by the film's iconic conclusion. Nicholson also helps in this regard, convincingly playing a man out of his depths and coming closer to drowning with every new discovery he makes, making it one of his best performances and one of the greatest movies he ever starred in.

2 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' (1975)

Image via United Artists

As far as dramas go, few are as effectively moving and dynamic as One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. It was the movie that got Jack Nicholson his first of three Oscar wins, with him playing a rebellious patient at a psychiatric hospital named Randle McMurphy, who ends up clashing with the ward's head nurse while inspiring his fellow patients there to become more outspoken.

Jack Nicholson gets to go big here, with a larger-than-life character, but his performance is far from one-note. This, perhaps more than any other individual film, is the one that best showcases how well he can act either "big" or subtly. His Oscar win was well-deserved here, and the rest of the film proved to be successful at the Oscars as well, given it's one of the few movies to win the Big Five categories.

1 'The Shining' (1980)

Image via Warner Bros.

Not just one of the greatest films of 1980, but one of the best of the entire 1980s, The Shining is about as iconic as horror movies get. The plot is a simple one perfectly executed, following a father taking his wife and young son with him while serving as a mysterious hotel's caretaker during the off-season, only for supernatural forces and/or psychological torment from the isolation to begin tearing the family apart.

Stanley Kubrick was a filmmaker who could master just about any genre he tackled, with The Shining showing how effectively he could execute genuinely terrifying horror. Jack Nicholson sells the madness of his character to an unsettling degree, with his beyond-intense performance enabling Jack Torrance to become one of the most famous characters in the history of horror.

NEXT: The Greatest Movies of the 1980s, Ranked