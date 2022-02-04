For almost a quarter of a century, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and the rest of the Jackass crew have been entertaining/grossing out/shocking audiences in inventive and increasingly surprising ways. From a series of VHS tapes, to a short-run MTV series, and now, with a quadrilogy of films, Jackass has become somewhat of a comedic institution, an absurd combination of brilliant concepts mixed with ridiculous execution.

But with Jackass Forever, the fourth installment of the series, star and host Knoxville has said that this will be the last Jackass film for him, and with the film introducing a whole new crew of Jackasses, this might be the last time we see this same team together. After decades of laughter and some of the most disturbing imagery ever put on screen, let's take a look back at the 20 best sketches from the Jackass series.

20. Lamborghini Tooth Pull (Jackass 3D)

Many Jackass sketches are about defying expectations. A stunt goes wrong or a reaction isn’t quite as strong as one would imagine. But the beauty of “Lamborghini Tooth Pull” is how small the conclusion of the stunt actually is. Ehren McGhehey needs a tooth pulled, so instead of going to the dentist, they simply tie a string around the tooth, attach it to Bam Margera’s Lamborghini, and floor the car. The result is an extremely satisfying *pop* as McGhehey freaks out about the scenario. “Lamborghini Tooth Pull” certainly isn’t one of Jackass’ bigger ideas, but it’s just as effective.

19. Bad Grandpa (Jackass Number Two)

Knoxville’s Irving Zisman character has made an appearance in every Jackass movie, stealing from a bodega, making out with his granddaughter, and driving scooters through store windows. Irving even got his own spinoff with 2013’s Bad Grandpa, which actually earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. But it’s the “Bad Grandpa” segment in Jackass Number Two that truly nails who this character is, as he lets his grandson smoke, drink, and insult patrons at an outdoor restaurant. Zisman’s other sketches are good, but having the character actually be a grandfather while engaging in awful acts makes this his finest appearance in the movies by far.

18. The Red Rocket (Jackass Number Two)

Considering Johnny Knoxville is the star and face of the Jackass franchise, it’s truly shocking just how willing he is to do some of Jackass’ craziest stunts. Knoxville seems unflappable in almost any scenario, and that’s especially true in “The Red Rocket.” In the segment, Knoxville climbs a giant rocket, which will launch him into a river. At least, that’s the idea. With the first attempt, the rocket explodes, as debris shoots out the side and almost through Knoxville. Not only does Knoxville joke about how close he came to death, he gets on the rocket for a second attempt. The stunt goes off and works beautifully, with Knoxville soaring into the sky, but it’s shocking how close this came to picture wrap on ol Knoxville.

17. Beehive Tetherball (Jackass 3D)

With a name like “Beehive Tetherball,” you know exactly what type of nightmare you’re about to watch. Dave England and Steve-O complete in the playground game, but with the addition of hundreds of bees inside. This competition is an example of polar opposites, as England quickly abandons the game, fleeing for his life, while Steve-O remains calm and finishes the game, despite what must be frequent stings. Steve-O has his own terrifying interaction with bees in Forever, but watching these two with such varying reactions to this game makes this a painful joy.

16. Running of the Bulls (Jackass Number Two)

Like the shopping cart opening of Jackass: The Movie, the “Running of the Bulls” segment that opens Jackass Number Two takes an iconic image from Jackass and makes it even more ridiculous. The Jackass team runs towards the camera, but as they’re surrounded by fog, we can’t quite see what they’re running from, until the bulls come into view. Like, a lot of bulls running through a fake suburb set. While this segment was certainly planned, there seems to be plenty of improvisation at these guys desperately try to find some place to hide, with Dave England jumping into a trash can, Wee Man getting attacked by a smaller bull, and Bam Margera and Knoxville entering an empty house. Making this opening a free-for-all makes the bulls on parade even more intimidating.

15. The Magic Trick (Jackass Forever)

But if Knoxville has an enemy in the world of Jackass, it’s certainly bulls. Knoxville has been hit by so many bulls at this point, he should probably be immune to them by now. But that certainly isn’t the case in Jackass Forever, as “The Magic Trick” not only ends up being Knoxville’s worst run-in with a bull, but also gave him the worst injuries he’s incurred in this series, leaving him with a broken wrist, broken rib, a concussion, and a brain hemorrhage. Still, his spirits are high after the incident, cracking jokes even while everyone is concerned about their captain. After this sketch, it’s easy to see why Knoxville said this would be his final Jackass film.

14. How to Milk a Horse (Jackass Number Two)

The Jackass crew has done so many insane and disgusting things at this point, it’s almost hard to shock the audience with simple gross-out moments. However, with Jackass Number Two, Chris Pontius provided a moment so unbelievable, it had to be censored in theaters. The segment “How to Milk a Horse” seems pretty straightforward at first, as Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and Pontius collect a sperm sample from a horse. But then, director Jeff Tremaine asks if the sample is okay to drink. What follows is possibly the most foul thing to happen in a Jackass movie, a scene that leaves Knoxville saying, “I never puke ever, and I really almost puked then,” and leaving Pontius in a daze, saying “I’m ashamed of myself, I really am.” Yet for as disturbing and unexpected “How to Milk a Horse” is, it also shows how the Jackass crew can take an idea that doesn’t completely work, and turn it into something memorable.

13. The Cup Test (Jackass Forever)

In Jackass Forever, Knoxville points out that early in the Jackass TV series, he did “The Cup Test,” in which he put on a cup and proceeded to let a bunch of little kids kick him in the groin. “The Cup Test” is escalated to an extreme degree in Forever, as McGhehey gets punched in a cup by MMA fighter Francis Ngannou, has a softball thrown at him by pitcher Danielle O’Toole, receives a puck right to the groin delivered by the New Jersey Devils’ defenseman P. K. Subban, and worst of all, Dave England jumps on the cup with a pogo stick. The montage is an escalating barrage of pain, all to prove that these cups don’t work so well.

12. Poo Cocktail Supreme (Jackass 3D)

Even before you hear that the title of the segment is called “Poo Cocktail Supreme,” you can tell it’s not going to be anything good by the defeated look of Steve-O. As the conclusion to Jackass 3D, “Poo Cocktail Supreme” is a nauseating end to the film, as the team has connected a full chemical toilet to bungee cords, put Steve-O inside, and then proceed to launch him into the sky. The end is exactly what you imagine would happen to a toilet attached to a bungee cord, but just as impressive is the technical achievement of making this actually work without a hitch. If there’s one thing that Jackass teaches, it’s that if you can dream it, it can come true.

11. Paper Cuts (Jackass: The Movie)

Some of the greatest Jackass sketches aren’t intricate or over-the-top, they’re deceptively simple, and rely on scenarios people have dealt with many times before. Case in point is “Paper Cuts,” in which Ryan Dunn simply gives Knoxville and Steve-O increasingly concerning paper cuts. But ask anyone who watches Jackass: The Movie what the most unsettling segment of the film is, and they’ll probably say it’s “Paper Cuts.” We’ve all had accidental paper cuts, where we can hear the skin slice through our flesh accidentally, but to watch these guys give themselves these inconvenient injuries intentionally? It’s almost too much to bear.

10. Silence of the Lambs (Jackass Forever)

There’s something immensely fun about a Jackass sketch where Knoxville gets to be the ringleader of horrors, and one of the best examples of this comes in Jackass Forever. Knoxville puts two cast members in a room with what they think is a deadly snake, then turn off the lights, lock the door, and let mayhem ensue. Knoxville has crafted a scenario for the “victims” where what they think is happening is far worse than the reality of the situation. Well, Chris Pontius in the dark doing a Buffalo Bill impression is certainly pretty awful. But especially for Ehren and Dave, who know what Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine can come up with, the fear of moving through Knoxville’s house of terror is amongst some of the best moments in the latest installment.

9. Hotel Gorilla (Jackass 3D)

At a certain point, it’s difficult not to feel bad for April and Phil Margera and all the stuff they put up with for the sake of Jackass. Granted, they often seem happy to be involved, but with sketches like “Fireworks Wake-Up” in Jackass: The Movie, our sympathies tend to favor them, as opposed to whatever bit Bam Margera is trying to pull off. Thankfully, April and Phil’s best sketch in the Jackass films, “Hotel Gorilla,” sets just the right tone. Pontius dresses up like a gorilla waiting in April and Phil’s hotel room, with Will Oldham portraying the gorilla’s handler, who can’t keep the ape under control. For April and Phil, who had a live alligator in their home in Jackass: The Movie, it’s understandable that they would think they might be the center of a live gorilla sketch gone wrong. But it’s April and Phil’s reactions that make them such endearing inclusions to these films, with April naturally freaking out, then hugging Pontius when he unmasks himself, while Phil can’t help but go to the bathroom, despite a wild ape destroying their hotel room.

8. Giant Shopping Cart (Jackass: The Movie)

The opening to Jackass: The Movie is a perfect encapsulation of what this transformation from TV screens to movies should be: it’s going to be bigger, more ludicrous, and absolutely hilarious. Jackass: The Movie takes one of the most iconic segments from the show—where cast members get into shopping carts and are then pushed into curbs—and expands that in a brilliant way by putting the entire cast into one gigantic shopping cart and pushing it down a hill, while the foreboding “O Fortuna” plays. But believe it or not, the giant shopping cart scene sets up these characters for the uninitiated. Knoxville is front and center, the leader of this group of, well, jackasses. Bam Margera and Ryan Dunn punch each other for no particular reason, Ehren McGhehey almost immediately makes a fool of himself, and Chris Pontius is just pumped to be there. With the giant shopping cart, Jackass: The Movie tells the audience everything they need to know about this crew and what they’re about to experience.

7. Golf Course Airhorn (Jackass: The Movie)

Jackass almost always succeeds when it puts Knoxville and company in real-world situations, but it’s especially fantastic when it puts this crew against people who are actively antagonistic. If a person shows that they’re pissed off at the Jackass team, that’s just a sign to keep egging them on until magic happens. That’s especially the case with “Golf Course Airhorn,” in which Knoxville, McGhehey, and Dave England blow airhorns to throw off players at a golf course. The way the segment builds couldn’t have been planned better, and the unflappable nature of the Jackass team coming to heads with the uncontrollable irritation of the golfers makes this easily one of the best segments with real people in the films.

6. Rent-a-Car Crash-Up Derby (Jackass: The Movie)

What makes “Rent-a-Car Crash-Up Derby” work so well is the mystery of what the entire plan is. At first, we see Knoxville renting a car, which is, of course, never a good idea. But once the title of the sketch comes up, it’s not the destruction that is so exciting—even though Knoxville does almost get a tire directly to the face—it’s the unbelievable anticipation of seeing what happens when he returns the car to the rental shop. The response is just as great as expected, especially when Knoxville says the car is demolished because he hit a dog. But to be fair, the rental place should incur some of the cost. What did they expect, renting to Knoxville?

5. Department Store Boxing (Jackass: The Movie)

Watching Johnny Knoxville get concussed and knocked out by boxer Butterbean would’ve been funny no matter where it happened. But by transporting the action into a supposedly unsuspecting department store, this sketch takes on an entirely new level of brilliance. The fight itself is over about as quickly as one would expect, but it’s Knoxville’s reactions after that makes this one of the best. Poor Butterbean looks concerned about knocking out Knoxville, but after blacking out, Knoxville wakes up to ask if Butterbean is okay after their fight, and tells the doctor that gives him stitches that he’ll probably see him again soon.

4. Hardware Store Crap (Jackass: The Movie)

Hardware stores are just asking for it, putting toilets out in the open, begging for people to take the bait. But only Jackass, and more specifically, Dave England, had the guts to actually go for it. While the ultimate goal of England pooping in a hardware store toilet gets the expected result, it’s the first failed attempt that makes “Hardware Store Crap” so great. On the way to the store, England simply can’t hold it in anymore, and, as Knoxville puts it, Dave goes “boom boom” in his pants, causing the entire crew in the transport van to run away as fast as possible. England cries of disappointment, and the team’s disgust over England’s “evacuation” are even better than the sketch itself.

3. The High Five (Jackass 3D)

Maybe the finest example of friendship in the Jackass series is the idea of pulling a simple prank, then getting the previously pranked people in on the joke. Number Two did this with “The Valentine,” while Jackass Forever does this with a coffee cart that whacks anyone who orders. But “The High Five” is the best execution of this type of premise, as Knoxville hits members of the crew with a giant hand when they walk through the production offices. The ability to find new variations on this concept makes the bit only get better with each new iteration. Ryan Dunn getting knocked on his ass? Hilarious. Ehren McGhehey bringing in an entire tray of soup and getting taken down? Brilliant. Tying a bag of flour to the hand and then “antiquing” Bam Margera? Genius. Simple, but tremendous in how it escalates, “The High Five” might be the most rewatchable sketch on this entire list.

2. Terror Taxi (Jackass Number Two)

Danger Ehren is often the butt of the rest of the Jackass crew’s jokes, and while that’s certainly true of “Terror Taxi,” he’s also the star of one of Jackass’ absolute best sketches. “Terror Taxi” simply has more layers than a typical Jackass sketch: Ehren believes himself to be in one type of sketch, while the rest of the team knows he’s about to go on a taxi ride from hell. If that wasn’t bad enough, there’s also the beard. But like so many great Jackass sketches, the beauty of “Terror Taxi” is how it builds and builds to insane heights, and once it doesn’t seem like it can get crazier, there’s the beard reveal. Even though Ehren has disputed how much he knew about this bit before they started filming, the sheer insanity of “Terror Taxi” is hard to beat.

1. Butt X-Ray (Jackass: The Movie)

“Butt X-Ray” is everything great about Jackass wrapped into one ingenious sketch. At first, the segment starts with Ryan Dunn sticking a car toy up his butt, we don’t know to what purpose, but hey, when has that ever been a problem in Jackass? It’s gross and weird in a way that Jackass often is, but it never goes too far, despite the premise. Then comes the meat of the sketch, as Dunn goes to get an X-ray of his butt, complete with car toy inside. The reactions from the doctor and the nurse are priceless and some of the best captured in this entire series.

Then as the credits roll, we see the camaraderie of Jackass that is so integral to this series, as Dunn shows off the X-rays to the rest of the team. It’s in these moments that we see why Jackass is so magical: it’s a series about doing dumb shit with your friends for the purpose of making them laugh. Not only is “Butt X-Ray” one of Jackass’ most clever sketches that works out beautifully every step of the way, but it also shows just how many comedic wavelengths Jackass can work on. These guys might be dumb, but they’re also kind of experts at it.

