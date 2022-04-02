Jake Johnson is currently delivering one of the standout performances of his career on the HBO Max original series Minx. In the amazing true story about the development of female erotica, Johnson co-stars as Doug Renetti. It’s the latest from Johnson in what has been an impressive run on serialized comedy shows. Audiences first got to know Johnson thanks to his hilarious performance as the hapless slacker Neil Miller on New Girl.

Fans who only know Johnson from his television work may be surprised to learn that he’s also had a fairly impressive film career. While he frequently appears in cameo roles in larger comedies, such as Neighbors and 21 Jump Street, Johnson has been doing underrated work in indie films for well over a decade. He’s also a popular voice actor; you may have heard his voice in The Lego Movie or Smurfs: The Lost City.

Johnson is fairly consistent in keeping up the quality of his work; even if films like Let’s Be Cops, The Mummy, or Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates are hard to defend, Johnson doesn’t embarrass himself at all. Here are his seven greatest roles.

Jeff Schwensen in Safety Not Guaranteed (2012)

The time travel indie comedy Safety Not Guaranteed launched Colin Trevorrow’s career before he headed into blockbuster territory with Jurassic World. The film centers on the investigative reporter Darius Britt (Aubrey Plaza), who picks up a strange story about a man named Kenneth Calloway (Mark Duplass) who claims to have created a time machine. Darius is ordered to pursue the piece by her boss, Jeff Schwensen. The “quirky, slice-of-life” romance at the story’s center may be grating to some, but Johnson steals all of his scenes and provides a welcome bit of cynical humor. Jeff actually develops as a character when he pursues his former teenager crush.

Luke in Drinking Buddies (2013)

Johnson’s most consistent collaborator is the indie darling Joe Swanberg. Swanberg prioritizes naturalistic comedy, and often scripts his films very loosely so that his actors have a lot of room to improvise. He’s one of the standout figures in the “mumblecore” movement, which Johnson is perfect for. Drinking Buddies centers on the Chicago brewers Kate (Olivia Wilde) and Luke (Jake Johnson), who take an extended camping trip with their partners Chris (Ron Livingston) and Jill (Anna Kendrick), respectively. Wilde and Johnson do a great job playing characters who try to resist the growing romance between them.

Tim in Digging For Fire (2015)

Image via The Orchard Sony Pictures Worldwide

Swanberg continued his authentic approach with the film Digging For Fire; although he had a few ideas about where the story would head, he didn’t write any dialogue or concisely summarize the events. Johnson showed his inherent inventiveness by finding an emotional quality to his character Tim. Amidst a home party, Tim becomes obsessed with a mysterious bone in his backyard, and it begins to dominate his life. He reconsiders his family and marriage as a result of his surprising new passion.

Lowery Cruthers in Jurassic World (2015)

Image via Universal Pictures

Let’s be clear: Jurassic World is not a good movie. It’s a pale impersonation of the original film, and the cheap pandering to nostalgia is one of the worst examples of how a “legacy sequel” can have no ideas of its own. That being said, Johnson is one of the best parts of the film. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard have no chemistry, so the presence of the comedic side commentary from Johnson’s character Lowery Cruthers was very welcome. Lowery’s fandom for the original park is one of the few callbacks in the film that is effective, and it's unfortunate that he hasn’t returned for any of the subsequent features.

Eddie Garrett in Win It All (2017)

Image via Netflix

Win It All is the strongest of Johnson’s collaborations with Swanberg. He stars as the down-on-his-luck gambler Eddie Garrett, who gets in too deep when he accidentally spends all the money he owes to a criminal. Although the premise seems similar to a classic like The Gambler or The Hustler, Win It All develops in a more heartfelt direction. Eddie tries to make up for his mistakes and take himself seriously again, and falls in love with his frequent barmate Eva (Aislinn Derbez). Eva gives Eddie a reason to stop risking his future.

Randy Cilliano in Tag (2018)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Tag has a premise so wild that it would be unbelievable if it wasn’t a true story. Based on the story "It Takes Planning, Caution to Avoid Being 'It'" by Russell Adams, the film follows a group of childhood friends who reunite every year for an ongoing game of tag. Although their attempts to “tag” each other only grow more and more ludicrous, it’s heartwarming to see how the game has given them all a reason to stay in each other’s lives. Johnson has terrific chemistry with his co-stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Hannibal Burress, and Ed Helms, and they are believable as lifelong friends. His character Randy Colliano adds some stoner humor to a film that mostly relies on physical gags.

Peter B. Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider: Verse (2018)

There’s something to be said about a truly great voiceover performance. Of all the ongoing parallel universes within Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the story of Peter B. Parker (Johnson) is one of the most emotionally impactful. Johnson’s version of the character has seemingly made all the wrong decisions compared to the main Peter Parker (Chris Pine); he’s screwed up his relationship with Mary Jane Watson and fallen down a cynical route. His mentorship of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) gives both characters a chance to learn from each other, and becoming a teacher inspires Peter B. to find his calling once more. Johnson is able to show Peter B.’s growth without shedding his trademark humor; there’s a vulnerability that Johnson adds that is subtle. As the Spider-Verse saga continues this year, it will be exciting to see where Johnson takes the character next.

Jake Johnson on 'Ride the Eagle', the Touching Reason He Doesn't Miss 'New Girl', and His Standout 'Mythic Quest' Episode

