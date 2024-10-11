The James Bond film franchise has managed to stand the test of time because in general, the series has maintained a rather consistent level of quality. While there are certainly a few underwhelming entries in the series that do not live up to the standards that Ian Fleming established with his novels, a majority of the entries in the series are far more well-developed than most of the other action films released every year.

The Bond franchise stands out because of its strong performances, as each of the actors cast as Bond has brought something distinct to their interpretation of the character. Additionally, there are many allies, villains, and other supporting characters that have made the franchise more interesting throughout the course of its over six decades in existence. Here are the ten best James Bond movies with strong performances.

10 ‘Licence to Kill’ (1989)

Directed by John Glen

Licence to Kill offered Timothy Dalton the opportunity to truly show what he could do as Bond; while he had given a fairly impressive debut performance in its predecessor, The Living Daylights, the film ultimately felt like it was still trying to take the franchise in a campier direction. Licence to Kill offered Dalton the opportunity to show Bond in a more vulnerable state, as he strikes out on a mission of revenge after his friend is attacked at his wedding.

It’s a shame that Dalton didn’t get to star in more Bond films, because Licence to Kill showed that he could add complexity to a character who many simply perceived to be a superhero. The film also included a strong performance by the future Academy Award winning actor Benicio del Toro, who plays the role of the ruthless henchman Dario.

9 ‘Dr. No’ (1962)

Directed by Terence Young

Dr. No was the very first entry in the Bond franchise, and it's easy to see why it turned the character into such a global sensation. Dr. No has action scenes and locations that may seem rather quaint when compared to the subsequent entries within the franchise, but Sean Connery was simply undeniable in the role of Bond. Rarely has an actor been better cast in a role, as all future actors who played Bond had to live up to the precedent that Connery set.

Dr. No features one of the more compelling romantic storylines in the Bond franchise, as the performance by Ursula Andress as the diver Honey Ryder proved to be a compelling co-lead for the film. Joseph Wiseman’s performance as the titular villain was also quite compelling, as he is one of the few antagonists in the series who generated a genuine level of menace.

8 ‘Goldeneye’ (1995)

Directed by Martin Campbell

Goldeneye successfully relaunched the Bond franchise into the 1990s, proving that the series could appeal to modern audiences. Although the films that he starred in would end up getting sillier as they went along, Pierce Brosnan was perfect as Bond in Goldeneye; he was perhaps the most charismatic actor cast in the role since Connery, and also felt very believable in all of the action sequences.

Goldeneye featured a brilliant villain in Sean Bean’s 006, a former MI6 agent who decided to lash out at Bond in a mission of revenge. It’s not often that there is a villain who affects Bond on a personal level, but Bean brought a genuine sense of emotion to his performance that made the film more compelling on an emotional level. Goldeneye was also notable for introducing the great Judi Dench as the new version of M.

7 ‘Live and Let Die’ (1973)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Live and Let Die had to work hard to differentiate itself from previous entries in the series, as it was the first film to star Roger Moore as Bond. Moore presented a different side of Bond who was slightly more affable, and perhaps even more of a womanizer; while Moore’s film would decline in quality as they went along, Live and Let Die felt like a fresh new take on the character because of the enthusiasm he had for the part.

Live and Let Die also had one of the best Bond villains, as the great Yaphet Kotto was absolutely terrifying as Mr. Big, the New Orleans gangster with a connection to Voodoo. While the Bond franchise has generally avoided any overt connections to the supernatural, Kotto adds an element of body horror that made Love and Let Die one of the most thrilling installments.

6 ‘From Russia With Love’ (1964)

Directed by Terence Young

From Russia With Love was a much more polished and elevated take on the Bond franchise, as it ditched some of the sillier elements of Dr. No in favor of an exciting espionage thriller that felt particularly timely in the midst of the Cold War. Connery plays a more vulnerable version of Bond who is forced to rely solely on his intelligence and charisma, as he is physically outmatched by many of the villains that he encounters.

Robert Shaw’s performance as the SPECTRE assassin Red Grant is easily one of the franchise’s best antagonists, as in many ways he is the inverse of Bond; both men are highly competent and uniquely position to take on dangerous missions, but Grant chooses to use SPECTRE resources to commit acts of evil. The film also featured more time dedicated to Bernard Hill’s performance as M.

5 ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Goldfinger isn’t just one of the best Bond films, but one of the most iconic and influential. It was in Goldfinger where Connery developed a cunning, playful sense of humor that would be integral to the self-awareness of the franchise moving forward. Although the first two installments had featured truly great work from Connery, Goldfinger was the film that essentially birthed the modern conception of the character.

Goldfinger succeeded in bringing to life some of the most interesting love interests in the Bond franchise; in fact, Shirley Eaton’s performance as Jill was so captivating that some confused viewers actually thought that she had died on set. Bond villains generally don’t get any better than Gert Fröbe as Auric Goldfinger, an antagonist so calculating and cruel that viewers were just waiting for Bond to give him the justice that he deserved.

4 ‘Casino Royale’ (2006)

Directed by Martin Campbell

Casino Royale was among the most ambitious installments in the Bond franchise, as it ended up giving the perfect origin story to a character that audiences have already learned a lot about over his entire history on screen. Daniel Craig’s version of Bond is far darker, more cynical, and more physically imposing than any previous interpretation of the character, and reflects the most pure representation of what Fleming wrote in the original novels.

Casino Royale works as well as it does because of the excellent chemistry between Craig and Eva Green, who co-stars as his love interest Vesper. It became believable that Vesper could become the first woman to actually break Bond’s heart, and that he would end up becoming a colder, less emotionally open character as a result of the tragedy that he suffered during his very first mission.

3 ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ (1977)

Directed by Lewis Gilbert

The Spy Who Loved Me gave Moore the opportunity to show a more serious side to his version of Bond, as the complete absurdity of The Man With The Golden Gun had risked turning the saga into a complete farce. The Spy Who Loved Me offered the Bond franchise an opportunity to have a reckoning on the inherently cold nature of espionage; Bond ends up having to team up with the Soviet Union agent XXX (Barbara Bach), whose former lover he killed on an earlier installments.

The intense romance in The Spy Who Loved Me works because of the chemistry between Moore and Bach, as it's one of the few instances in which Bond is matched with a love interest who is his intellectual equal. It also marked the debut of Richard Kiel as Jaws, one of the most fun villains in the entire series.

2 ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ (1969)

Directed by Peter R. Hunt

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is the most singular film in the Bond franchise, as it was the only installment to star George Lazenby as Bond, before Connery decided to briefly return for the role in Diamonds Are Forever. Lazneby’s version of Bond is slightly more sensitive and vulnerable, as his version of the character is one that the audience may have actually been able to relate to.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service features the strongest romance of any Bond movie, as the character of Tracy, played brilliantly by Diana Rigg, became the first character that 007 actually married. The excellent chemistry between Rigg and Lazneby turned On Her Majesty’s Secret Service into a fun, sexy exploration of the price of espionage, and laid the groundwork for one of the most devastating moments in the history of the entire franchise.

1 ‘Skyfall’ (2012)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Skyfall was a giant love letter to the history of the Bond franchise, as the gritty new installment examined the role that 007 played in a modern version of espionage. Craig had never been better in the role of Bond, as he showed how the character came to reflect on his past after he briefly considered what a life outside of MI6 would look like.

Javier Bardem became one of the greatest Bond villains in history as Raoul Silva, a former member of MI6 who became a rogue cyberterrorist after feeling that he had been betrayed by M and left for dead. Although Bardem became genuinely terrifying in a way that few Bond villains had ever been before, Skyfall earned its biggest emotional gut punch from the powerful work that Dench did when she played M for the very last time.

Skyfall

