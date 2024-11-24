With No Time To Die released in 2021, the legendary James Bond franchise hit its 27th film after over six decades. Sean Connery set the pace as the first actor to play James Bond in a theatrical film (1962's Dr. No.), setting off one of the most iconic film franchises in the world. Connery is also one of the actors with the most appearances in the franchise, starring in seven Bond films, including Thunderball, From Russia With Love, and Goldfinger. He finished his run in the franchise with 1983's Never Say Never Again.

While he had a good run with the Bond movies, other talented actors have perfectly portrayed the world's most popular fictional secret agent. The franchise has evolved over the past six decades, introducing new actors to play the iconic spy. Connery handed the reins to Roger Moore, followed by Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan, while George Lazenby appeared in only one Bond movie in 1969. In 2006, Daniel Craig introduced a new Bond era with Casino Royale, fortifying the franchise's status as a giant in the action genre. While thirsty fans await the announcement of the next actor to play the British spy, explore these outstanding interpretations of the iconic role.

10 'Licence to Kill' (1989)

Directed by John Glen

After rendering an impressive performance in The Living Daylights, Dalton reprised the role of the MI6 agent in Licence to Kill, his second and final portrayal of the iconic character. Bond resigns from MI6 in this installment to embark on a revenge mission against Franz Sanches (Robert Davi), the drug lord who ordered a hit on Bond's friend Felix Leiter (David Hedison). Other notable stars in License to Kill include Carey Lowell as Pam Bouvier Bond Girl, Anthony Zerbe as a henchman, Desmond Llewelyn as Q, Caroline Bliss as Miss Moneypenny, and Robert Brown as M.

Dalton's interpretation of the role received critical acclaim and was deemed an entertaining addition to the franchise. However, the film performed poorly at the box office due to strong competition from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Batman, and Lethal Weapon 2. Licence to Kill became the first film in the Bond series to deviate from using the title of an Ian Fleming book. Interestingly, Dalton would have been Connery's direct successor, but he declined the offer to play Bond several times.

9 'Live and Let Die' (1973)

Directed by Guy Hamilton

When Dalton declined the offer to play Bond for different reasons, Moore got the role and embodied it perfectly, becoming one of the best Bond actors with a record of seven movies in the franchise. In Moore's first outing as 007, the legendary MI6 agent finds himself in a world of gangsters, drug barons, and voodoo while investigating the deaths of three British agents. Though it's not exactly the best Bond film, Live and Let Die performed well critically and commercially, scoring 67% on the Tomatometer and 6.7/10 on IMDb.

Moore's 007 in this entry is also known as the first to have an African-American Bond girl, Rosie Carver, played by Gloria Hendry. Decades after his last Bond film, Moore still holds the record as the actor with the most appearances as Bond in the Eon-produced entries. His record is only matched by the first Bond actor if you count Connery's non-Eon entry - Never Say Never Again.

8 'Octopussy' (1983)

Directed by John Glen

The 13th entry in the James Bond film series produced by Eon Productions, Octopussy highlights Moore's effortless skill set at smoothly taking on seemingly hard tasks. The plot follows Bond's mission to uncover a notorious jewel and art thief, leading to several memorable events. Octopussy earned critical praise for the striking action sequences and cast performance.

In addition to Moore, the film boasts a talented cast, including Maud Adams as Octopussy, Louis Jourdan as Kamal Khan, Steven Berkoff as General Orlov, and Kabir Bedi as Gobinda. Octopussy was released the same year with the non-Eon-produced Never Say Never Again, starring Connery in his final outing as Bond. Both films achieved commercial success, with Octopussy leading with $187.5 million in box office earnings against its $27.5 million budget.

7 'Die Another Day' (2002)

Directed by Lee Tamahori

Pierce Brosnan gave fans a memorable performance in his fourth and final outing as James Bond with Halle Berry co-starring as Bond Girl. In this 20th installment of the Eon-produced James Bond film series, 007 is captured and tortured in a North Korean prison for over a year before he is traded in a prisoner exchange. Bond's quest to reveal a traitor in British intelligence unveils an exciting adventure.

Die Another Day stands out with an array of cool gadgets, including invisible cars. The film also boasts several memorable moments, such as the captivating fencing scene and driving through an ice palace during an Aston Martin chase. In addition to Brosnan and Berry, Live Another Day also stars John Cleese in his only appearance as Q and Samantha Bond in her final outing as Miss Moneypenny. Despite garnering mixed reviews from critics, the film grossed $431.9 million at the box office. It's great campy fun, and better than its reputation would have you believe.