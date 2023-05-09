From the modern-day action flicks to the classic iteration of espionage thrills from the franchise’s earliest installments, Bond movies have seemingly always had a set criteria of “Bond” things they needed to do in order to be accepted as a bona fide Bond film. No matter the era, delivering a great opening credits sequence has always been a high priority on that list.

Ranging from silhouettes of dancing women and guns firing to the more thematically-tailored approach adopted in recent decades, the title sequence of a Bond film allows the franchise to re-establish its stylistic prowess while presenting a chance for the movie itself to make a strong introduction. They have served as iconic, must-see spectacles in and of themselves for well over half a century with these 10 enduring as the best the franchise has produced.

10 ‘Licence to Kill’ (1989)

Image via MGM/UA Communications Co.

When the Bond franchise is analyzed retrospectively, Licence to Kill presents as a definitive end of an era. Obviously, it Timothy Dalton’s final Bond film but it was also the last Bond movie made while the Cold War was ongoing and, more notable given the topic of this article, it was the final opening credits sequence Maurice Binder worked on.

Enhanced by its reflective quality which give it a certain ‘greatest hits’ glory, it touts so many mainstays in Binder’s sequences, from the twirling silhouettes and gun smoke to imagery of casinos and glimpses of Bond in action. All the while, strong stylistic choices and Gladys Knight’s bellowing ballad make for a sequence which is unmistakably of the late 80s.

9 ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ (1971)

Image via United Artists

The sixth and, sadly, worst of Sean Connery’s Bond films, Diamonds Are Forever marked the end of his era in the Eon official Bond franchise, but it did give fans one iconic credits sequence. With Shirley Bassey returning to provide vocals for the second time in the franchise, the song “Diamonds Are Forever” has proven to be one of the franchise’s most enduring hits.

The sequence itself boasts a sophisticated edge as it focuses on the glamour of diamond jewels and gems which is delightfully undercut by the frequent appearances of Blofeld’s Persian cat. A wonderful mix of fun and style, it proved to be the best part of the film and, off the back of Bassey's iconic song, it has become an iconic staple of the entire franchise.

8 ‘No Time To Die’ (2021)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

As the Bond film with the longest opening sequence, the opening credits of No Time to Die needed to ostensibly guide audiences from the extended and dramatic prologue and into the heart of the film to follow. Unsurprisingly, it did a spectacular job, promoting a mood of finality through its reflective visuals and the haunting, Oscar-winning song from Billie Eilish and Finneas.

It used motifs such as card suits and the desert sand to call back upon the earlier installments of Daniel Craig’s era while also hinting at the villain’s plot surrounding a weaponized and targeted virus. The end result was a sequence loaded with compelling ideas that culminated in a befitting sequence for Craig’s final Bond appearance.

7 ‘A View to a Kill’ (1985)

Image via MGM/UA Entertainment Co.

Many Bond titles sequences, particularly throughout the early eras of the franchise, weren’t defined by their contents so much as what they did with them. A View to a Kill, for instance, still utilized the risqué visuals and blasting firearms that so many other Bond openings contain, but it was able to spruce up the spectacle with a unique aesthetic.

Frankly, few decades have been as bombastic and commanding with their style as the 1980s, and the film’s decision to lean into that paid dividends for this sequence at least, with its use of neon colors under a blacklight presenting something as undeniably eerie as it was undeniably 80s. Duran Duran’s standout song only compliments the sequence’s already infectious 80s energy.

6 ‘Live and Let Die’ (1973)

Image via United Artists

Live and Let Die presented a daring new direction for the Bond franchise. Not only was it Roger Moore’s debut as 007, but the film’s focus on psychic abilities and voodoo magic brought a whole new element to the franchise. It was something the opening credits sequence took a lot of inspiration from as well.

The sequence is made memorable with its prolific use of fire and skulls in addition to its psychedelic voodoo inflections, but where it truly shines was with its music. Mixing love ballad, 70s rock, and reggae, Paul McCartney’s “Live and Let Die” became a hit in itself and still stands as one of the franchise’s most enduring songs.

5 ‘GoldenEye’ (1995)

Image via MGM/UA Distribution Co.

The first Bond movie made after Maurice Binder – the franchise’s opening credits director since 1965’s Thunderball – GoldenEye presented a passing of the baton, with Daniel Kleinman taking the reins. Able to pay tribute to Binder’s aesthetic tropes while steering Bond in a new direction, it has to be said that he did a flawless job.

Bringing Bond into the digital age, the sequence is rife with CGI as a dazzling display which depicts the collapse of the Soviet Union through symbolism (and guns and dancing silhouettes) while highlighting the looming threat Bond must face. With Tina Turner’s striking vocal performance as well, the sequence ushered in Pierce Brosnan’s era while introducing 007 to post-Cold War audience audiences.

4 ‘Casino Royale’ (2006)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

A pivotal element to Casino Royale being a rejuvenating success for the Bond franchise was its ability to get so much right from the outset. The opening sequence is gritty and compelling, the spin on the famous James Bond gun barrel shot was fantastic, and it bled into one of the franchise’s slickest and most identifiable credits sequences.

Boasting an aesthetic idea contained to the narrative’s revolution around casinos, it used imagery such as card suits and roulette tables amid its refreshing bursts of color and stylized violence. Further strengthened by Chris Cornell’s song, the credits sequence sparked an impressive beginning to Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond.

3 ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

Image via United Artists

Lauded as the film where so much of the Bond DNA was truly forged, Goldfinger was the first to attach a song with lyrics to its opening credits sequence. Shirley Bassey stamped her claim on the franchise with her unforgettably blaring vocals of ‘Goldfinger’.

Coupled with imagery from the film being imposed over Jill Waterson’s iconic golden Bond girl against a screen of black, it offers an appropriately stylish pre-introduction to one of Bond’s best villains, Auric Goldfinger (Gert Fröbe). Using just black and gold throughout the entire sequence, it’s not until the credits are re-watched that audiences notice how eerily still Waterson’s character is in every shot.

2 ‘Skyfall’ (2012)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Typically, the opening credits of a Bond movie close out 007’s triumph as he completes his pre-title sequence mission with aplomb and a racy one-liner. Skyfall took a completely different approach though, allowing the credits to further enforce the unsettling and morally ambiguous tone presented in the film’s opening sequence.

With Bond crashing into the water after being shot by a fellow MI6 agent, the credits graphics beautifully take over as 007 is dragged under and submerged deep into an eerie visual display of bleeding targets, tombstones, and Chinese dragons. Complimented by a flawless performance by Adele, the opening sequence holds an ominous foreboding for the film to come and will likely be remembered as Daniel Kleinman’s enduring masterpiece.

1 ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ (1977)

Image via United Artists

With Carly Simon’s appropriately titled song “Nobody Does It Better” ringing out, the opening credits sequence to The Spy Who Loved Me is still viewed as the best of the franchise some 46 years since the film’s release. A work of true creative brilliance, it swoops in as one of the all-time great action sequences comes to a riveting close and the opening piano notes begin to play.

With silhouette hands tenderly cupping Bond’s parachute, the sequence soon bleeds into its famous gymnastics feats and romantic intrigue as it effectively introduces Barbara Bach’s Bond girl deuteragonist, Anya Amasova. With its sweet, romantic aura, underlying sense of tragedy, and visuals teasing a looming danger beneath the fun, it proved to be the perfect precursor to the film and still stands as the ultimate Bond credits sequence.

