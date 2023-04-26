From the Aston Martins to the martini (shaken, not stirred), the iconic one-liners, and devilishly eccentric villains, Bond movies are compiled of famous tropes which have seen the franchise become its own subgenre within the wheelhouse of spy thriller entertainment. While some of these tropes have had to evolve over time, one element of the franchise which will forever remain relevant is its penchant for a captivating opening action sequence.

While these scenes have ranged from ambitious action sequences to covert missions, and even to introductions for the villains, they all share the same purpose of engrossing audience members in the brand of excitement they are about to see. From the 25 Eon-produced Bond films, these 10 held the best pre-titles sequences the franchise has seen to date.

10 ‘The Living Daylights’ (1987)

Image via MGM/UA Distribution Co.

Timothy Dalton’s daring take on James Bond had aspirations of steering the franchise in a grittier new direction and met unwarranted criticism for its decisive shift. Few could argue though that his tenure as 007 got off to a flying start, following a training exercise between 00 agents and SAS soldiers which is infiltrated by a ruthless assassin.

With one of his comrades screaming as he plummets to his death, Dalton’s Bond is finally revealed, sparking into action as he jumps atop the assassin’s hijacked getaway vehicle jam-packed with explosives. The intense duel in the car is still capable of getting audiences on the edge of their seats while the dash of racy comedy the sequence concludes with made for a memorable opening that was trademark Bond.

9 ‘Goldfinger’ (1964)

Image via United Artists

Goldfinger is often celebrated not only as the greatest Bond movie of all time, but as the one where the franchise finally and conclusively found its true DNA. It forever immortalized the cold open sequence of Bond on a mission, tracking 007 as he infiltrates and destroys a drug lab before surviving an ambush in his hotel room.

While it’s a terrific sequence in isolation, it also functions as a brilliant introduction to the film to follow. The first two of Sean Connery’s Bond films had flashes of heightened reality to them, but Goldfinger was where the series began to commit to its fantastical elements, and its slick opening is the perfect embodiment of that brand of escapist entertainment.

8 ‘The Man with the Golden Gun’ (1974)

Image via United Artists

As one of the more formulaic of Roger Moore’s Bond movies, The Man with the Golden Gun is widely considered to be one of the franchise’s lesser installments. While this is a fair judgment of the film, it is one that overlooks its superb opening sequence which, rather than showcasing Bond on a mission, opts instead to introduce its villain, Francisco Scaramanga (Sir Christopher Lee).

Waltzing through the master assassin’s decadent lair, it flaunts Scaramanga’s prestige as he outwits a hitman hired to kill him. Used by Scaramanga as training to take out James Bond, the film’s opening sequence ends up holding even more weight when the final encounter between the hero and villain mirrors this engrossing opening sequence.

7 ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ (1997)

Image via MGM Distribution Co.

Hot off the back of GoldenEye being the franchise’s biggest hit in decades, Brosnan’s second Bond venture needed to start strong to appease audiences whose expectations were sky-high. The intro to Tomorrow Never Dies delivered in spades, showcasing Bond’s infiltration of a terrorist black market on the Russian border.

Starting off slow, it allows the reconnaissance of MI6 HQ to set the scene before they launch a missile attack only to then discover there are nuclear torpedoes in the vicinity. Bond then thrusts himself into action, wreaking havoc on the base before hijacking the torpedoes and saving the day with a pulsating jet chase through the mountains.

6 ‘GoldenEye’ (1995)

Image via MGM/UA Distribution Co.

The introductory scene of a new actor’s Bond has been a landmark moment in every Bond era to date. Pierce Brosnan’s opened with a death-defying stunt that affirmed his tenure’s appetite for daring action would have audiences on the edge of their seats consistently throughout.

Opening with a terrifying bungee jump, it follows 007 as he infiltrates a Russian chemical weapons facility while working with agent 006, Alec Trevelyan (Sean Bean). Loaded with practical effects, the entire sequence has aged incredibly well, and is still capable of giving modern audiences a dose of over-the-top action while introducing several of the film’s key figures at the same time as well.

5 ‘Spectre’ (2015)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

While Daniel Craig’s fourth Bond film may not be regarded among his best, it did hit the ground running with one of the franchise’s most energetically gripping opening sequences. Starting with an engrossing one-take, it tracks Bond through Mexico’s Day of the Dead celebrations as he tails a terrorist and foils a plot to let a bomb go off amid the busy streets.

A flamboyant yet entirely fitting exhibition of slick style, it makes even the mere tracking of the targets a stunning spectacle to behold which gradually builds toward the explosive action. Lacing the action itself with a slick humor and maintaining its penchant for style, Sam Mendes ensured Spectre’s opening was one of the franchise’s greatest and most arresting.

4 ‘Casino Royale’ (2006)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

By 2006, audiences knew what to expect from the opening of a Bond movie. Extensive action which defies physics in the most absurd yet entertainingly extravagant ways possible to immerse viewers into an adrenaline-pumping adventure of espionage thrills and mild science-fiction fantasy. Casino Royale did not do that.

Shown in black and white, it introduced Daniel Craig’s Bond as the most brutal portrayal of the character ever seen, documenting his assassination of a traitorous agent in a manner that exchanged absurdist thrills for grounded intensity. While exhibiting a more reserved stylistic flair than most other Bond openings, its bold creative choices and confronting imagery makes for one of the most striking scenes from the entirety of the franchise.

3 ‘The World is Not Enough’ (1999)

Image via MGM Distribution Co.

Brosnan’s Bond era had its fair share of flaws, so it’s only fair to recognize that more often than not it executed its pre-titles action sequences to perfection. The World is Not Enough treats audiences to not just one but two epic set pieces, the first of which being a relatively small-scale deal with a shifty Swiss banker which goes wrong.

It’s the second part of the sequence that the film will be remembered for though, with Bond hunting down an assassin in a thrilling boat chase through the Thames. Jam-packed with explosions, unbelievable stunts, and perfect use of the iconic Bond theme, it still stands as one of the most energizing sequences in the Bond filmography.

2 ‘Skyfall’ (2012)

Image via MGM

Cold opens in the Bond franchise work best when they’re not only engaging the audience but revealing important information about the story as well. Few Bond films have managed to do so quite as impressively as Skyfall. The first of Sam Mendes’ Bond movies, it opens with a mission in Istanbul where Bond and Moneypenny (Naomi Harris) are tasked with eliminating a mercenary.

While it delivers on expectations with car stunts, a rooftop motorbike chase, and a fist fight atop a moving train, it also touches on one of the film’s core themes. Displaying M’s (Dame Judi Dench) prioritization of the mission over her agents, it introduces not only a major element of the relationship between her and Bond, but the driving motivation behind the film’s antagonist as well.

1 ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ (1977)

Image via United Artists

Widely regarded not just as the best Bond intro but as one of the greatest film openings of all time, The Spy Who Loved Me is the quintessential pre-credits sequence of the Bond franchise. Re-assigned a new mission as he’s in the midst of a previous assignment, Bond adorns his iconic yellow ski suit and sets off, being pursued by Soviet spies all the way.

Rocking along to Marvin Hamlisch’s disco-infused rendition of the Bond theme, the pursuit culminates in one of the greatest stunts ever put to screen. With the score cutting to silence at the perfect moment, Bond bounds off the edge of the cliff and is in free fall until the classic Bond theme booms back through the speakers as his Union Jack parachute bursts out behind him in one of the most triumphant scenes in the entire franchise.

KEEP READING: All 27 James Bond Movies Ranked Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes