The Bond movies – regardless of whether they’re Daniel Craig’s new age iterations or Sean Connery’s defining classics – have always adhered to a set of tropes which have seen the spy franchise become an engrained and recognized subgenre in its own right. From the cars and gadgets and girls to the villains, the death-defying stunts, and the slick, suave style, these key points are essentially what makes Bond, Bond.

When it comes to Bond tropes though, it is almost impossible to go past the series’ litany of iconic quotes. 007 himself has delivered many a famous line, from his introduction and his drink order to his dastardly double entendres and post-kill quips, but villains and Bond Girls have had their share of great dialogue as well, with these 12 quotes the greatest the franchise has produced throughout its 61-year, 25-movie tenure.

12 “Shocking. Positively shocking.” – 'Goldfinger' (1964)

It’s hard to go past a great post-kill pun in Bond movies, especially one as smooth and succinct as this. In the opening sequence of Goldfinger, Bond completes a dangerous mission and meets with an ally who warns him not to go back to his hotel.

With the allure of a woman waiting in the bathtub, Bond ignores the warning and walks into an ambush. He manages to dismiss his assailant though by flinging him into the tub before tossing a lamp in, electrocuting the hitman while the girl reels from her head knock. With disdain, Bond departs, leaving his attackers with the iconic one-liner.

11 “I’m sorry, that last hand... nearly killed me.” – 'Casino Royale' (2006)

In the eyes of many Bond lovers, 2006’s Casino Royale wasn’t just the franchise’s great modernizing hit, but one of the most deftly written and sharply performed films in the franchise as well. A sly yet charming wit permeated throughout the film as Bond seeks to prevent a terrorist banker from winning a high stakes poker game.

Perceiving the threat that Bond presents to his operation, Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen) has 007 poisoned. After his near-death experience, Bond returns to the table as cool as a cucumber and makes his snide quip to Le Chiffre’s shocked reaction to seeing Bond alive and back at the table.

10 “We have all the time in the world.” – 'On Her Majesty’s Secret Service' (1969)

Most of the famous lines from Bond films are the suave one-liners that define the character’s – and the franchise’s – sophisticated sense of cool. The much-maligned On Her Majesty’s Secret Service however, achieved its famous line as it goose-stepped Bond fans into heart-wrenching tragedy.

Having just married the love of his life, Bond first makes the hopeful proclamation in anticipation of the family life that lays ahead. He devastatingly repeated the line moments later when Tracy is killed in a drive-by shooting conducted by Ernst Blofeld, making for one of the most deflating and somber moments in the entire franchise.

9 “What makes you think this is my first time?” – 'Skyfall' (2012)

Underlying sexual energy is nothing new in a Bond film, but Skyfall flipped it on its head in the scene in which Javier Bardem’s Raoul Silva was introduced. Silva commands the scene from the instant he emerges from the elevator with his rat monologue analogy and his easy access to top secret information.

It seems he then reaffirms his power over the situation by making a move on Bond as he laments the way M treats her agents. Reading 007’s apprehension at the intimate tension, Silva suggests there is a first time for everything to which Bond calmly responds with the question above. A moment which not only shattered Silva’s grasp over the conversation, but left audiences stunned as well.

8 “I never miss.” – 'The World is Not Enough' (1999)

The Bond franchise has dozens of puns related to the death of a villain from all actors’ eras and it’s hard to determine which one is the best. Pierce Brosnan made one of the all-time great one-liners though in The World is Not Enough.

Having discovered that the woman he’s been protecting (and doing other things with) is actually the criminal mastermind he’s been searching for, Bond confronts her with his pistol at the ready. Despite her quip that he wouldn’t be able to kill her because he’d miss her too much, he snappily guns her down and delivers the phenomenally cheesy retort “I never miss.”

7 “I only need one.” – 'The Man with the Golden Gun' (1974)

A common criticism leveled at The Man with the Golden Gun is how indisputably Sir Christopher Lee’s villain overshadowed 007 in his own movie. A master assassin, Francisco Scaramanga’s deadly smoothness oozes off the screen and compelled many audience members with a greater effect than the film could conjure up for Bond.

When Scaramanga has Bond in his lair and proposes an old-fashioned stand-off, him with his single-shot golden gun and Bond with his Walther PPK, Bond questions the fairness in him having six bullets while Scaramanga has just the one. Somewhere deep down, most audience members started rooting for Scaramanga when he retorted with “I only need one”.

6 “Skewered. One sympathizes” – 'Casino Royale' (2006)

As previously mentioned, Casino Royale was celebrated for its sensational wit as much as anything else, and that wit proved to be a major reason why Bond’s relationship with Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) worked so well. Their chemistry pops off the screen from their first encounter when she – a foreign liaison – is sent to work with Bond.

Their discussion of the mission soon becomes verbal sparring and stern analysis of one another as they deduce each other’s pasts, a playful yet barbed contest that Lynd emphatically wins. When questioned on how his lamb was, Bond responds with “skewered. One sympathizes.” in what is possibly the slickest admission of defeat ever.

5 “My name is Pussy Galore.” – 'Goldfinger' (1964)

Has there ever been an introductory line from blockbuster entertainment so capable of leaving audiences stunned? Having been knocked out by one of Goldfinger’s henchmen, Bond awakens on the villains private jet being seen to by Pussy Galore who makes her pointed greeting without hesitation or anything like shyness.

It was defining of the iconic Bond Girl’s blunt toughness, and presented her as anything but the hapless damsel in distress. Bond’s famous response, “I must be dreaming”, makes for one of the franchise’s great lines as well.

4 “Names is for tombstones, baby.” – 'Live and Let Die' (1973)

007’s iconic introduction was already engrained as the famous line that it is when Roger Moore made his franchise debut in Live and Let Die. He even gets the chance to use it on Solitaire (Jane Seymour) earlier in the scene before their exchange is interrupted as Mr. Big (Yaphet Kotto) bursts into the room.

Bond tries to interject, and even managed to say “my name is-” before being bluntly cut off as the villain states “names is for tombstones, baby” before ordering his goons to kill Bond. It is rare for 007 to be so abruptly shut down, especially when introducing himself, but Kotto’s delivery of the line – oozing a street-savvy slickness – worked exceptionally well.

3 “No, Mr. Bond, I expect you to die!” – 'Goldfinger' (1964)

While Bond gets the lion’s share of great quotes, he has been the one left lost for words on some occasions as well. No one silenced him better than Auric Goldfinger (Gert Fröbe) when he strapped 007 to a table and ready to slice him in half with a powerful laser.

Panicked as the laser nears his nether regions, Bond blurts out whether Goldfinger expects him to talk, to which the villain gleefully retorts “no, Mr. Bond, I expect you to die”. While Bond is able to talk himself out of the situation, it still defined Goldfinger as one of the franchise’s greatest villains and an enduring cinematic icon.

2 “A martini, shaken not stirred.” – ‘Goldfinger’ (1963)

While Bond’s iconic cocktail was hinted at in the first two Bond films, it wasn’t until the franchise-defining hit Goldfinger that the famous order made its first utterance. Ever since then, it has become a staple of the Bond films (leading many disenfranchised bartenders to pour out the cocktail the world over at the behest of excited fans).

Interestingly, in Ian Fleming’s novels, 007 actually requests his martini to be “stirred, not shaken”, but the line was altered by studio producers who preferred the rhythm of the line as spoken in the film. The decision resulted in the most famous drink in film.

1 “Bond. James Bond.” – ‘Dr. No’ (1962)

Surprise, surprise. James Bond’s famous introduction isn’t just the most famous line from the franchise, but arguably the most iconic line in cinematic history. It was first said by Sean Connery in the debut Bond film Dr. No and has been a staple of the Bond filmography ever since.

Sometimes its delivered with a quick, succinct coolness, other times with a weighty, suave suspense, and there have been many occasions where the line been savored as a great event in itself. While it’s always a thrill to hear Bond make that glorious introduction, it seems it will never be better delivered than it was as the very first line Bond ever spoke on screen.

