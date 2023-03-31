Legendary American actor James Hong has had one of the most prolific careers in Hollywood, starting with a bunch of uncredited appearances in small productions and moving on to huge classics and blockbusters.

Hong has done it all, from small comedic roles to larger-than-life dramatic performances in some of the USA's most famous films. Whether it's voice acting in something like the Kung Fu Pandamovies or gracing the screen in cult classics like Blade Runner, the actor has starred in all sorts of great films that fans on IMDb have been sure to celebrate.

10 'Kung Fu Panda 3' (2016) — 7.1

The third installment in the Kung Fu Panda franchise wasn't quite as well-received as its two predecessors, but it was an equally fun, funny, and moving tale about courage, confidence, and fatherhood.

James Hong plays Mr. Ping, Po's adoptive goose father. Kung Fu Panda 3 is where the character came into his own and where Hong was given the richest material to work with. Thanks to the movie's beautiful depiction of its themes and dynamic execution of its action scenes, it holds a score of 7.1 on IMDb.

9 'Kung Fu Panda 2' (2011) — 7.2

The first sequel to the beloved DreamWorks Animation modern classic, Kung Fu Panda 2 perfectly captured the magic of its predecessor with a story about Po having to come to terms with his past to save China.

Hong, as Mr. Ping, doesn't have many scenes in the movie, but whenever his character is on-screen, Hong's performance makes them some of the best scenes in the film. On IMDb, users praise the sequel's darker tone and complex philosophical themes, earning it a great score of 7.2.

8 'Big Trouble in Little China' (1986) — 7.2

John Carpenter is best known for his work in the horror genre, but he also delved into many other kinds of movies. Big Trouble in Little China, one of his most fun outings, is an action comedy about a trucker rescuing his friend's fiancée from a sorcerer in a supernatural battle below Chinatown.

Audiences on IMDb love the wild and silly tone of the movie, giving it a score of 7.2. Hong plays the main antagonist, a powerful evil sorcerer seeking to end a curse that afflicts him, and he's one of the film's biggest standouts.

7 'The In-Laws' (1979) — 7.3

This action comedy by the underappreciated Arthur Hiller shows a dentist who, in preparation for his daughter's wedding, meets the groom's father—Who claims to be a government agent and drags him into a series of shenanigans.

Hong's appearance in The In-Laws is limited, playing an airplane steward who only speaks Cantonese. The actor is hilarious in the role, so much so that Alan Arkin had a hard time keeping it together when shooting their scene together. IMDb users agree that the film is a riot, giving it a fantastic score of 7.3.

6 'Mulan' (1998) — 7.6

Based on the legendary story of the fictional folk heroine, 1998's Mulan is one of Disney's most beloved animated classics, full of great visuals, memorable characters, catchy songs, and impactful scenes.

Hong plays Chi-Fu, the trusted advisor of the Emperor of China. Elitist, grumpy, but admittedly quite funny, whatever few scenes he gets are all the better, thanks for his presence in them. For the phenomenal way in which it's crafted and all its iconic characters, Mulan holds a score of 7.6 on IMDb.

5 'Kung Fu Panda' (2008) — 7.6

No one would have expected a martial arts comedy about a talking panda to work as well as Kung Fu Panda did. It tells the story of Po, a panda dreaming of becoming a kung fu warrior who, by twists of fate, one day gets thrust into fulfilling his dream.

The first film is where audiences were introduced to James Hong's Mr. Ping, Po's loving and overprotective dad. He's a very fun and endearing character in a movie full of them, leading fans to give Kung Fu Panda a 7.6 rating while celebrating its mixture of a cute sense of humor and deep, complex themes.

4 'Airplane!' (1980) — 7.7

The hilarious satirical masterpiece Airplane! is undoubtedly one of the best disaster movies of all time, showing a man with a fear of flying having to make sure that a plane lands safely after its pilots get sick.

The movie's off-the-wall, silly, sometimes pretty dark sense of humor may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it certainly pleased the IMDb users who have given Airplane! an overall rating of 7.7. James Hong's appearance as a Japanese General may be limited, but it's essential to one of the movie's funniest running gags.

3 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022) — 7.9

Arguably the biggest cultural sensation of 2022 was the Daniels' Everything Everywhere All At Once, an action/dramedy/sci-fi extravaganza full of surrealistic existentialism and absurdist jokes.

Hong is father of the protagonist, Evelyn, and does so with a surprising amount of heart and perfect comedic timing. Whenever he's on screen, Hong's Gong Gong is one of the best parts of a movie so fantastic and beloved that it holds a terrific score of 7.9 on IMDb.

2 'Blade Runner' (1982) — 8.1

Ridley Scott's Blade Runner wasn't well-received by critics when it came out, but over time, it became the massive cult classic it is today — and for plenty of good reasons.

Thanks to its enrapturing neo-noir-like tone, delightful visual aesthetic, and profound narrative, the film holds an excellent score of 8.1 on IMDb. James Hong is Hannibal Chew, the designer of the Tyrell Corporation's replicants' eyes. His character's costume is exquisitely goofy, and his performance is incredibly fun.

1 'Chinatown' (1974) — 8.2

Chinatown would be confidently referred to by many as the greatest neo-noir mystery film ever made, and it isn't hard to see why. It's expertly made, masterfully written, and an unforgettable experience all-around.

In this landmark of its genre, Hong plays the butler of the legendary Faye Dunaway's character, Evelyn. Sure, he has very limited screen time, but the movie is way better with him than it would have been without him. Probably in part thanks to Hong's appearance, Chinatown has a score of 8.2 on IMDb, making it the highest-rated movie that the actor has appeared in.

