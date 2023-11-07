There’s a reason that James Mangold has been given the reins to major franchises like Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and X-Men. While some filmmakers feel like hired hands-on tentpole projects revolving around classic franchises, Mangold’s films always feel very personal. He’s also a filmmaker who strives for originality.

In between his major blockbuster projects, Mangold has worked on films revolving around true stories about important historical figures. He’s easily one of the most exciting voices in cinema working today. These are the best performances in James Mangold movies, ranked.

10 Tao Okamoto as Marika Yashida

‘The Wolverine’ (2013)

The Wolverine was a notable step forward for the X-Men franchise after the failure of X-Men Origins: Wolverine and X-Men: The Last Stand. While these films featured convoluted stories and a plethora of bad CGI, The Wolverine took the franchise back to its roots and focused on a more personal story. The film showed the personal anguish that had overtaken Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine after the tragic events of The Last Stand.

Jackman is as great as ever, but it’s Tao Okamoto who steals the film with her performance as Wolverine’s new ally during his mission to Japan.

9 Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ (2023)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was a very disappointing conclusion to the Indiana Jones saga. Instead of pushing the franchise forward in a bold and exciting way, Dial of Destiny chose to keep things safe and focus on nostalgia. Mangold certainly put in his best efforts, but the blandness of Dial of Destiny showed that no one outside of Steven Spielberg could create a great Indiana Jones film.

Despite the disappointing nature of the film, Harrison Ford gives a great performance as an older, grizzled version of Indy. He is even convincing during the film’s awkward flashback sequences.

8 Sylvester Stallone as Freddy Heflin

‘Cop Land’ (1997)

Sylvester Stallone isn’t necessarily known for his work outside the action genre. While he’s unquestionably one of the most popular action stars of all time, Stallone doesn’t often appear in more dramatic material.

However, Mangold proved that Stallone was still a great actor with his 1997 crime thriller Cop Land. Stallone gives one of his more emotional performances as a small-town cop trying to fight against a corrupt infrastructure. Stallone shows the perils that whistle-blowers feel when they are put under pressure to conform.

7 Ray Liotta as Rhodes

‘Identity’ (2003)

Ray Liotta’s death was one of the most tragic events in recent cinematic history. Liotta left behind a legacy of great films and clearly would’ve continued to give excellent performances in his upcoming projects. Liotta made Mangold’s claustrophobic 2003 thriller Identity even better with his performance as the grizzled police officer Samuel Rhodes.

The film focuses on a group of strangers who are trapped in a hotel room, and most discover how and why they are connected. It’s a somewhat confusing mystery that only makes sense after the twist ending is revealed.

6 Liv Tyler as Callie

‘Heavy’ (1995)

Mangold’s first film is also one of his most distinct. While he became largely associated with the action, western, and biopic genres, the 1995 drama Heavy showed that Mangold could craft intimate romantic films that were completely original. The film centers on the young woman Callie (Liv Tyler), who brings a sense of optimism to a small town.

Tyler’s effervescent, charismatic performance sticks out in a film that largely focuses on failed dreams and poverty. It showed that Mangold could craft realistic depictions of these communities in ways that felt respectful.

5 Russell Crowe as Ben Wade

‘3:10 to Yuma’ (2007)

The 1957 western film 3:10 to Yuma may be a classic in its own right, but Mangold’s 2007 version is one of the rare remakes that is actually better than the original. While the first film was strictly an action epic, Mangold’s version focused on the psychology of the characters, and the fine line between good and evil.

Russell Crowe gives one of the most terrifying performances of his career as the serial bank robber Wade, who is taken captive and held for ransom by the noble ex-soldier Evans (Christian Bale).

4 Angelina Jolie as Lisa Rowe

‘Girl, Interrupted’ (1999)

Angelina Jolie won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her devastating performance in Mangold's 1999 drama Girl, Interrupted. The film chronicles the life of the teenager Susanna Kaysen (Winona Ryder), who spends a year in a psychiatric facility against her wishes.

Over the course of her stay, Susanna develops a friendship with Lisa (Jolie). Jolie captures the trauma that those with mental illness deal with in a realistic, heartbreaking way. It’s tragic to watch how Susanna and Lisa's friendship slowly crumbles over the course of their stay together.

3 Hugh Jackman as Wolverine/Logan

‘Logan’ (2017)

Logan isn’t just the best film in the X-Men series, but one of the most important superhero films ever made. While the ongoing continuity of most superhero franchises tends to make them feel less emotional, Logan provided a conclusive ending to Wolverine’s story.

It allowed Jackman to go out on a high note and show how Logan had come to reflect upon his years as a superhero. The dark, intimate film felt like a stylistic outlier compared to other films within the genre and deserved the R-rating that it earned.

2 Christian Bale as Ken Miles

‘Ford v. Ferrari’ (2019)

2019’s Ford v. Ferrari was another example of Mangold adapting a true story, and breathing life into it. Sports dramas rarely feel as personal as Ford v. Ferrari. Christian Bale gives a terrific performance as Ken Miles, the groundbreaking Formula 1 racer who helped the Ford company score victory over their Ferrari rivals at the critical Le Mans race.

Bale showed the importance that each critical race played in Miles’ career. His chemistry with Matt Damon during the training scenes added a touch of comedy to an otherwise dramatic film.

1 Reese Witherspoon as June Carter Cash

‘Walk the Line’ (2005)

Mangold’s 2005 biopic Walk the Line may have focused on the story of Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix), but it was Reese Witherspoon who stole the film with her performance as the famous country singer’s wife, June. It was a performance that earned Witherspoon her first - and only - Academy Award win for Best Actress.

Witherspoon’s musical talents are on display, and her chemistry with Phoenix makes the couple’s relationship feel very realistic. Even for those who aren’t interested in Cash’s music, Walk the Line is a great story about outsiders rising to the top.

