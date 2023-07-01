James Mangold might not quite be a household name as far as filmmakers go, but he's made some surprisingly good movies in the last few decades. More than that, his filmography stands out for being one that's hard to pin down or define clearly, given he's proven to be skilled at making movies across multiple genres. He also holds the distinction of being the only filmmaker not named Steven Spielberg to direct an Indiana Jones movie.

Nothing demonstrates the diversity of his body of work like going through it and highlighting some of the best entries within it. The following movies make a good case for Mangold being a director who deserves to be a little more well-known than he is, with solid superhero films, biopics, crime films, and even Westerns, to name just a few of the genres he's tackled in his filmmaking career.

10 'The Wolverine' (2013)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Though The Wolverine is a flawed movie featuring the titular X-Men member played by Hugh Jackman, one thing's for sure: it's at least better than 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. This one features Logan/Wolverine going to Japan, and encountering a Japanese soldier he saved at the end of World War II, yet is now interested in obtaining Wolverine's healing ability that makes him borderline immortal.

RELATED: The Best Superhero Movies of All Time, Ranked

Jackman and Mangold would team up again for a much better superhero movie in 2017, but there's enough good in The Wolverine to please most fans of the character. The Japan setting is fun, and much of the action is solid: it's only in the final act that things fall apart a little. There, The Wolverine arguably begins to lose its way.

9 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' (2023)

Image via Lucasfilm

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the fifth movie featuring the titular character, and it is not one of the best by any means, nor can it quite rank as a highlight within Harrison Ford's body of work. Negativity aside, it's not a terrible movie and finds some fun places to go and things to do, potentially making it a solid enough watch for some of the series' fans.

It was never going to be an easy movie to make, given Ford's age and the fact it's always going to be difficult to live up to the legacy of such a long-running series. Mangold deserves credit for making this at least decent, with bursts of genuinely entertaining scenes here and there, and what's — on paper at least — a decent send-off for Indy.

8 'Cop Land' (1997)

One of James Mangold's first movies, the first thing about Cop Land that jumps out is how amazing the cast is here. It's a film that stars Sylvester Stallone playing against type as a fairly mild-mannered, even shy police officer, with actors like Harvey Keitel, Ray Liotta, and Robert De Niro all putting in solid supporting performances.

While this ambitious movie feels like it was cut down when it came to runtime, and not allowed the space it needed to tell a complex crime/drama story with various characters all intersecting, it's still a solid film and very much watchable for fans of crime movies. It also has a particularly strong ending, with that conclusion and the admirable work from a great cast making it easy to recommend.

7 'Heavy' (1995)

Image via Cinépix Film Properties

Heavy's a movie that came out even before Cop Land and is probably one of the most obscure feature films directed by James Mangold. It's a small-scale character drama/romance movie centering on a shy, overweight man who falls for a young woman only to feel too insecure to tell her how he feels.

RELATED: The Best Romantic Movies of All Time, Ranked

It plays this for drama more than anything else and is the quiet kind of indie movie that got very popular in the 1990s and led to some of the most well-known directors today first getting noticed. Heavy is that kind of movie for Mangold and deserves credit because just a few years later, he worked with even bigger actors and noticeably larger budgets.

6 'Identity' (2003)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

A very well-made and consistently entertaining thriller, Identity is a movie where the less said about the twist-filled plot, the better. It's initially about a group of people who all end up in a remote motel during a very heavy storm, only to find that someone among them poses a genuine threat and that all their lives are soon shown to be in danger.

It takes inspiration from Agatha Christie's, And Then There Were None but does end up going in some other interesting — and odd — directions. Not everything holds up fantastically well, but it's a very enjoyable ride and well worth a watch for anyone who likes fast-paced mystery/thriller movies.

5 'Walk the Line' (2005)

Though it might be harder to take seriously in a post-Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story world, Walk the Line is still a very well-made and compelling music biopic. Its central character is famed country music star Johnny Cash, with the film covering his dramatic career and his relationship with fellow singer/songwriter June Carter.

It's a movie worth watching for the performances, with Joaquin Phoenix getting an Oscar nomination for playing Cash and Reese Witherspoon winning an Oscar for playing Carter. It hits all the familiar beats you'd expect from a biopic like this, but it hits them all well and with enough confidence to make this an overall engaging and easy-to-admire watch.

4 'Ford v Ferrari' (2019)

Though it's not an action movie in the traditional sense, Ford v Ferrari is undeniably exciting and able to get the heart racing, even for viewers who aren't usually interested in car racing. It's another biopic from Mangold, this time focusing on the rivalry between the two titular companies during the 1966 Le Mans race in France.

RELATED: The Best Action Movies of All Time, Ranked

It boasts compelling performances from stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon and has some seriously impressive racing sequences that prove to be fast-paced and very immersive. It was a well-received film that not many people seem to talk about or remember nowadays, but it holds up and is worth a look for anyone who might've missed it back when it was released in 2019.

3 'Girl, Interrupted' (1999)

Image Via Columbia Pictures

A film largely set inside a psychiatric hospital, Girl, Interrupted might be James Mangold's most challenging movie but also one of his best. It stars Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie (the latter winning an Oscar for her performance) and is based on the memoir of Susanna Kaysen, who stayed in a psychiatric hospital for almost two years when she was a young woman.

It takes an understandably intense look at mental health and notably shows how it wasn't understood particularly well in the late 1960s, which is when Girl, Interrupted is set. Its premise and subject matter don't make it a fun watch, but it is a very well-made and overall compelling drama.

2 '3:10 to Yuma' (2007)

Image via Lionsgate

3:10 to Yuma is the second adaptation of the short story of the same name by Elmore Leonard: both adaptations end up differing a good deal, particularly as they go on. The core premise, however, is the same for each: it involves one man being hired to take a notorious outlaw to a train that will transport him to his trial, only to find himself dealing with said outlaw's gang, who are constantly on his trail.

It's an exciting, action-heavy, and often quite emotional Western that maintains a fast pace for the duration of its runtime, making it an incredibly entertaining watch. Christian Bale and Russell Crowe lead a fantastic cast, and as far as modern Westerns of the 21st century go, 3:10 to Yuma is undeniably up there with the best.

1 'Logan' (2017)

There's no doubt about it: Logan is absolutely the best movie of James Mangold's career so far. After the flawed but mostly solid The Wolverine, this one ended up being the Wolverine movie that fans probably always wanted, sending the character off on one (purportedly) final, exciting, and extremely moving story that would have to be one of the best sequels in recent memory.

Beyond being bittersweet, it's also notable for being one of the most brutal mainstream superhero movies of all time, making use of its R-rating to show the reality of what would happen if a guy with razor-sharp retractable claws actually got into a series of hand-to-hand fights. Deadpool 3 has ensured it won't be the last time Jackman appears in his most well-known role, but even then, Logan remains a great movie, and one with a dramatic sense of finality (that hopefully won't be too tarnished by any future appearances).

KEEP READING: The Best Movie Sequels of All Time, Ranked