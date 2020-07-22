Every James Wan Movie Ranked from Worst to Best

Yes, James Wan has made quite the name for himself in the horror genre, but since the release of 2004’s Saw, it’s been an utter thrill watching him pinpoint his assets, hone his style and bring that authorial expressivity to a variety of genres and franchises, while also using his experience and clout to bring newer filmmakers into the fold as well. But Wan’s work as a producer is a conversation for another day; right now we’re ranking all of the films that Wan directed.

Before we began, I must point out, the title that’s technically Wan’s feature directorial debut, Stygian, isn’t on the list. Despite a good deal of searching, I failed to find a copy. (If you manage to track one down yourself, do let me know and I’d be happy to add it to the list!) But even without Stygian, that still leaves us with nine features and almost every single one of the highlights why I love Wan’s work so much – his clever and often very well earned scares, his visual style and also his successful worldbuilding that encourages a need to explore every corner of his stories.

It always feel necessary to mention that this is my list of Wan’s films. You don’t need to agree or disagree with my ranking as taste is certainly a factor here, and we all can be drawn to different stories for a variety of reasons. That being said, I hope I justify my personal rankings below, and also encourage you to drop your own list in the comments section of this article.