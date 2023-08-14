Jamie Foxx takes center stage in an array of cinematic marvels that showcase his adept ability to embody any character. Foxx has graced both the big and small screens with performances that redefine the boundaries of emotion and storytelling. From playing the leading man in action-packed blockbusters to his soul-stirring roles in thought-provoking dramas, his range knows no limits.

As we scroll through Foxx’s collection in Netflix's treasure trove, join us on a journey through the captivating lens of one of Hollywood's finest actors, where every scene is a testament to the brilliance of Jamie Foxx.

Related:What Happened to Jamie Foxx's 'All-Star Weekend'?

They Cloned Tyrone (2023)

Image via Netflix

Release Date: July 21, 2023 | Run Time: 1 hour 59 minutes | Director: Juel Taylor

Starring: Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Kiefer Sutherland, David Alan Grier

Renowned for their diverse cinematic landscapes, director Juel Taylor and a stellar ensemble of talent converge to unveil They Cloned Tyrone. In a world of criminal activity, gang violence, and government intrigue, the film stars Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx. John Boyega, adds his charm, while Teyonah Parris brings an alternative role to life.

The trio embarks on a quest, peeling layers of enigma in Taylor's pulpy mystery caper. Brace for an exhilarating ride where Foxx's Slick Charles, Boyega's Fontaine, and Parris' Yo-Yo confront the unknown.

Watch on Netflix

Collateral (2004)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Release Date: August 6, 2004 | Run Time: 2 hours | Director: Michael Mann

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Tom Cruise, Jada Pinkett Smith, Mark Ruffalo, Peter Berg, Bruce McGill, Javier Bardem

Within the labyrinth of Los Angeles, orchestrated by the masterful director Michael Mann, unfolds a tense thriller that showcases the prowess of Jamie Foxx. In the enthralling film Collateral, Foxx embodies Max, a cab driver who unwittingly becomes a pawn in a deadly situation.

As night falls, Max's routine takes a chilling turn when he picks up Vincent, portrayed by Tom Cruise. Vincent's true motives unfurl, dragging Max into a perilous nocturnal odyssey. The film taps into their evolving dynamic against the backdrop of a sprawling metropolis, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Foxx's brilliant portrayal with Mann's direction makes Collateral unforgettable.

Watch on Netflix

Ray (2004)

Release Date: October 29, 2004 | Run Time: 2 hours 32 minutes | Director: Taylor Hackford

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Clifton Powell, Harry Lennix, Terrence Howard, Larenz Tate, Richard Schiff, Regina King

Witness Jamie Foxx's extraordinary transformation in Ray, a compelling biographical drama directed by Michelle Rivera. Foxx portrays the legendary musician Ray Charles with astonishing authenticity, much like his performance in Collateral. The film chronicles Ray's inspiring journey from his humble beginnings and his battle with blindness to his rise as a groundbreaking artist.

With riveting musical sequences and heartfelt emotions, Ray examines the complexities of Ray Charles' life, his enduring musical legacy, and the challenges he faced in a racially divided America. Foxx's remarkable portrayal creates a moving and unforgettable experience that celebrates the life of a true icon.

Watch on Netflix

White House Down (2013)

Image via Sony Pictures

Release Date: June 28, 2013 | Run Time: 2 hours 11 minutes | Director: Roland Emmerich

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jason Clarke, Richard Jenkins, James Woods, Joey King

In a riveting action-thriller directed by Roland Emmerich, Jamie Foxx takes the lead as President James Sawyer. Foxx brings charisma and gravitas to the White House when chaos erupts. Channing Tatum steps into the shoes of John Cale, a determined Capitol Policeman caught in a deadly siege. As a violent paramilitary group storms the White House, Cale finds himself as the President's last hope for survival. The intense battle for control unfolds within the iconic walls, blending explosive action with emotional depth as Cale fights to protect the President and his daughter.

Watch on Netflix

The Kingdom (2007)

Image via Universal Pictures

Release Date: September 28, 2007 | Run Time: 1 hour 50 minutes | Director: Peter Berg

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman, Jeremy Piven, Danny Huston, Richard Jenkins, Ashraf Barhom

The Kingdom, directed by Peter Berg, dives into a high-octane world of espionage and politics. Jamie Foxx takes the lead as FBI Special Agent Ronald Fleury. When a devastating terrorist attack strikes an American housing compound in Saudi Arabia, Fleury assembles a team of experts, including Jennifer Garnerand Chris Cooper.

The film masterfully blends heart-pounding action sequences while exposing cultural complexities in global relations, making The Kingdom a compelling exploration of justice and diplomacy.

Watch on Netflix

Project Power (2020)

Image Via Netflix

Release Date: August 14, 2020 | Run Time: 1 hour 55 minutes | Director: Henry Joost & Ariel Schulman

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback, Colson Baker, Courtney B. Vance, Rodrigo Santoro

Genre-bending thriller Project Power, directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, introduces a world where a pill grants superpowers for five minutes. Jamie Foxx takes center stage as a mysterious man determined to uncover the truth behind the dangerous pills. Alongside him, Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays a dedicated cop navigating a city in pandemonium.

As they unravel a conspiracy, they confront their morality while facing off against a power-hungry dealer portrayed by Dominique Fishback. The film propels viewers into a relentless chase filled with visually stunning effects, unexpected twists, and gripping performances, highlighting the fine line between power and its consequences.

Watch on Netflix

Day Shift (2022)

Image via Netflix

Release Date: August 12, 2022 | Run Time: 1 hour 54 minutes | Director: J. J. Perry

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins

In his directorial debut, stunt coordinator J. J. Perry takes a mesmerizing leap into the supernatural with Day Shift. Jamie Foxx stars as Bud Jablonski in another taxi driver role, but this time, with a hidden gift – he's a vampire hunter.

Teamed up with rookie vampire hunter Seth (Dave Franco), Jablonski collects bounties on rogue bloodsuckers. His cunning combat skills, alongside a team of extraordinary allies, including Big John Elliott (Snoop Dogg), unravel a web of supernatural crime. Foxx and Franco’s hilarious one-liners and athletic abilities create the perfect 2-hour buddy action movie to satisfy any viewer's craving for action and laughs.

Watch on Netflix

Miami Vice (2006)

Image via Universal Pictures

Release Date: July 28, 2006 | Run Time: 2 hours 12 minutes | Director: Michael Mann

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Colin Farrell, Gong Li, Naomie Harris, Ciarán Hinds, Justin Theroux, Barry Shabaka Henley

Michael Mann takes audiences on an electrifying journey through Miami's gritty underworld in the 2006 film Miami Vice. Jamie Foxx teams up with Colin Farrell as undercover detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. The duo infiltrates a powerful drug cartel, immersing themselves in danger and glamorous excess. Foxx's nuanced performance captivates, balancing the action with deep character exploration.

As the stunning visuals and a gripping soundtrack intertwine seamlessly with the narrative, Miami Vice becomes a visceral experience, showcasing Mann's signature style. Foxx shines brightly in this thrilling crime drama, delivering a portrayal that lingers long after the credits roll.

Watch on Netflix

Jarhead (2005)

Image via Universal Pictures

Release Date: November 4, 2005 | Run Time: 2 hours 3 minutes | Director: Sam Mendes

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Lucas Black

In the gritty realm of war cinema, under the direction of Sam Mendes, Jarhead unfolds as a raw and captivating exploration of camaraderie and the human psyche. Jamie Foxx delivers an exceptional performance as Staff Sergeant Sykes. Foxx's magnetic presence adds depth to the film's portrayal of the Gulf War experience. As young Marine Anthony Swofford, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, navigates conflict and monotony, Foxx's Sykes becomes a beacon of guidance, revealing the emotional toll of warfare.

Watch on Netflix

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (TV Show)

Release Date: April 14, 2021 | Episodes: 8 | Creators: Jamie Foxx & Jim Patterson

Starring: Jamie Foxx, David Alan Grier, Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, Jonathan Kiteman, Heather Hemmens

Of all the family sitcoms, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me reigns supreme. Led by the comedic genius of Jamie Foxx, this series takes sidesplitting laughter to new heights. Set against a backdrop of wacky misadventures, Foxx steps into the shoes of a single dad, Brian Dixon, navigating the unpredictable world of parenthood. His aura shines through as he grapples with the challenges of raising a teenage daughter.

With Kyla-Drew Simmons as Sasha and David Alan Grier as Pops, the cast crafts a symphony of laughter and warmth. As the talented cast embraces hilarious escapades and heartfelt moments, the show paints an unforgettable portrait of the modern family dynamic.

Watch on Netflix