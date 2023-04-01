With a career spanning over three decades, Jamie Foxx is one of the most talented actors of our time. He's well-known in the entertainment industry, even dabbling as a comedian, musician, and producer. Foxx has delivered numerous memorable performances that have left a lasting impression on audiences.

Over the years, he has starred in countless movies, and his performances have been recognized with several awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actor. Whether he is portraying a musician in Ray, a slave in Django Unchained, or a criminal in Baby Driver, Foxx brings a level of depth and complexity to his characters that is truly remarkable.

10 'The Truth About Cats & Dogs' (1996)

Image via 20th Century Fox

A romantic comedy that is a modern reinterpretation of the 1897 Cyrano de Bergerac story. It tells the story of a veterinarian and radio talk show host Abby Barnes (Janeane Garofalo) as she asks her model friend, Noelle Slusarsky (Uma Thurman) to impersonate her when a man named Brian (Ben Chaplin) asks her out on a date.

Related: From Leonardo DiCaprio to Jennifer Lawrence: 10 Iconic Megastars Who Started On Sitcoms

Foxx makes his debut in the comedy-drama as a lead in The Truth About Cats & Dogs. He plays Ed, a handsome and charming neighbor who catches Abby's eye. Foxx brings a sense of humor and warmth to the role, who already seems charming and likable. Although the film is not as well-known as some of Foxx's other movies, it is a delightful and underrated gem.

9 'Jarhead' (2005)

Image via Universal Pictures

Directed by Sam Mendes, Jarhead is a biographical war drama based on U.S. Marine Anthony Swofford's 2003 memoir of the same name. It follows his experience with a group of Marines during the Persian Gulf War. Anthony Swofford (Jake Gyllenhaal) joins a U.S. Marine Corps boot camp and comes across Staff Sergeant Sykes (Jamie Foxx), a Marine "lifer" who trains him to become a sniper.

Foxx's role as Sykes challenged him to play a tough and experienced Marine who tries to motivate and lead his troops through the trials of war. Despite its slight lack of emotional depth and character development compared to other war movies, Foxx and Gyllenhaal give performances that feel underrated.

8 'Baby Driver' (2017)

An action-packed heist movie that follows a getaway driver, Baby (Ansel Elgort) that drives a crew of robbers after being in debt to the criminal mastermind Doc (Kevin Spacey) for stealing a car that contained his stolen goods. Seeking freedom from a life of crime with his girlfriend, Debora (Lily James), he attempts to escape but is caught by one of Doc's henchmen, Bats (Jamie Foxx).

This longtime passion project of the director, Edgar Wright has been in development for over two decades. Foxx plays a supporting role as a volatile criminal who joins the crew of robbers. His performance is electrifying, as he infuses Bats with humor, menace, and unpredictability. Considered a cool car movie, it's an adrenaline-rush adventure that comes with a killer soundtrack and even more thrilling car chases. This talented ensemble cast added to its ever-so-entertaining plot.

7 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Image via Marvel Studios

Spider-Man's (Tom Holland) identity is revealed for the first time in cinematic history. His normal life and superhero life are coming together in the most terrible way. When he asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help in restoring his secret, a ripple in the world releases all of Spider-Man's villains in every universe. The fate of the Multiverse is in his hands as he is forced to fight Spider-Man's worst enemies: Electro (Jamie Foxx), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and Doc Ock (Alfred Molina).

Related: 10 Highest-Rated Movies Since 2020 So Far, According to IMDb

Jamie Foxx reprises his role as Max Dillon/Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. He delivers a fun and engaging performance, bringing humor and personality to the character. Although Foxx's role is a relatively small part of the movie, it's a true love letter to the Spider-Man franchise that gives an ode to all the new and original cinematic Spider-Man fans. Electro simply adds a spark of energy to the insane idea of a multiverse.

6 'Soul' (2020)

Pixar's Soul tells the story of Joe Gardner, a middle-school band teacher who dreams of becoming a professional jazz musician. He is killed in an accident before his big break and goes on an adventure to reunite his soul and body. Voiced by Jamie Foxx, he brings Joe's character to life with a heartfelt performance.

This animated CGI family movie is a visual and emotional triumph that explores complex themes of identity, purpose, and fulfillment. Foxx is able to capture the character's passion and determination. The director, Pete Docter, created a soul-stirring story that encourages you to live life more fully and not be too focused on the negative. Pixar noted that it was among the most-watched straight-to-streaming titles of the year.

5 'Dreamgirls' (2006)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Three best friends: Deena (Beyoncé Knowles), Effie (Jennifer Hudson), and Lorrell (Anika Noni Rose) create a music trio known as "The Dreams". At a talent show, a ruthless music executive, Curtis Taylor Jr. (Jamie Foxx) offers them the chance of a lifetime to be backup singers to James Early (Eddie Murphy). Taylor sees their potential and exploits the talented girl group by making Deena the star and breaking up the group simply for fame and fortune.

This vibrant and entertaining musical brings fantastic musical numbers and top performances by the entire cast. Although Foxx isn't the primary focus of the story, he provides depth to his character which could have easily been a one-dimensional villain. Foxx's intense and commanding performance is exactly what was needed to bring his evil character to life.

4 'Just Mercy' (2019)

Image via Warner Bros.

A biographical legal drama that is based on Bryan Stevenson's 2014 memoir. The movie explores the work of young defense attorney, Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) as he represents the less fortunate people on death row in the South. It features his work with Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx) who was wrongfully convicted of the 1986 murder of Ronda Morrison.

Related: 9 Non-Marvel Movies Featuring MCU Actors Teaming Up

This powerful and thought-provoking true story focuses on injustice and the indictment of our criminal justice system. It's the type of movie that brings out every emotion and motivates its audience to work towards making a difference in our communities. Foxx delivers a powerful and nuanced performance that proves he's an actor that puts his all into each movie he stars in.

3 'Collateral' (2004)

An innocent cab driver is stuck in a hostage situation where his customer forces him to take him to several locations during his contract killing spree. Collateral follows Max Durocher (Jamie Foxx), a Los Angeles cab driver who unwittingly becomes involved in the criminal schemes of a hitman, Vincent (Tom Cruise).

As one of Michael Mann's best movies, it received critical acclaim for Cruise and Foxx's outstanding performances. This tense thriller showcases Foxx's ability to convey fear, desperation, and courage as Max tries to outsmart his dangerous passenger. Although the movie is well-crafted, Foxx's performance is somewhat overshadowed by Cruise's showier role.

2 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Image via Columbia Pictures

In Quentin Tarantino's violent and provocative Western, a black slave named Django (Jamie Foxx) is freed and trained by Dr. King Schultz (Christopher Waltz), a dentist-turned-bounty hunter. Schultz offers to help Django rescue his wife, Broomhilda (Kerry Washington), who was separated from him after they tried to escape. The two men work together to seek revenge against his former brutal plantation masters.

Tarantino brought his revisionist style to the Spaghetti Westerns. With an iconic unscripted movie moment, the move is a bold and ambitious piece of filmmaking that is certainly entertaining. Foxx's titular character allows for a charismatic performance that conveys both the pain and power of Django's journey.

1 'Ray' (2004)

Image via Universal Pictures

Ray is an Oscar-winning biopic of the legendary musician, Ray Charles. It focuses on Charles' 30 years as a rhythm and blues musician. Portrayed by Jamie Foxx, Charles narrates his life in flashbacks to his youth when he went blind at the age of seven and rose as a pianist in a touring band. He rises through the ranks of the Seattle jazz scene all while struggling with drug addiction.

The movie is well-directed and features a strong supporting cast that became a hit at the box office. Foxx delivers an unforgettable performance as the lead, winning the Academy Award for Best Actor along with the Golden Globe, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild, and Critics' Choice. Foxx embodies Charles' voice, mannerisms, and spirit in order to create a mesmerizing portrayal of the iconic artist.

Keep Reading: 8 Other Films Featuring The Villains Of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'