The entire Halloween franchise started with her and most likely end with her. Debuting in her first feature film role in John Carpenter’s 1978 Halloween as Laurie Strode, established Jamie Lee Curtis as a scream queen and one of the most iconic ones of her time. Her name is almost synonymous with horror. The then-small-budget project written by Carpenter and Debra Hill became one of the most successful independent movies of its time and evolved to become a benchmark for the slasher horror genre, and a major inspiration for many horror movies in the future.

In a career spanning more than four decades, Jamie Lee Curtis has earned recognition as a prolific actor with a long list of horror and slasher thrillers to her credit, most of them being in the early years of her acting. An actress, producer, author, and activist, Curtis is also a winner of Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Saturn Awards. Although she is recognized for her remarkable performances in other genres as well, Curtis remains true horror royalty.

This fall, the story of Laurie Strode will come to an end in Halloween Ends, with a final confrontation with Michael Myers marking the end of a 45-year saga. But before that happens, let’s take a trip down memory lane to revisit Curtis’s horror movie journey and make it the ultimate terror fest this Halloween.

Prom Night (1980)

Curtis appears in her third film role in this Canadian slasher thriller. The plot follows a group of middle school kids who bully a 10-year-old girl, causing a fatal accident. Six years later, a group of high school seniors become the targets of a masked killer on their prom night. As the friends try to solve the mystery, they realize that their past secret could be the trigger for the killer. Curtis stars as Kim Hammond, the sister of the deceased kid, whose death motivates the killer to go on a spree.

Directed by Paul Lynch, Prom Night also stars Leslie Nielsen in the leading role and remains a cult classic and the most influential slasher film of its time. It was followed by three sequels and a remake in 2008, but with no resemblance to the 1980 original.

This was Curtis’s fifth horror movie in four years since her acting debut. Although the first Halloween was a bigger success at the box office and among fans, the 1981 sequel sees Laurie Strode’s character more well-set in the story, paving the way for future installments. Halloween II takes off from where the first Halloween movie ends. Myers has disappeared after Dr. Sam Loomis shoots him, but the psychiatrist continues to hunt him down. Meanwhile, Laurie is taken to the hospital and recovering from her injuries, when Myers returns to finish the job and kill everyone who stands in the way.

This sequel is also written and produced by Carpenter and Hill, but directed by Rick Rosenthal.

Another Canadian slasher thriller, Roger Spottiswoode's Terror Train also features a masked serial killer, a very 80s horror trend. Following a prank gone wrong a few years previously, the story sees a group of college students hosting a costume party on a moving train on New Year’s Eve. Unfortunately for them, they are soon targeted by a killer who murders them one by one and steals their costumes to avoid getting caught.

Curtis stars as Alana Maxwell, a sorority girl who reluctantly takes part in the prank that puts a fellow student in a mental hospital. The movie also stars Ben Johnson and Hart Bochner, along with Sandee Currie, Anthony Sherwood, and David Copperfield in supporting roles. This movie has been billed as “Halloween on a train” and influenced many future slashers.

This is Curtis’s second-ever feature film after Halloween and was also directed by John Carpenter. The Fog is more of a supernatural horror than a slasher. It boasts an ensemble cast with Tom Atkins and Curtis’s mother Janet Leigh, among others. The story is set in a tiny coastal town in California. As the townsfolk get ready to celebrate the town’s centenary year, strange and eerie things start to happen, and inanimate objects suddenly spring to life, along with a dense and mysterious fog descending on the town. It turns out that the fog carries vengeful spirits of shipwrecked sailors who were killed on the coast 100 years ago.

A remake of this film was made by Rupert Wainwright in 2005, featuring Tom Welling, Selma Blair, and Maggie Grace in major roles. The remake did not fare well with critics, though it did become a box office hit.

Virus (1999)

This sci-fi horror film is directed by visual effects artist John Bruno in his third directorial project and is based on the comic book of the same name by Chuck Pfarrer. It stars William Baldwin and Donald Sutherland in major roles, along with Curtis. Virus follows a crew on an American tugboat who go aboard an abandoned Russian research vessel, where a dangerous extraterrestrial entity seeking to turn humans into cyborg slaves sees the crew as a “virus” and tries to kill them.

Jamie Lee Curtis stars as Kelly “Kit” Foster, an ex-Navy officer who must confront her rogue captain and the deadly virus onboard the mysterious ship. Despite its lukewarm reception, Virus has become a cult classic in the years since its release.

Road Games (1981)

This Australian slasher thriller is directed by Richard Franklin and stars Curtis and Stacy Keach in lead roles. Road Games follows a truck driver who drives around the country and enlists the help of a young hitchhiker to track down a serial killer who is known to kill women, dismember and then dump them along remote highways. Curtis stars as Pamela "Hitch", the hitchhiker recruited by the truck driver, Patrick Quid, played by Keach. This cat-and-mouse game of a truck driver and a mysterious and deadly serial killer and his victims makes for a spine-chilling thriller and it was Curtis' fifth horror movie since her film debut in 1978.

Laurie Strode returned to the Halloween franchise with the 2018 film, sparking off another trilogy of the popular slasher series. But this new set of films is not related to any of the other films in the franchise, except for the 1978 movie, and presents Laurie as an old woman living outside of Haddonfield, still traumatized by the events of 40 years ago. This sequel has a lot of similarities to Halloween II but has no connection to the 1981 feature.

Halloween Kills takes off from the end of the 2018 movie and sees Laurie, her daughter, and granddaughter continue to save themselves from Myers, as he tries to get to Laurie, who is in hospital. This time, the Strode women get the help of the rest of the community, including other survivors from 1978. This Blumhouse movie is directed by David Gordon Green, and also stars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Anthony Michael Hall, in various roles.

And don't forget, Halloween Ends will be hitting theaters and streaming on Peacock starting on October 14, 2022.