Jane Austen is one of literature's most acclaimed and recognizable names. The British writer produced some of the best and most beloved works in the English language, witty, sardonic, and thought-provoking examinations of class, gender, and love that have stood the test of time.

Hollywood loves to look at Austen's work as a source of inspiration. Indeed, Many think the best interpretations of her work exist on television, but the big screen has also delivered many worthy takes on Austen's works. These movies are always driven by the timeless Austen heroine, a compelling female figure at the center of the action. Whether they are straightforward adaptations or modern reinterpretations of Austen's stories, these heroines remain the story's heart.

10 Elizabeth Bennet (Greer Garson) — 'Pride and Prejudice' (1940)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Academy Award winners Greer Garson and Laurence Olivier star in the 1940 adaptation of Austen's best-known classic, Pride and Prejudice. The film is a faithful adaptation for the most part, although it makes some questionable character choices near the end.

RELATED: 10 Period Drama Movies That'll Sweep You Off Your Feet

Pride and Prejudice isn't perfect: it has awful costumes, more Antebellum South than Regency England, and a weirdly cheery attitude, even in the plot's most intense moments. However, Garson is a lively and compelling Elizabeth, even if she's too genteel to do justice to Austen's spirited heroine. Still, Garson is playing an Elizabeth for 1940s Hollywood, and in that front, she wildly succeeds.

9 Fanny Price (Frances O'Connor) — 'Mansfield Park' (1999)

Fanny Price is the most challenging of all Austen heroines. Mansfield Park portrays her journey from 10 to 18, becoming perhaps the first novel to depict girlhood with detail and thoughtfulness. Thus, Fanny is seen as sweet and delicate by most people, who outright ignore her inner complexity.

Frances O'Connor had a huge challenge in bringing Fanny to life in the 1999 adaptation of Mansfield Park, especially because the film ignored the book's version of the character. The film turns Fanny into the polar opposite of her book counterpart, and while O'Connor shines in the role, there's no denying the Fanny on screen is not the Fanny from the book — for better and worse.

8 Susan Vernon (Kate Beckinsale) — 'Love & Friendship' (2016)

Image via Amazon Studios

Kate Beckinsale's comedic talents are severely underrated. The English actress shines as Lady Susan Vernon in 2016's Love & Friendship, based on Austen's epistolary novel Lady Susan. The plot follows the cunning titular character as she attempts to secure advantageous marriages for herself and her daughter.

Love & Friendship is among the best Austen adaptations, largely thanks to Beckinsale's ballsy take on Lady Susan. The actress is sharp, witty, confident, funny, and charming, expertly bringing to life Austen's most wicked yet likable heroine. Excelling as a period piece and a hilarious exploration of romance, Love & Friendship is among the 21st century's most underrated comedies featuring Beckinsale's best performance.

7 Emma Woodhouse (Gwyneth Paltrow) — 'Emma' (1996)

Image via Miramax Films

Gwyneth Paltrow rose to prominence thanks to her inspired performance as Austen's bratty heroine Emma Woodhouse in the 1996 adaptation of Emma. The film faithfully follows the novel, with Jeremy Northam as Mr. Knightley and Toni Collette as Harriet.

RELATED: The Best Romantic Comedies On Netflix Right Now

Emma lives and dies with the protagonist, and any actress taking on the role of Austen's most mercurial heroine must endure the plot's weight. Paltrow understood this, delivering a witty and confident portrayal of Emma. Selfish but relatable, vain but likable, spoiled yet endearing, Paltrow is a great Emma; if only the movie around her was better.

6 Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy) — 'Emma' (2020)

Image via Focus Features

Fourteen years after Paltrow's version, Emma returned to the big screen courtesy of Autumn de Wilde. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as the titular character opposite Johnny Flynn as Mr. Knightley and Mia Goth as Harriet Smith.

Emma is a pastel-colored delight, with Anya Taylor-Joy delivering a brilliant, star-making performance. The actress is perfect as Emma, elegantly and confidently embodying the character's worst traits without making them overt. Emma is among Anya Taylor-Joy's best movies, showcasing her unique blend of alluring magnetism and soft vulnerability.

5 Elinor Dashwood (Emma Thompson) — 'Sense and Sensibility' (1995)

Academy Award winner Emma Thompson plays the sensible and stoic Elinor Dashwood in Ang Lee's 1995 adaptation of Sense and Sensibility, which she also wrote. The film is a love letter to the original novel, faithfully translating it to the big screen.

Thompson is stellar as Elinor: strong yet utterly vulnerable, determined but self-aware, perfectly embodying the "sense" in the film's title. Elinor is all logic, propriety, and duty, even at the expense of her natural desires. It's a beautiful, heart-wrenching portrayal, with Thompson as the story's moral center, crafting a deeply humane portrayal that ranks among her finest.

4 Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) — 'Bridget Jones's Diary' (2001)

Helen Fielding's 1996 novel Bridget Jones's Diary uses Austen's Sense and Sensibility as inspiration to tell a modern story about love, romance, and expectations. It received a big screen adaptation in 2001, with Renée Zellweger playing the titular heroine, a thirty-something single woman struggling to find herself and someone to love in modern-day London.

Bridget Jones's Diary is a modern rom-com classic, with Zellweger delivering an endlessly charming and relatable depiction of a thirty-something crisis. The actress earned a richly-deserved Oscar nomination for her portrayal, who is more Charlotte Lucas than Elizabeth Bennet. However, the character remains engaging and inspiring, a worthy Austen heroine for a new generation of romantics.

3 Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) — 'Clueless' (1995)

Amy Heckerling took the beloved classic Emma and updated it for modern audiences, thus crafting one of the all-time best Austen adaptations. Clueless stars Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz, a modernized version of Emma Woodhouse living in '90s Beverly Hills.

RELATED: The 10 Best Teen Movies From The 90s

Clueless is nothing short of a modern masterpiece, a teen rom-com with instantly iconic dialog and heart to spare. Silverstone's Cher epitomizes '90s style and spunk, every bit as handsome, clever, and rich as Austen's original heroine. Cher embodies everything that makes Emma memorable and ups the ante; she is kind yet naive and well-intentioned but short-sighted, an immature girl learning the ways of the world. Clueless excels as a coming-of-age story and a romantic comedy and is arguably the best adaptation of Austen's Emma to date.

2 Marianne Dashwood (Kate Winslet) — 'Sense and Sensibility' (1995)

If Emma Thompson is Sense and Sensibility's brains, then Kate Winslet is the film's heart; a beating, bleeding, thumping heart desperate for love and willing to sacrifice everything to achieve it. Marianne Dashwood is a tough role; she can easily be frustrating, especially compared to Elinor's cool detachment. Yet, Winslet makes her so endearing, so spirited, and evocative that she runs away with the film.

Winslet is one of her generation's finest performers, and Marianne Dashwood remains one of her finest roles. Capturing the character's unyielding and passionate essence to a tee, Winslet is outstanding, bringing Austen's most sentimental heroine to life with charm and earnest enthusiasm.

1 Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) — 'Pride & Prejudice' (2005)

In the eyes of many, Jennifer Ehle will always be Elizabeth Bennet. However, an entire generation that didn't grow up with the beloved BBC adaptation received their own take on Pride & Prejudice, where Austen's acclaimed heroine was brought to life by Keira Knightley.

Jow Wright's 2005 version of Pride & Prejudice is ridiculously romantic, surprisingly thoughtful, and unexpectedly sexy. Knightley is at the story's heart, bearing the narrative's weight and delivering a radiant performance that captures Lizzie's essence to a tee. Knightley is effortless in the role, confidently embodying the character's inherent irony; Elizabeth is a star, and Knightley knows it but never flaunts it. She is grounded yet instantly commanding: a perfect Elizabeth for the new millennium.

KEEP READING: The 25 Best Romantic Comedies Of All Time, Ranked