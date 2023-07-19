On this 16th of July, news broke that the legendary Jane Birkin, muse of Hérmes and style icon, sadly passed away. London-born but having spent most of her life in Paris, Birkin was a true multi-talent and a blueprint in fashion, with many people still looking up to her as a role model today. Not only was Birkin a skilled singer and model, but also an incredible actress.

Although the charming actor — who was the epitome of French tomboyish but chick style — launched her career in the mid-1960s by landing minor roles in Blow-Up, Kaleidoscope, her popularity rose even further when she starred in Slogan opposite the popular French musician Serge Gainsbourg, marking the beginning of one of pop culture's most famous relationships. Since then, Birkin has showcased her gifts in several other movies; to celebrate her life and legacy, we rank some of her best, from Don Juan to La Belle Noiseseuse.

10 'Don Juan, or If Don Juan Were a Woman' (1973)

Image via Cocinor

Starring two of the most iconic 1970s muses, Birkin and Brigitte Bardot, Don Juan, or If Don Juan Were a Woman tells the story of a beautiful young woman (Bardot) who is convinced she is the reincarnation of Don Juan and destroys all men who fall for her charismatic personality and stunning looks.

RELATED: The Greatest Adult Film Is This Unlikely ‘70s Classic

This erotic thriller is not Birkin's strongest film. Nevertheless, it is certainly a stylish feature, and the actress plays an interesting part — a young woman who, like many men, fell under Bardot's spell. "I accepted immediately just to be in bed with Bardot," said Birkin in an interview with The Guardian. This is even more interesting when you realize that both actresses dated Gainsbourg and recorded different versions of the iconic and provocative French love song "Je t'aime... moi non plus" with him.

9 'Seven Deaths in the Cat’s Eye' (1973)

Image via NPF

An intriguing and unconventional take on the horror genre by Italian filmmaker Antonio Margheriti, Seven Deaths in the Cat's Eye is set in a small Scottish village and illustrates the bizarre series of murders that keep turning up after "Corringa" (Birkin) returns home to a crumbling castle after being expelled from a convent school. The main suspect? As the title suggests, a killer cat.

While certainly flawed, Seven Deaths in the Cat's Eyes is still an enjoyable, visually beautiful film, including stunning gothic locations and an eerie, absorbing atmosphere to match. On the other hand, Margheriti's picture will certainly test viewers' patience, as it is very slow-moving and definitely not a good pick for those looking for something a bit more engaging.

8 'A Soldier’s Daughter Never Cries' (1998)

Image via 20th Century Studios

One of Birkin's most recent films (even though her final role was almost a decade later in the Academy Award-nominated short film La femme et le TGV, released in 2016), A Soldier's Daughter Never Cries is a fictionalized tale based on the family life of writer James Jones, a former war hero turned into a successful author who combated alcoholism and the health issues that it originated.

Through Leelee Sobieski and Kris Kristofferson's acting, the moving feature explores the fragile bond between fathers and daughters. This slice-of-life story makes for a great family drama, reflecting on many universal themes that are still relevant today, including female sexuality and homosexuality.

7 'Wonderwall' (1968)

Image via Compton-Cameo Films

Featuring a groovy George Harrison soundtrack, Wonderwall is a trippy psychedelic romance drama centering on eccentric professor Collins' (Jack MacGowran) fascination with model Penny (Birkin) when she moves to the apartment next to him. As time goes by and snoops on her day and night, Oscar becomes engrossed in fantasies and illusions.

Wonderwall is arguably more of a wonderful piece of art than a proper film — visually, it is stunning, immersive, and cool, but its narrative may not appeal to certain audiences. Harrison's music is also a huge part of Joe Massot's picture and the unmatched outfits of the fashion icon, Birkin.

6 'Evil Under the Sun' (1982)

Image via Warner Bros.

Based on iconic whodunit writer Agatha Christie's 1941 book of the same name, Evil Under the Sun depicts Poirot's (Peter Ustinov) attempt to identify the diabolical evildoer responsible for the strangulation of a renowned theatrical performer. The investigation is set against a picturesque backdrop of an expensive beach resort frequented by the wealthy.

RELATED: Underrated Classic Mystery Movies, Ranked

The perfect pick for those who enjoy murder mysteries, Guy Hamilton's adaptation of the classic novel is among the best Jane Birkin movies, as well as one of her most humorous. It is a rather underrated film in the genre and definitely helps keep boredom at bay by offering an entertaining premise (on top of a filming location that is very pleasing to the eye).

5 'The Swimming Pool' (1969)

Image via Embassy Pictures

With simplistic but astounding cinematography, The Swimming Pool (La piscine) centers on lovers Marianne and Jean-Paul's (Alain Delon and Romy Schneider) romantic escapade to a stunning rustic villa on the French Riviera near St-Tropez. Trouble arises in Paradise when Marianne invites her former lover, Harry (Maurice Ronet), and his teenage daughter (Birkin) to stay.

Jacques Deray's French New Wave crime drama is far from being a masterpiece, but it is certainly one of the most popular French classics out there. Written by Jean-Claude Carriere, The Swimming Pool features the talented cover girl at her prime and offers audiences an intriguing viewing that is both sensual and tense, keeping viewers interested throughout its entirety.

4 'Death on the Nile' (1978)

Image via EMI Distributors

The first Agatha Christie adaptation Birkin starred in, 1978's Death on the Nile features Poirot's luxurious cruise down the Nile, where a newlywed heiress is later found murdered on board. The famous detective's (Ustinov) quest is to identify the killer before the ship reaches the end of its trip.

While a remake featuring tons of well-known faces hit the theaters just last year, John Guillermin's take on the story is arguably the superior one. Even if slow-paced, this fun and gripping 1978 film still holds up today, making for a valuable addition to the Agatha Christie silver screen universe.

3 'La Belle Noiseseuse' (1991)

Image via Pierre Grise Distribution

1991's Cannes Grand Prize winner La Belle Noiseseuse portrays a worn-out painter (Michel Piccoli) who gets motivated to pick up a project he left ten years earlier when he meets a young model (Emmanuelle Béart), the girlfriend of a young visiting artist. Birkin plays the wife and former muse, who Marianne replaces.

Beautifullyshot and masterfully directed by Jacques Rivette, this thought-provoking movie delivers a simple narrative — literally about the making of a painting — and manages to reflect on themes of inspiration and the process of making art in the meantime. Additionally, it's also the perfect ASMR movie.

2 'Jane B. For Agnes V.' (1987)

Image via Capital Cinéma

Jane B. For Agnes V. makes it to the list not only because it is the perfect Jane Birkin documentary but also because it is directed by the legendary French New Wave filmmaker Agnès Varda, who was an absolute master in her field. What is incredibly heartwarming about the 1987 feature, though, is the fact that Birkin was admittedly self-conscious and apprehensive about turning 40, which led Varda, who was nearly 60 at the time and a longtime friend of hers, to assure the actress it was a beautiful age and the perfect time to make a doc.

RELATED: Essential Movies by Agnès Varda, Ranked According to Letterboxd

Reflecting on her life and career, Jane B. For Agnes V. finds the icon looking back at her life, contrasting the private and reflective side to her and her public, generally beloved persona and making for a wonderful and endearing watch to anyone who wants to get to know a bit more about her.

1 'Blow-Up' (1966)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

While Blow-Up was one of Birkin's earliest roles, it was also her one of her best. The film centers on a successful London fashion photographer (David Hemmings) who unknowingly captures a death on film after following two lovers in a park. It is when he blows up his negatives and notices the details that he finally pieces the picture together.

The actress' breakthrough film, directed by MichelangeloAntonioni, is still among her most memorable, even if she plays a small part in it. The engaging mystery thriller provides food for thought, features great performances, and highlights the camera's ability to capture events that its human operator is not aware of.

KEEP READING: Classic '70s Movies That Just Get Better With Age