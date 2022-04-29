Tired of chasing American TV shows with extraordinarily long seasons or South Korean dramas that are comprised of 16-20 movie-length episodes? Given how streaming services make access to international TV show options possible, Japanese TV series have been on a slow, steady rise to international recognition due to platforms like Netflix and Dramacool.

Japanese dramas, or dorama, almost always consist of 10 episodes with a run-time between 40-60 minutes, with most of their stories concluding in a single season. Audiences unfamiliar with the category may believe that most dramas would contain over-the-top humor and cringe-worthy plotlines. Conversely, many Japanese dramas include some of the most idiosyncratic ideas and are not afraid to slap viewers in the face with reality while smiling.

'Unnatural' (2018)

Mystery, Medical, Slice-of-Life

The drama surrounds a group of forensic doctors working at the Unnatural Death Investigation (UDI) Lab, a fictional unit recently established by the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare. The team often looks into unnatural death cases that are often overlooked by the police, investigating the truth behind the deaths, such as kidnappings and murder cases disguised as anomic suicides.

As one of the most famous Japanese dramas in 2018, Unnatural is highly praised for shedding light on cold-shouldered occupations like forensic pathology. It also doesn't hesitate to show the ruthless side of human nature when faced with the deaths of their loved ones but teaches viewers to embrace the passion for living despite all.

'Alice In Borderland' (2020-)

Science-Fiction, Thriller, Deadly Games

As Japan's answer to South Korea's Squid Game, this death game tv series enthralls viewers with its post-apocalyptic Tokyo setting as the main characters are forced to play a series of dangerous games. Fans of Squid Game, Battle Royale, and The Hunger Games franchise will undoubtedly take a liking to this dorama with characters who are not afraid to get their hands stained with blood.

Alice In Borderland is originally based on a manga of the same name by Haro Aso. Before becoming a hit Netflix show, it was adapted into a three-episode OVA (Original Video Animation) in 2014. The much-anticipated second season will be streaming on Netflix in December 2022.

Alice in Borderland (2020) Release Date December 10, 2020 Cast Kento Yamazaki , Tao Tsuchiya , Nijirô Murakami , Eleanor Noble Seasons 2

'Midnight Diner' (2009)

Food, Slice-of-Life

Midnight Diner was also adapted from manga, an anthology series currently streaming on Netflix. With a much shorter run-time (20-25 minutes) and non-linear narrative, many fans cited this heartwarming, slow-paced drama as what they will binge-watch while eating. Another reason is the scrumptious-looking food prepared by the main character.

Known by customers and viewers simply as "Master," the scarred chef runs a late-night diner named "Meshiya" in Shinjuku. He offers to cook whatever the customers may want as long as they are simple dishes. The episodes often focus on a particular customer, each with their troubles, while a philosophical lesson is waiting for them to be illuminated.

Midnight Diner Release Date October 9, 2009 Cast Kaoru Kobayashi , Mansaku Fuwa , Toshiki Ayata , Shôhei Uno Seasons 3

'Long Vacation' (1996)

Romance, Music

Taking place during the deep recession period in Japan, Sena Hidetoshi (Takuya Kimura) is a college music graduate with grand dreams of becoming a world-class pianist. Despite owning pronounced talent, the insecurity of his skills lands him a job teaching piano lessons to children. On the other hand, Hayama Minami (Tomoko Yamaguchi) has a declining modeling career, and her fiancé dumped her on their wedding day.

Two lonely souls unite and bond regardless of their vastly different personalities, marking the beginning of a romance adored by audiences in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region in the 1990s.

'Legal High' (2012-2013)

Comedy, Legal Drama

The dynamic duo is revered by all lawyer firms and courtrooms in Japan. Legal High follows two lawyers with polar opposite attitudes towards winning legal cases. One who makes up the incredible team is Kensuke Komikado (Masato Sakai), who relishes women, money, and fame. He would usually pose as an antagonist in films and tv shows if not for his 100% winning rate in legal cases and his hilarious comedic timing. His partner, Machiko Mayuzumi (Yui Aragaki), is a fresh newbie lawyer armed with a strong sense of social justice.

The dysfunctional duo creates a succession of jaw-dropping, side-splitting comedic circumstances. Underneath its ludicrous exterior, Legal High brings attention to various societal and human rights issues plaguing Japan, advocating for constructive and effective change in public sentiment.

'The Full-Time Wife Escapist' (2016)

Romance, Slice-of-Life, Comedy