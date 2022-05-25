When it comes to media, Japan is one of the greatest exporters of creative content. Whether it's Japanese film, video games, anime, or novels, the country consistently delivers quality storytelling combined with its own unique sense of style.

In the realm of film, Japan has an abundance of great movies. Whether it's animated films that commentate on the triumphs and failures of humanity, or sweeping epics set in feudal times, the country is host to a legion of talented filmmakers. While there are more fantastic Japanese movies than one list can cover, it's easy to see the best Japanese movies according to IMDb. Japan's contribution to the IMDb Top 250 should be considered essential viewing for fans, not just of Asian cinema, but of film in general.

20 'Throne of Blood' (1957)

IMDb Score: 8.0/10

A feudal Japan set take on Macbeth, Throne of Blood follows Washizu (Toshiro Mifune), a samurai who assassinates his sovereign at the behest of his wife. As Washizu becomes the new lord, he struggles with his guilt and the growing paranoia that his treachery is soon to be discovered.

Another samurai classic by Akira Kurosawa, Throne of Blood is one of the best adaptations of William Shakespeare's legendary tale and one of the top Japanese movies. The feudal Japan setting does wonders to elevate the themes of the story, with honor and loyalty to their liege often the most important traits of a samurai.

19 'Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion' (1997)

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

Pitched as an alternate ending to the original popular anime series, Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion follows Shinji, Rei, and Asuka as they continue to fight their enemies using mechas named Evangelions.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most acclaimed anime series of all time, with its theatrical counterpart earning a place on the list of Japanese best movies. The best of the Neon Genesis movies, The End of Evangelion serves as a fitting end to the original series as it showcases the power of animation to tell dark, adult stories.

Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion Release Date July 19, 1997 Director Kazuya Tsurumaki , Hideaki Anno Cast Megumi Ogata , Megumi Hayashibara , Kotono Mitsuishi Runtime 1 hr 27 min

18 'A Silent Voice' (2016)

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

Adapted from the manga of the same name, A Silent Voice follows Shoya Ishida, a former grade school bully who sets out to make amends with those he hurt. Top of his list is Shoko Nishimiya, a shy girl who was born deaf and who moved schools as a result of Shoya's bullying. As the pair reconnect, they learn more about each other and themselves.

Far removed from the fantasy and action that tends to dominate anime, A Silent Voice is a sweet story about two social outcasts finding a genuine connection with each other. While it may not be the best Japanese movie in everyone's eyes due to its low-key nature, it is still a lovely human story worth spending time with.

A Silent Voice Release Date September 17, 2016 Director Naoko Yamada Cast Miyu Irino , Saori Hayami , Aoi Yuki Runtime 2 hr 10 min

17 'Tokyo Story' (1953)

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

When an elderly couple decides to move from their small village to the bustling city of Tokyo, they plan to spend time with their adult children. But when they discover their kids are too busy with their own lives to entertain them, they instead find themselves being kept company by Noriko, the widow of their son who passed away.

An essential film by Yasujirō Ozu, Tokyo Story is a movie that could have easily been built on melodrama, but it is a subdued movie, operating quietly as it explores the dynamics of this family unit. It also gives a voice to elderly people, those who have been dismissed by their grown children as being merely nothing more than a nuisance to be ignored. The end result is the ultimate movie about a multigenerational family.

Tokyo Story Release Date March 13, 1972 Director Yasujirô Ozu Cast Chishû Ryû , Chieko Higashiyama , Sô Yamamura , Setsuko Hara Runtime 136 minutes Main Genre Drama

16 'My Neighbour Totoro' (1988)

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

After their mother is hospitalized, young sisters Mei and Satsuki move to a new home in the countryside with their father. As the siblings spend their days playing in the nearby woods, they soon befriend Totoro, a giant friendly creature who is a forest spirit. Together they go on joyous adventures.

One of the best Studio Ghibli movies, My Neighbour Totoro is pure joy. It is a Japan movie that is full of minimal conflict and maximum cuteness, creating the ultimate comfort movie. Its impact can be seen in how much its characters have appeared in popular culture, with Totoro plushies available for purchase all over the world.

15 'Ugetsu' (1953)

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

One of the directors who came out of the Japanese golden age of cinema is Kenji Mizoguchi, best known for his mis-ec-scène and decadent long takes. Ugetsu is one of his films that received international recognition as it created an impalpable atmosphere that invites viewers to empathize with the character’s struggles.

Ugetsu follows the story of two couples who are struggling and whose lives are being torn apart by the civil war. While the men strive to lift themselves from indigence, they soon find themselves intertwined with supernatural entities, leading to catastrophic results. The movie holds up a mirror to human desires and ambition in times of desperation, while also showing the harsh realities of war. There’s no doubt of Ugetsu’s lasting effect on cinema as it has obviously influenced modern Japanese movies, as well as renowned filmmakers like Akira Kurosawa and Martin Scorsese.

14 'Late Spring' (1949)

IMDB Score: 8.2/10

Directed by Yasujirō Oju, Late Spring is a drama movie that explores the relationship between an adult woman and her father. In the movie, Noriko (Setsuko Hara) feels the societal pressure to get married. However, she’s reluctant to leave her father due to their deep bond and her incredible desire to serve her family. It’s a poignant movie that highlights the complex realities of duty and sacrifice.

Ozu’s direction truly shines in Late Spring, as his storytelling allows viewers to fully connect with Noriko’s internal struggles. Static camera shots are partnered with pillow shots of mundane objects in Ugetsu in order to add a meditative atmosphere to the film. Despite the movie’s peaceful and minimalist visuals, there’s a lot to take away from its message of personal sacrifice and filial love.

13 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train' (2020)

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

The sequel to the first season of the highly popular anime, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train moves the action to the big screen. As Tanjiro Kamado and his friends continue their journey to slay demons, they board the Mugen Train as it charges straight ahead into a fateful battle.

A juggernaut at the box office, Mugen Train earned a place as one of the most famous Japanese movies of all time as it topped the worldwide box office in 2020. This honor was more than earned as the film is a masterful combination of thrilling action, gorgeous animation, and a captivating plot that pulls at the heartstrings.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Release Date April 23, 2021 Director Haruo Sotozaki Cast Natsuki Hanae , Akari Kitō , Yoshitsugu Matsuoka , Hiro Shimono Runtime 117 minutes

12 'Yojimbo' (1961)

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

When a nameless ronin arrives in a village consumed by a conflict between two powerful men, he finds himself in the middle of their turf war. As the ronin convinces both men to hire him as their personal bodyguard, he begins to play them against each other and causes a full-scale war to break out in the town.

One of the most influential samurai movies of all time, Yojimbo also proved to be an influence on the Western genre. The famous spaghetti Western A Fistful of Dollars is a remake of Yojimbo, and retains the classic mix of action and comedy that makes Yojimbo such a revered classic.

11 'Rashomon' (1950)

IMDb Score: 8.2/10