While titles like Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead have cemented Korea’s place in the streaming era in what some are calling The Korea Wave, South Korea is not the only East-Asian country producing innovative, vital TV. Western audiences are increasingly reaching outside their usual wheelhouse, and KDrama has delivered some of the most unique and exciting television in recent memory, but while all eyes seem to be on South Korea, Japan has been quietly producing live-action content made for the streaming era that, we feel, have largely gone unnoticed.

Japan has been considered a cinematic powerhouse for the better half of the last hundred years, as well as producing countless unforgettable anime series, series made for the streaming platforms are, we feel, due for a renaissance. If you’re looking to dive into the world of Japanese TV here are our picks for the best Japanese TV shows on Netflix, including the classics as well as the new titles you can’t afford to miss!

Alice in Borderland

Director: Shinsuke Sato

Cast: Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya

This gritty and dark dystopian sci-fi thriller packed with thrilling action sequences, great visuals and an enthralling concept makes for unforgettable viewing. Alice in Borderland follows Ryohei, an unemployed young man who is obsessed with video games stumbles across a portal to an alternate reality where he and his friends have to fight for their survival. A kind of mash-up of the Hunger Games meets The Matrix ensues, making for genuinely riveting viewing.

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Director: Hideaki Anno

Cast: Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Yūko Miyamura, Tomokazu Seki, Akira Ishida, Fumihiko Tachiki, Motomu Kiyokawa, Kotono Mitsuishi

Another cult classic anime series which has been re-released on Netflix over the last few years, Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most celebrated anime series of all time which has inspired nearly endless fan-fare since its 1996 release. Set in 2015 when Earth is being attacked by advanced alien technologies known as The Angels, it is up to 14-year-old Shinji Ikari to save the planet, as he is the only one capable of piloting the only technology capable of stopping them. While the series is bloody, violent and thrilling to watch, the action sequences are a backdrop for its deeply philosophical themes sprinkled throughout the show’s 26-episode run time.

Parasyte: The Maxim

Directors: Kenichi Shimizu, Yang Byeong-Gil, Hitoshi Haga, Yoshihiro Kanno, Masayuki Mizutani

Cast: Nobunaga Shimazaki, Aya Hirano, Kana Hanazawa, Miyuki Sawashiro, Atsuko Tanaka

This dark, gory and deeply disturbing anime series is not for the faint of heart. If you fancy yourself as someone who likes to dip their toes in the dark side, then Parasyte: The Maxim is unmissable. The series follows Shinichi Izumi, an ordinary high school student whose life changes drastically when creatures known as Parasites arrive on Earth, and begin infecting the minds of humans, and make them do their evil bidding. Shinichi is lucky enough to avoid a Parasite entering his brain, but instead, the creature enters into his arm leading to a kind of symbiosis between the two. Like many greats in anime, Parasyte: The Maxim prods at deep questions about what it means to be human amid the backdrop of violence and gore.

The Naked Director

Director: Masaharu Take

Cast: Takayuki Yamada, Shinnosuke Mitsushima, Tetsuji Tamayama

For those us who aren’t so keen on death, destruction and mind-bending philosophical questions; or those who need some respite after the likes of the last few entries on this list, The Naked Director makes for a funny, and often fascinating look into a largely unexplored subculture. The Naked Director is a semi-autobiographical look at the life, and adventures of infamous Japanese pornographer Toru Muranishi. If you’re looking for a fun, binge-able Japanese TV show, then look no further than The Naked Director.

Death Note

Director: Tetsurō Araki

Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Ryô Naitô, Keiji Fujiwara, Kappei Yamaguchi, Aya Hirano, Shidô Nakamura

An unforgettable anime classic, Death Note is an iconic Japanese TV series, and for excellent reason. The series follows Light Yagami, a teenager who stumbles across a magical notebook that he can use to kill anyone he chooses by simply writing their name in the book. A deep exploration of morality, and right and wrong, Death Note entertains as much as it makes us think, which is a major part of its long-term appeal.

Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories

Director: Joji Matsuoka

Cast: Kaoru Kobayashi

If you love Japanese food, a good story, and you’re fascinated by the alchemy between the two, the Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories is the show for you. Each episode stands alone, and focuses on one customer at the Midnight Diner as they recount their stories, which always, in some way, leads back to food. This show is satisfying on many levels, the vicarious enjoyment of the delicious-looking food, as well as the often touching, and deeply human stories being told.

Erased

Director: Ten Shimoyama

Cast: Reo Uchikawa, Yuki Furukawa​​​​​​​, Rinka Kakihara, Mio Yūki, Tomoka Kurotani

Erased is one of many remakes of a hugely popular manga of the same name, though it is widely considered to be the most faithful remake of the original material, as well as one of the best. This fantasy/ thriller follows 18-year-old Satoru who discovers he has the ability to time travel after finding his mother dead. What follows is sometimes harrowing, often touching drama that will hook you from Episode 1.

Followers

Director: Mika Ninagawa

Cast: Miki Nakatani, Elaiza Ikeda, Mari Natsuki, Yuka Itaya, KOM_I, Mika Nakashima, Tadanobu Asano, Shuhei Uesugi, Nobuaki Kaneko, Hidekazu Mashima, Sho Kasamatsu, Yutaro

Followers is an exploration of the effects social media can have on contemporary Japanese society. The series follows two women, Limi, a fashion photographer, the other Natsume, an aspiring actress who, as fate would have it, cross paths when Limi takes posts a picture of Natsume and posts it on Instagram. What follows is a deep dive into the often narcissistic world of social media influencer culture. If you’re interested in delving into the social media landscape in Japan, then this series makes for fascinating viewing.

Samurai Gourmet

Directors: Michihito Fujii, Mamoru Hoshi

Cast: Naoto Takenaka, Tetsuji Tamayama, Honami Suzuki

This quirky but loveable series boasts a unique plotline, and makes for an amusing exploration of what it means to retire. The series follows the adventures of a recent retiree who, after living the grueling life of a Japanese salary-man, takes a new lease on life by exploring his local cuisine with the aid of an imaginary friend, a Samurai. What follows is a truly delightful, albeit strange series that is endlessly enjoyable, feel-good fun.

Giri/Haji

Creator: Joe Barton

Cast: Takehiro Hira, Kelly Macdonald, Yōsuke Kubozuka, Will Sharpe, Masahiro Motoki, Justin Long, Anna Sawai, and Charlie Creed-Miles

While this is technically speaking a British TV show, its extensive distribution in Japan and largely Japanese cast earns this brilliant crime thriller a spot on this list. The series follows a Tokyo detective in search of his nephew, Yuto, who is believed to have killed a family member of a high-ranking Yakuza member. If you like great detective fiction, you’ll love the unique spin this sure-to-be classic places on the genre.

Switched

Director: Hiroaki Matsuyama

Cast: Miu Tomita, Kaya Kiyohara, Daiki Shigeoka and Tomohiro Kamiyama

This sci-fi drama largely aimed at young adults may be reminiscent of Freaky Friday, only much darker, and without any of the light-heartedness. This series follows two schoolgirls from polar opposite ends of the social hierarchy who switch bodies with each other, and while this trope usually entails a lighthearted affair, Switched adopts it to deal with themes such as body image, societal pressures placed on school-aged girls, and suicide. This makes for an interesting take on a sub-genre of film and TV that makes for highly binge-able viewing.

Ju-On Origins

Director: Sho Miyake

Cast: Yoshiyoshi Arakawa, Yuina Kuroshima, Ririka, Koki Osamura, Seiko Iwaido, Kai Inowaki, Ryushin Tei, Yuya Matsuura, Kaho Tsuchimura, Tokio Emoto, Nobuko Sendo, Kana Kurashina

A spooky horror/mystery that is sure to impress die-hard fans of the genre. Following a paranormal investigator who divines a connection between several horrific accidents which happened over four decades, all linking back to one house. The series spans over 40 years and dives into each incident and its supernatural origins. The show is part of the Ju-On / The Grudge franchise. If you love a good supernatural mystery, then don’t miss this gem!

Atelier

Directors: Ryūta Ogata and Hiroki Hayama

Cast: Mirei Kiritani, Mao Daichi, Mayuko Kawakita, Wakana Sakai, Ken Kaito, Maiko, Masako Chiba, Dori Sakurada, Nicole Ishida, Toshi Takeuchi, Hisahiro Ogura, Megumi Sato

Atelier is a sometimes-funny, often heartwarming view into Japanese work culture. Following a young Japanese woman, Mayuko, who has recently been hired by a high-end lingerie manufacturer as she navigates the inspiring, but often difficult space she finds herself in. The visually stylish production is a perfect complement to the glitzy world of high-fashion, which makes for an enchanting watch.

Terrace House

Cast: Kaori Watanabe, Shohei Matsuzaki, Haruka Okuyama, Kenji Yoshihara, Risako Tanabe, Ruka Nishinoiri, Emika Mizukoshi, Giuseppe Durato, Ryo Tawatari, Hana Kimura, Violetta Razdumina, Kai Kobayashi, John Kimverlu Tupas, Toshiyuki Niino, Yume Hayashi, Shion Suzuki, Reo Kanao, Monroe Ron

A reality TV-Show, largely similar to Big Brother, but with a twist. The show follows six men and women who are all living in one house over. The participants can leave whenever they like, and unlike most western reality TV shows, they have no real aim or goal, like prize money or to find love. The characters are simply there for the experience, which makes for much more genuine, relatable viewing.

Million Yen Women

Directors: Michihito Fujii, Hiroto Hara, Kenji Kuwajima, Hirotoshi Hara

Cast: Yôjirô Noda, Rila Fukushima, Rena Matsui, Miwako Wagatsuma, Rena Takeda, Yûko Araki

A comedy, mystery, and drama all wrapped in one, this adaptation of a classic manga series is in a league of its own. The story follows a down-on-his-luck writer who suddenly receives five mysterious female house guests who each pay him 1 million yen in rent. Who sent these women? Why are they there? It’s a funny, outlandish, quirky but ultimately riveting series that will keep you guessing.

