A child star turned acting, producing, and directing sensation, Jason Bateman is worth his weight in any genre gold. His acting career began with Little House on the Prairie, and as he got older, audiences recognized him from cult classics like Teen Wolf Too. He's led iconic series like Arrested Development and forced gut laughter in theaters with movies like Horrible Bosses.

When he's not gracing the screen or taking a turn behind the camera, his humor is out in full force on his podcast Smartless, co-hosted with Will Arnett and Sean Hayes. Capable of leading a cast or stealing scenes with minimal screen time, Bateman is a cinematic treasure with a fan base obsessed with his sarcasm, signature flowing hair, and quick wit. Being a multi-genre, multi-medium star, how does his filmography rate among Rotten Tomatoes critics?

10 'Ozark' (2017-2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

Bateman is truly a triple threat when it comes to his participation in this Netflix original. He stars, directs, and serves as executive producer throughout the show's four seasons. As the Byrde family patriarch, Marty (Bateman) and his family must hide away in the Ozarks to launder money for a dangerous Mexican cartel, all the while embedding themselves in the political culture of their new home.

Directing a total of nine episodes of the series total of 44, Bateman is genuinely a whole other persona in the realm of Ozark. Audiences who hadn't seen his comedic performances prior to this would probably never guess his roots. This must-see series is truly one of Bateman's best cinematic achievements.

9 'The Family Fang' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83% Certified Fresh

The Family Fang not only sees Bateman as its protagonist but as its director. In a movie about coming to terms with your family and childhood, Baxter (Bateman) and Annie Fang (Nicole Kidman) are two siblings trying to make sense of their unusual childhood with their infamous parents, who were known for creating public spectacles.

The film also features Christopher Walken, Kathryn Hahn, Maryann Plunkett, and Jason Butler Harner. The Family Fangwas Bateman's second directorial feature — Bad Wordswas his first in 2014. This lesser-known feature is explosively divisive as critics loved it and audiences disliked it at 47% rotten.

8 'State of Play' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84% Certified Fresh

In this smaller role, Bateman channels his sardonic humor into a sleazy PR character with Dominic Foy. A foundational film in the investigative journalism genre, State of Play stars Russell Crowe and Rachel McAdams as journalists digging into the murder investigation of a congressional aide in Washington D.C.

While the movie's high rating did not rest entirely in the performance of Bateman, however, he is arguably a scene stealer throughout his screen time. Ben Affleck, Helen Mirren, and Robin Wright co-star in the drama.

7 'Game Night' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85% Certified Fresh

One of his highest-rated comedic performances, Game Night features pure, expected magic from Bateman. What's a game night without staged kidnapping, dangerous gangsters, and a shrine dedicated to an ex-wife? All vying to win their regular game night, a group of friends becomes entangled in a real-life mystery where the stakes are higher than bragging rights.

The cast is led by Bateman and Rachel McAdams, the no-nonsense couple who takes their games very seriously. Despite having a heavy-hitting comedic lead like Bateman, every character gets a chance to showcase their humor, making this film a true laugh-out-loud comedy.

6 'Up in the Air' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90% Certified Fresh

Taking his turn as a boss, Bateman's role in Up in the Airmay be more minor, but still worth the watch. Living out of his suitcase as a daily routine, Ryan Bingham (George Clooney) travels around the country, firing people on behalf of their employers. The status quo of his enjoyable lifestyle is about to change when a potential love interest enters his life while Ryan simultaneously is paired with a new hire to train.

Bateman is Craig Gregory, Ryan's boss, who forces him to take on training the new hire (Anna Kendrick). Despite earning six Oscar nominations, the film failed to take home any wins.

5 'The Outsider' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

In this single-season HBO series, Bateman added his name to the list of stars working on Stephen King adaptations. The Outsider is a dark thriller about a team of investigators attempting to piece together the brutal murder of a child and the man they believed did it.

Co-starring alongside Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo, Bateman is Terry Maitland, the man suspected of committing the murder. Of the ten episodes within the series, Terry appears in just four. HBO subsequently canceled The Outsider, citing a lack of solid storytelling direction for season two.

4 'The Gift' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Yes, Jason Bateman can play a villain. The Gift was all the foreshadowing audiences needed to believe that Bateman could pull off dark roles before Ozark. In this thriller written and directed by Joel Edgerton, Simon (Bateman) runs into an old classmate Gordo (Edgerton), who begins to drop by unannounced, always with a gift. After it's revealed that Simon used to bully Gordo, things take a dark turn.

In a rare instance, Bateman is a character audiences are not supposed to like. The tension and friction between Simon and Gordo are palpable as Edgerton and Bateman masterfully play off each other. This is the perfect performance to break away from the comedic and rom-com genres Bateman usually finds success in.

3 'Air' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92% Certified Fresh

With his signature locks more tousled than usual, Bateman produces an all-star performance in the Nike story. Directed by Ben Affleck, Air tells the story of Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) and his convincing pursuit with Nike to partner with relatively unknown basketball rookie Michael Jordan for the inception of the iconic Air Jordans.

Even with a strong supporting cast of Viola Davis, Christ Tucker, Chris Messina, and Matthew Maher, Bateman's performance is in a league of its own. He stars as Nike's then-director of marketing Rob Strasser. Despite being well-equipped with his signature dry, sarcastic humor, Batemen is able to reproduce his dramatic, emotional range, which may earn him critical acclaim come awards season.

2 'Juno' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

This critically-acclaimed feature remains one of the best coming-of-age movies from the 2000s. High school student Juno (Elliot Page) is faced with an unplanned pregnancy and must choose whether to become a teen mother or give the baby up for adoption.

Bateman stars alongside Jennifer Garner as Mark and Vanessa Loring, the couple wanting to adopt the baby after Juno gives birth. As Mark gets to know Juno, he confesses he's not quite ready for fatherhood and appears to develop feelings for her. Bateman's character arc in Juno is a career-best.

1 'Zootopia' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Pure perfection, the voice and persona behind Nick Wilde is undeniably Bateman's. Starring opposite Ginnifer Goodwin in Disney's Oscar-winning animated feature, Zootopia is a buddy cop movie where rookie officer Judy Hopps (Goodwin) teams up with con artist Nick Wilde to solve the mystery of why predator species in Zootopia are becoming mysteriously aggressive.

A match made in animated heaven, Nick Wilde is a performance by Bateman that the whole family can enjoy. His quick wit blended seamlessly with Disney's intentional placement of "adult" jokes that sail over younger audience's heads but land perfectly in the lap of viewing adults.

