It comes as a long-awaited blessing that Jason Schwartzman has finally been given another chance to lead a Wes Anderson project with the release of Asteroid City. Ever since Schwartzman’s breakout performance in Anderson’s 1998 film Rushmore, the off-kilter, idiosyncratic actor has been a mainstay on our screens, and not just in Wes Anderson’s films either.

Throughout a career spanning over 25 years, the American actor has plied his craft in a wide number of roles, garnering a cult fan following in the process. From supporting roles in major Hollywood productions to playing the leading man in underrated gems, and even lending his vocal talents to some animated hits like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Schwartzman has had no lack of interesting roles throughout his career.

10 'Saving Mr. Banks' (2013)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

While he has proven multiple times that he can carry a film, particularly a comedy, as a leading man, Jason Schwartzman has more commonly been a striking support part. This is true of his role in Saving Mr. Banks, a biopic which depicts a charming tale of how Walt Disney (Tom Hanks) came to persuade P.L. Travers (Emma Thompson) to sell him the adaptation rights for her book Mary Poppins.

Nestled within this heartfelt gem, Schwartzman plays Richard Sherman, one of a pair of brothers who worked as songwriters for Disney and would go on to win an Oscar for their work on the famous family movie. With B.J. Novak appearing as Robert Sherman, the duo excelled together, bringing the brothers’ achievements to the screen for a whole new audience to revel in and enjoy.

9 'The Overnight' (2015)

Image via The Orchard

Rotten Tomatoes: 82%

A racy comedy flick focused on sexual experimentation within, and beyond, marriages, The Overnightappealed to critics as an insightful, bold, and uncomfortable watch. It follows a couple who are new to L.A. who meet a fellow married pair and agree to visit their house so their children can have a play date, but when the kids go to bed, the parents embark on a night of fun of their own.

Director Patrick Brice handles the film well, never letting either the comedy nor the graphic sex overwhelm the underlying message. Schwartzman co-starred alongside Adam Scott, Taylor Schilling, and Judith Godrèche in the rather shocking film.

8 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' (2010)

Image via Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes: 82%

In true Edgar Wright fashion, Scott Pilgrim vs. the Worldboasted a stylistic overload as it depicts the wonderful comic book story of garage rocker who must defeat his new romantic interest’s seven evil exes before he can date her. From Brie Larson to Chris Evans, the film has a vast array of superstar talent that fill the supporting rolls, with Schwartzman making a satisfyingly devious appearance.

He portrays Gideon “G-Man” Graves, a successful record executive and Ramona’s (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) seventh evil ex. While he’s a background presence throughout most of the film, Gideon ends up being who Scott (Michael Cera) must face off against last, and their duel is a fantastically eccentric hit of visual flair.

7 'Listen Up Philip' (2014)

Image via Tribeca Films

Rotten Tomatoes: 82%

An underrated indie gem, Listen Up Philip stars Schwartzman as a bitter, self-indulgent author who refuses to promote the release of his upcoming second novel. Offered residence by his literary idol, Philip is finally granted the freedom and quiet to focus on himself, though not in a remotely healthy or positive way.

With an all-star cast who excel at realizing filmmaker Alex Ross Perry’s story, the film flaunts its characters and its acidic comedy as its most captivating and gloriously repugnant assets. Dry, observational, unflinching, and oddly endearing, Listen Up Philip is an underrated highlight of Schwartzman’s filmography.

6 'My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea' (2016)

Image via GKIDS

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

With its teen comedy and wonky animation involving everything from pen sketches and finger paints to psychedelic imagery, My Entire High School Sinking into the Ocean is an underappreciated gem. It follows Dash (Schwartzman), a writer for the school newspaper whose high school slowly sinks into the Pacific Ocean after floating out to see following an earthquake.

It's a unique adventure to be sure, but one that boasts a manic, off-kilter comedic intensity that, when blended with its touching of adolescents and schoolyard politics, makes a perfect addition to Schwartzman’s filmography.

5 'Rushmore' (1998)

Image via Touchstone Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Like so many of Wes Anderson’s films, Rushmoreboasts a surreal comedy underlined with poignant glimpses of very real drama. It stars Schwartzman as Max, an ambitious teenager who falls in love with a teacher and turns to an old industrialist for help. The revelation that the industrialist and the teacher have been having an affair inspires Max to launch a vendetta.

In so many respects Rushmore is Anderson’s most underrated film. It’s quippy dialogue, excellent character work, and focus on the complicated nature of love sees the famed filmmaker in fine form. Not only was it the first collaboration between Anderson and Schwartzman, but it served as Schwartzman's debut feature film as well.

4 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

It’s difficult to tie The Grand Budapest Hotelto Jason Schwartzman in any meaningful way as the actor has basically a cameo appearance. Following the story of how a humble lobby boy came to be the owner of a once magnificent luxury hotel, the Oscar-winning movie stands as Wes Anderson’s magnum opus.

Maybe, for that reason alone, it is terrific that Schwartzman appears in the film given it currently stands as one of seven collaborations that the actor/director duo have had over their careers. He features as M. Jean, the hotel’s concierge who tells Jude Law’s young writer of Mr. Mustafa's (F. Murray Abraham) unusual habits at the Grand Budapest Hotel.

3 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

A hat-trick of collaborations between Schwartzman and Anderson, Fantastic Mr. Foxis viewed by many to be the director’s true masterpiece. As his first foray into animation, the stop-motion comedy was adapted from Roald Dahl’s kids book and follows a thieving fox who endangers his family when he robs his human neighbors and, along with his animal friends, must survive their retaliation.

Schwartzman features as Mr. Fox’s (George Clooney) son Ash, a young fox who comes at odds with his naturally gifted cousin before forming a friendship with him. Hilariously funny, meticulously crafted, and beautifully adapted to the screen, Fantastic Mr. Fox has become a stylish animated classics, and effectively introduced Schwartzman’s voice acting talent to mainstream audiences.

2 'Klaus' (2019)

Image via Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

An instant Christmas classic, Klauswas a spellbinding animated comedy which presented an alternate origin tale for Christmas celebrations. It follows Jesper Johansen (Schwartzman), the son of the Royal Postmaster General who is sent to a miserable remote island to get real world experience. While there, he learns the town is plagued by a bitter rivalry between two squabbling families, and befriends a lonely, reclusive toymaker who he inadvertently forges many Christmas traditions alongside.

It is a truly wonderful adventure which features dazzling animation, a great story, a terrific sense of humor, and charming characters brought to life by a remarkable voice cast. It also has a cheeky sense of fun and poetic justice which made it all the more rewarding, and ensures it still stands tall among Netflix’s greatest original films.

1 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

Image via Sony Animation

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

While Schwartzman’s past voice acting credits have been well documented, the best work he has ever done in the field was in the 2023 hit sensation Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Every bit as good as the masterful animated action film it succeeded, it follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he travels across the multiverse meeting members of the Spider-Society but is soon confronted with a terrible new threat.

Jason Schwartzman voices Jonathan Ohnn, aka The Spot, an Alchemax scientist who blames Miles for the devastating impact the collider explosion had on him. The Spot was an unlikely choice to be the major antagonist, but with a comedic punch, powers which lend themselves to the film’s animated eccentricity, and a terrific performance from Schwartzman, he became a perfect foil for the heroes on display.

KEEP READING: Every Wes Anderson Movie, Ranked According to IMDb