Few would have guessed that the wacky goofball from Freaks and Geeks would launch an entirely different career as a sensitive dramatic actor, but Jason Segel has successfully pivoted from being a hit comedy star to a burgeoning arthouse favorite. In the first few decades of his career, Segel was a regular cast member in studio comedies, including Bad Teacher, Sex Tape, Friends With Benefits, This is 40, and Get Him To The Greek. However, in the past few years he’s taken a chance on more experimental work; Segel’s latest batch of films hasn’t quite reached a mass audience, but it's just as impressive as his comedy work.

Earlier this year, Segel delivered a heartfelt performance in the Apple TV+ coming-of-age drama The Sky Is Everywhere, and he’ll next be seen in the Netflix psychological thriller Windfall, which he co-wrote and produced. He’s no stranger to streaming television projects either; Segel created and starred in the experimental drama series Dispatches From Elsewhere. You can catch him in his current recurring role as Paul Westhead in Adam McKay’s HBO series Winning Time.

Segel’s career arc has been fascinating to watch, and it's exciting to see what direction he’ll go next. Here are the seven most essential Jason Segel movies.

Peter Bretter in Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Segel was an important member of many early Judd Apatow comedy projects, and frequently worked alongside co-stars James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Jonah Hill, and Martin Starr. Amidst all these future icons, Segel always managed to stand out within the ensemble. When he was finally granted a leading role in the breakup comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Segel brought a surprising sensitivity amidst all the foul-mouthed humor.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall follows the television composer Peter Bretter (Segel), whose celebrity girlfriend (Kristen Bell) breaks up with him to pursue the eccentric musician Aldous Snow (Russell Brand). Peter decides to cope with his heartbreak by taking a relaxing vacation to an island resort, but he’s shocked to find that Sarah and Aldous are staying in the same hotel. Although there are many awkward and shocking scenarios, Segel is able to give actual insights about the emotional healing process.

Sydney Fife in I Love You, Man (2009)

If Forgetting Sarah Marshall showed Segel at his most shy and reserved, I Love You, Man revealed that he had a true wildcard quality. The film follows Peter Klaven (Paul Rudd), a lifelong ladies’ man who has settled down and proposed to his girlfriend Zooey Rice (Rashida Jones). Peter is ecstatic about the ceremony, but he runs into a roadblock; he has no close relationships with any male friends who he could ask to be his best man.

Peter searches for a new friend who can fill the void in his life, and through a chance encounter he meets the laid back investor Sydney Fife (Segel). Sydney’s carefree lifestyle is radically different from Peter’s; Sydney gets Peter to relax and gain confidence in himself. While it's amusing to see the two engage in adolescent behavior, the bond that they form becomes surprisingly sincere.

Gary in The Muppets (2011)

The prospect of a new Muppets film in the 21st Century was met with intense skepticism. The franchise had been dormant since the failure of 1999’s Muppets From Space, and it was unclear if modern audiences would be nostalgic for Kermit the Frog and his friends. However, Segel was a lifelong fan of The Muppets, and believed that their humor could bridge the gap between generations. Segel and his co-writer Nicholas Stoller developed a new “legacyquel” that would show what the famous troupe of performers had been doing since the events of the original films.

2011’s The Muppets is a touching tribute to the franchise’s history. Segel stars as Gary, whose brother Walter (Peter Linz) is a Muppet. Gary helps his brother travel to Hollywood to fulfill his dreams of joining The Muppets, but they find that Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Rowlf the Dog, Gonzo, and the rest of the familiar characters have grown apart in recent years. Gary and Walter aim to re-engage their heroes by creating a new show that will keep them all together. While it's nice to see the familiar characters reunited once more, the heart of the story is seeing Gary and Walter respect each others’ choices.

Jeff Thompkins in Jeff, Who Lives At Home (2011)

Jeff is a loner who lives in his mother Sharon’s (Susan Surandon) basement and has become obsessed with a mysterious phone call. Jeff makes one of his rare trips outside to investigate what he perceives as a coded message, but instead he’s reunited with his brother Pat (Ed Helms). Pat frequently mocks his younger brother, who he sees as a complete failure. However, Pat is forced to ask for Jeff’s help when he suspects that his wife Linda (Judy Greer) is cheating on him. Ironically, Pat learns that Jeff’s laid-back approach to life is exactly what he needs in order to revitalize his marriage.

David Foster Wallace in The End of the Tour (2015)

Although Segel is known for his exaggerated comedy gags like the opening scene in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, he’s completely unrecognizable in The End of the Tour. Segel stars in the biopic of the renowned Infinite Jest author David Foster Wallace, who died by suicide shortly after his last press tour as he coped with severe depression. The film takes place during the last few months of Wallace’s life as he’s accompanied on a junket tour by the journalist David Lipsky (Jesse Eisenberg).

Segel is perfectly cast as a reclusive artist who tragically isn’t able to express his pain, even though he’s created so many great works of literature. There’s a brittle, awkward relationship between Wallace and Lipsky, but the two writers find that they have slightly more in common than they first realized. Segel and Eisenberg have excellent chemistry, and even add touches of humor to the heartfelt story. You can even catch one of Segel’s bits in a post-credit sequence, which is certainly a novelty among A24 movies!

Will Harbor in The Discovery (2017)

Prior to their upcoming project Windfall, Segel and director Charlie McDowell collaborated on another high concept genre project with the science fiction drama The Discovery. The film takes place in the not-so-distant future where the scientist Thomas Harbor (Robert Redford) has discovered scientific proof of the existence of an afterlife. The discovery results in a worldwide suicide pandemic, and Thomas isolates himself to a selective research community on a distant island.

Segel stars as Thomas’s troubled son Will, who reunites with his father two years after the research first became public. Will has struggled to connect with his reclusive father and deals with his own personal tragedies, but during the ferry trip to the island he bonds with the similarly heartbroken woman Isla (Rooney Mara). Will and Isla help each other cope during their stay, and Will discovers that there’s much more to his father’s discoveries than it appears. Although the film takes many surprising twists in the complex sci-fi narrative, Segel and Mara keep the emotional throughline centered on the coping process.

Dane Faucheux in Our Friend (2020)

Segel is excellent at playing a universal best friend, and it's a quality that fits both a crowd pleasing comedy like I Love You, Man and a heartbreaking true story like Our Friend. Adapted from a breakthrough personal account in Esquire magazine, Our Friend tells the story of an unusual relationship between a married couple and their best friend through a difficult period of illness. After Nicole Teague (Dakota Johnson) is diagnosed with cancer and her husband Matthew (Casey Affleck) becomes overwhelmed with the parental responsibilities, Nicole’s best friend Dane Faucheux (Jason Segel) comes to stay with them full time.

Our Friend shows the complex nature of this dynamic; there are romantic flirtations between Nicole and Dane that unsettle Matthew, but Dane is also uncomfortable living on his own. Although he’s completely dedicated to helping the Teagues through their struggle, he’s not willing to make any commitments of his own. Segel honors the true story with a compassionate, heartfelt performance.

