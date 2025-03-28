Hairless, hard as nails, and quintessentially British — there really is no one else like Jason Statham. The king of the modern action flick, Statham has made a wonderful career out of being the biggest, baldest badass in Britain and has starred in some of the best action franchises in recent memory. From his debut in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels to his brand-new feature A Working Man, the love for Statham simply never ends. So, with that in mind, here's a look at the very best Statham movies available to stream right now on Prime Video.

'Redemption' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 49% | IMDb: 6.2/10