Jason Statham has firmly cemented himself as one of the most iconic action stars of modern cinema, with a filmography that showcases his exceptional versatility and charisma. Known for his razor-sharp physicality, impeccable fight choreography, and an unmistakable screen presence, Statham's films often spotlight high-octane thrills. Whether he's playing a protector or a relentless anti-hero, his performances are consistent, making even the most outrageous plots feel engaging.

Most of Statham’s films have great staying power, as classics on cable or TV screens or remembered as unique movies. Some of them really improve with every rewatch, revealing hidden nuances, clever storytelling, and intricate action sequences that might be missed the first time around. From tightly constructed heist thrillers to his comedic turns, Statham's filmography is a treasure trove of movies that reward repeat viewings. Each film in this article exemplifies his unique ability to captivate audiences with his charisma, whether through pulse-pounding action sequences or hilarious moments.

10 'Safe' (2012)

Directed by Boaz Yakin

In Safe, Jason Statham stars as Luke Wright, an ex-cop turned cage fighter who has to protect a young math prodigy named Mei (Catherine Chen). Mei's brilliance holds the key to erasing the criminals' digital footprint, making her a target for the Triads, Russian mobsters, and corrupt officials. It's up to Wright to save her as her life becomes even more threatened when they uncover a conspiracy involving millions in stolen money.

Safe gets better with every viewing thanks to its blend of action and heart. Statham delivered his usual action hero performance, and balanced it with a softer side when sharing the scene with Chen. The dynamic between Luke and Mei becomes more compelling as you pick up on small moments that highlight their evolving trust. Directed by Boaz Yakin (Remember the Titans), the film also has brutal, tightly choreographed action scenes and slick camera movements. Once audiences get past its generic title, Safe can be your new favorite Statham film.

Safe Director Boaz Yakin Cast Jason Statham , Chris Sarandon , James Hong , Catherine Chan , Robert John Burke Runtime 94 Minutes

9 'Homefront' (2013)

Directed by Gary Fleder

Written by Sylvester Stallone from a reworked Rambo script, Homefront follows Phil Broker (Statham), a former DEA agent who relocates to a quiet Louisiana town with his young daughter, Maddy, hoping to leave his violent past behind. However, their attempt at a peaceful life unravels when an incident draws the ire of local drug lord Gator Bodine (James Franco). Gator, seeking to exploit Broker’s hidden past for his own gain, sets off a chain of events that forces Phil to confront a violent criminal network while protecting his daughter.

On rewatches, Homefront wins for its solid script and strong supporting cast that includes Winona Ryder, Kate Bosworth, and Frank Grillo. The Americana setting gives a unique backdrop for Statham, giving his character a different backstory than his usual roles. The dynamic between Phil and Maddy adds an emotional core that enhances the stakes of every confrontation. The film’s action scenes, though grounded and realistic, gain more impact with repeat viewings as the viewer picks up on the subtle emotional beats. Statham will once again star in a film written by Stallone, A Working Man.

8 'The Fate of the Furious' (2017)

Directed by F. Gary Gray

Image via Universal Pictures

In The Fate of the Furious, the eighth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Jason Statham reprises his role as Deckard Shaw, a former villain turned ally as Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) betrays his family and works for cyberterrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron). Shaw joins forces with Dom’s crew and Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) to stop Cipher’s threats and bring Dom back to their side.

Ever since Fast Five, it's just very fun to rewatch the Fast & Furious movies thanks to their over-the-top action and compelling character. Now welcomed to the Toretto family, Statham has two major set pieces that put him at the center and both of them are highly entertaining. His fight/prison break together with The Rock's Hobbs is a mixture of great choreography and electric chemistry while his Hard Boiled-inspired, mid-flight rescue of Dom's infant son highlights his physical prowess and comedic timing. In an ensemble film like this, it's great that Statham still has his own moments to shine.

7 'Spy' (2015)

Directed by Paul Feig

Image via 20th Century Studios

Spy follows Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy), a desk-bound CIA analyst who unexpectedly goes undercover to track a nuclear weapon after the identities of top agents are compromised. Statham plays Rick Ford, an overconfident and accident-prone field agent whose over-the-top antics often complicate Susan’s mission. Directed by Paul Feig, the film also stars Rose Byrne, Allison Janney and Jude Law.

Spy is already a highly rewatchable and entertaining film, balancing humor and genuine action with a hilarious central performance by McCarthy. But Statham’s performance stands out as a comedic gem. His self-aware portrayal of Ford, a parody of the tough-as-nails action hero, brings laugh-out-loud moments that get even better on repeat viewings as he pokes fun at his own tough-guy persona while still excelling in the action scenes. Spy proves that he has incredible comedic chops, and he has to lean on them more often.

6 'Crank' (2006)

Directed by Mark Neveldine & Brian Taylor

Just like its premise, Crank is a relentless adrenaline rush of a film. It follows Chev Chelios (Statham), a hitman who wakes up to discover he’s been poisoned with a deadly drug that will kill him if his heart rate drops. With only hours to live, Chev tears through Los Angeles on a chaotic quest for revenge against the criminals responsible, all while keeping his adrenaline pumping through increasingly outrageous stunts.

Crank is arguably Statham's best action film. With its hyperkinetic style, crazy camera work and absurd tone, it's unlike any other film. Statham mixed his action star persona with comedy and physical acting. The film’s commitment to its wild premise makes every moment unpredictable, and the deeper you dive into its madness, the more you appreciate the cleverness in its execution. Crank doesn’t just entertain—it pushes the boundaries of the action genre, making it a cult classic that only gets better with each rewatch. Nevertheless, just like an adrenaline rush, you might not want to experience it all the time.

5 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' (2019)

Directed by David Leitch

Image via Universal Pictures

The first live-action spinoff of the franchise, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw simplifies the family into a buddy-cop action film. The film teams up Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham) to stop a cyber-genetically enhanced villain, Brixton (Idris Elba). The duo also joins forces with Shaw's sister and MI6 agent, Hattie (Vanessa Kirby), to prevent Brixton from releasing a deadly virus to the world.

Despite never reaching the same excitement as the main franchise, Hobbs & Shaw gets even better on repeat viewings with great cast and stylish direction by David Leitch (The Fall Guy, Bullet Train). The film’s big stunts and fast-paced action sequences grow more impressive when revisited. Statham & Johnson's unmatched chemistry in The Fate of the Furious is amplified in this film, with even more bickering and comedic moments. The action scenes are imbued with comedic sprinkles that make them highly rewatchable. With Statham's strong screen presence, Johnson also leveled up his performance, making this one of his best action movies to date.

4 'Wrath of Man' (2021)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Image via United Artists Releasing

In Wrath of Man, Jason Statham stars as H, a mysterious man who takes a job at an armored truck company. After H single-handedly thwarts a violent heist with precision, it becomes clear he’s more than he seems. Through this job, H is hunting down the criminals responsible for his son’s death during a botched robbery. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film also stars Josh Hartnett and Scott Eastwood.

The film’s non-linear structure is rewarding on repeated viewings, making each subtle foreshadowing gain greater clarity. Statham’s performance as H is magnetic with an intensity that elevates his character more than his usual roles. The action sequences, directed in style by Ritchie, are brutal and gritty. Each rewatch offers a chance to appreciate the clever narrative construction and the intense choreographed action that sets Wrath of Man apart as one of Statham’s most compelling films. With five film collaborations to date, we can expect to see more Ritchie-Statham team-ups.

3 'The Bank Job' (2008)

Directed by Roger Donaldson

Via Lionsgate

Based on a real-life 1971 heist, The Bank Job follows the story of Terry Leather (Statham), a small-time car dealer drawn into a high-stakes heist targeting a London bank vault. What starts as a simple robbery quickly escalates as the team uncovers incriminating photos and political secrets hidden in the vault, entangling them in a web of conspiracies that reaches to the top. This film is often cited as one of Jason Statham's best movies.

As it's based on a true story, the film pays meticulous attention to detail despite taking liberties in storytelling. Statham leaves his usual punch-and-shoot role for a nuanced performance. His chemistry with Saffron Burrows' character is a highlight in balancing his toughness with vulnerability. On repeat viewings, viewers may appreciate how the film weaves its subplots and builds its characters, creating a richly textured narrative. The Bank Job still holds up as both an intelligent thriller and a standout in Statham’s career, destined to be a classic.

The Bank Job Director Roger Donaldson Cast Jason Statham , Saffron Burrows , Stephen Campbell Moore , Daniel Mays , James Faulkner , Andrew Brooke , Michael Jibson , Georgia Taylor , Richard Lintern , Peter Bowles , Alistair Petrie , Alki David , Hattie Morahan , julian lewis jones , Rupert Frazer , Keeley Hawes , Don Gallagher , Craig Fairbrass , Gerard Horan , David Suchet , Peter De Jersey , Colin Salmon , Sharon Maughan , Angus Wright , Rupert Vansittart , Dylan Charles , Bronson Webb , Julian Firth Runtime 112 Minutes Expand

2 'Transporter 2' (2005)

Directed by Louis Leterrier

Transporter 2 follows professional driver Frank Martin (Jason Statham) settling for a day job as a chauffeur for a wealthy family in Miami. When the young son of Frank's employer is kidnapped by a ruthless criminal syndicate, Frank is drawn back to action to prevent the threat that will unleash a deadly virus. Armed with his strong code, driving and martial arts skills, he tears down the city to save the child.

Transporter 2 is a great example of subverting expectations as the protagonist returns to a different setting than his previous adventure, not just repeating the same formula as the first movie. Moving the setting to Miami opens up a larger playground for Frank, giving way for excellent and stylish set pieces courtesy of director Louis Leterrier (<