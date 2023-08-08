Jason Statham has returned with Meg 2: The Trench, the direct sequel to the 2018 film The Meg, reprising the role of Jonas Taylor, following two action films of Fast X and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre this year alone. Known mostly for his action film resume and tough-guy persona, not many people know that Statham can also excel greatly at tender roles.

Consequently, with a lengthy list of cinema titles under his belt, these are some of Statham's top films, listed by Rotten Tomatoes, which can show the range of work he is capable of and may change fans' perceptions of him as a one-dimensional action figure.

10 ‘Wrath of Man’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 67%

Wrath of Man, directed by Guy Ritchie, follows Patrick Hill (Statham), a mysterious and highly skilled security guard who is employed by an armored truck company and joins the team to protect valuable cash deliveries. However, it becomes evident that Hill has a hidden agenda and a personal vendetta.

The film blends action, suspense, and crime drama elements, giving exciting sequences, surprising twists, and a gritty atmosphere, making it a very engaging movie despite not possessing Ritchie's trademark numerous narratives style. Moreover, Statham's portrayal of Hill is filled with brooding intensity, as he effortlessly exudes a sense of quiet authority and controlled rage. Statham can also show off his aptitude for playing complicated, multidimensional characters thanks to this performance, which contrasts with his typical parts.

9 ‘The Fate of the Furious’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%

Serves as the eighth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise,The Fate of the Furiouscontinues to explore the adventures of Dominic Toretto's (Vin Diesel) crew and their high-stakes missions. This time, Dom is coerced into working for a cyberterrorist named Cipher (Charlize Theron).

Statham plays the character Deckard Shaw, a former British special forces assassin seeking redemption and reconciliation with the crew after his villainous actions in a previous film. Shaw reluctantly joins forces with the crew to take down Cipher. Statham plays Shaw with ferocity and charisma despite getting little screen time, fusing a gruff demeanor with tender and humorous moments.

8 ‘The Expendables 2’ (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%

Serving as the sequel to The Expendables, The Expendables 2are enlisted for a seemingly routine assignment involving a simple payback mission. However, things take a dangerous turn when one of their own is brutally killed on the job. Seeking revenge, the Expendables embark on a mission of not only recovering a stolen item but also to avenge their fallen comrade.

Statham portrays Lee Christmas, one of the core members of the Expendables team who is a skilled and resourceful marksman, specializing in close-quarter combat and handling heavy weaponry. While the film was praised for its nostalgic value and star-studded cast, some critics found the plot to be formulaic and lacking depth. Yet, Statham’s performance is commendable, showcasing his signature blend of charisma, wit, and physicality, reinforcing his position as a fan-favorite character.

7 ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%

Serves as a spin-off from the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shawfocuses on the titular characters, played by Dwayne Johnson and Statham. Hobbs and Shaw must work together to stop a dangerous cybernetically-enhanced terrorist named Brixton Lore (Idris Elba) who is determined to obtain a virus that could threaten humanity's future.

Statham's performance in Hobbs & Shaw was widely praised by both critics and audiences. He is known for his intense and charismatic presence on screen, and his portrayal of Deckard Shaw in the film was no exception. Despite mixed reviews, the movie is a thrilling action flick with excessive bloodshed, wild stunts, and tons of amusing banter between the main protagonists.

6 ‘The Italian Job’ (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%

The Italian Job follows a proficient thief named Charlie Croker (Mark Wahlberg), who leads a team of skilled criminals. After a successful gold heist in Venice, their teammate, Steve (Edward Norton), betrays them and leaves them for dead, taking the gold for himself. Driven by revenge and the desire to retrieve their stolen loot, Charlie and his crew plan an elaborate heist to steal the gold back.

Statham played Handsome Rob, a skilled wheelman and member of the heist crew. His performance received praise for his ability to add humor to the movie, which offered comedic relief and gave the role a fun edge. Moreover, The Italian Job is a very entertaining heist movie that combines action, tension, and humor. It is well renowned for its elegant and suspenseful car chases.

5 ‘Snatch’ (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

Snatch follows multiple interconnected storylines that revolve around the world of organized crime in London. The story mainly focuses on a stolen diamond that causes chaos and draws various eccentric characters into its orbit.

Statham portrayed Turkish, a small-time boxing promoter. Despite having fewer opportunities than in his other films to display his action and comedy skills, Statham still excelled, making him one of the better aspects of the picture. Snatch is one of Guy Ritchie's best works as well, demonstrating his unique abilities to create gangster and crime movies.

4 ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’ (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels was written and directed by Guy Ritchie, marking his directorial debut. The film follows a group of four friends in London who find themselves in deep debt after a rigged card game. In an attempt to repay their debt, they plan a heist on a local gang, which leads to a series of comedic and chaotic situations.

In the film, Statham played Bacon, a streetwise and humorous character with a knack for card games and a love for shotguns. It was a major performance for him which helped launch his career and it was also the first collaboration between him and Ritchie, paving the way for more iconic films in the future as we saw it. Also, the movie has since gained cult status and is renowned for its elegant direction, clever language, and ensemble cast.

3 ‘The Bank Job’ (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

Based on a true story, The Bank Job follows a group of amateur thieves who plot and carry out a bank robbery in London's Baker Street area in 1971. However, they soon realize that the heist is not as straightforward as they initially thought. As the story unfolds, it is revealed that the bank's vault contains compromising photographs of prominent political figures, which triggers a chain of events involving intelligence agencies, criminals, and high-ranking officials.

The movie offers a fascinating insight into criminals, their equally dishonest rivals on the other side of the law, and several hoodlums who operate in the gray area, making it a successful and compelling entry into the heist genre. Statham played Terry Leather, the leader of the group planning the heist. He brought his signature intensity and physicality to the character. It also showcased his ability to handle both action-packed scenes and more dramatic moments.

2 ‘Furious 7’ (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

Furious 7 is the seventh installment in the Fast & Furious film franchise. After the events of the previous film, Deckard Shaw (Statham) seeks revenge on Dominic Toretto and his crew for the injuries sustained by his brother Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) while the gang is also being pursued by a covert government agency led by Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell).

Furious 7 particularly emphasizes the family motif that has come to rule the franchise and includes some crazy stunts. Furthermore, it's a touching send-off, lending this piece more emotional weight than would otherwise be the case. However, it still places a lot of emphasis on being ridiculously fun.

1 ‘Spy’ (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Spy follows Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy), a desk-bound CIA analyst who volunteers to go undercover as a field agent when the identities of all active undercover agents are compromised and to avenge the death of her partner. Her mission takes her across Europe as she attempts to track down a deadly weapon and uncover the identity of the dangerous arms dealer, Rayna Boyanov (Rose Byrne).

Statham played the character Rick Ford, a highly skilled but overly confident and bumbling spy. It was a comedic departure from his usual tough-guy persona. He fully embraced the absurdity of the character, delivering his lines with impeccable comedic timing and exaggerated expressions.

