In his time as a leading man in movies, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis has established a reliable screen persona. Between films like Horrible Bosses and Hall Pass, Sudeikis can be counted on to show up with a level of confidence. Even in the latter film, when he does repulsive things like taking ogling “mental photographs” of a barista, the productions Sudeikis inhabits mean for his actions to be “charming” because of the confidence Sudeikis walks with (how the audience perceives them is a whole other story). Though his various star vehicles have been met with varying degrees of box office and critical success, Sudeikis has largely stuck to this mold of performance.

Eventually, though, all comedic actors indulge in a role that subverts their most famous parts. For Sudeikis, that opportunity came with the 2017 independent feature Colossal. Hailing from director Nacho Vigalondo, this project sees Sudeikis initially inhabiting a character quite close to his typical archetypes before descending into something much more interesting.

Sudeikis’s Colossal character, Oscar, doesn’t come into play until the film’s protagonist, Gloria (Anne Hathaway), returns to her hometown of Mainhead, New England. She quickly encounters Oscar, a childhood friend of hers. Right away, just the position Sudeikis occupies in the narrative of Colossal opens up new possibilities for him as a performer. Here, he’s a supporting player, a contrast to his work in films like We’re the Millers where he’s the protagonist that the audience is supposed to sympathize and connect with.

Image vie NEON

RELATED: 'Ted Lasso': Jason Sudeikis Explains Why He Wanted to Make a Show About a Nice Guy

That role is filled by Hathaway’s Gloria here, allowing for more distance between the viewer and Sudeikis’s traditional big-screen persona. With that gap, the uneasy parts of a guy so assured about everything, including his connection to a woman like Gloria, become quietly discomforting. Sudeikis doesn’t waver from his laidback persona, but filtering his actions, like randomly gifting Gloria with a new TV, through the eyes of Gloria gives them a whole new dimension.

Much like how Paul Thomas Anderson grounded Adam Sandler’s man-children protagonists in uncomfortable reality in Punch-Drunk Love, so too is Vigalondo emphasizing inherent creepy qualities to traditional Sudeikis characters like his protagonist from Hall Pass. Just because someone says things in a chill demeanor with confidence doesn’t mean they’re harmless. However, it can be easy to overlook these subtle bits of subversion in Oscar as Gloria navigates indecisiveness over her direction in life. Her sense of aimlessness leads her to a discovery that sets the high-concept part of Colossal’s story into motion.

While on a night of drunken partying, Gloria learns that, when she walks around in a nearby playground, she manifests as a giant monster in Seoul, South Korea. It’s eventually discovered that Oscar has a similar ability, though his playground behavior is reflected through a gigantic robot. Now able to see the consequences of her actions through the prism of a Kaiju, it appears this plot thread will merely be used to help spur further personal growth on the part of Gloria.

Instead, Oscar cultivates a taste for causing mayhem in South Korea. Even moreso, he develops a hankering for dangling the threat of that over Gloria’s head to make her do whatever he wants.

As Oscar’s actual inclinations come bubbling to the surface, it becomes apparent who the real monster is in a movie featuring a robot and a quasi-Godzilla entity. Whereas Sudeikis’s prior characters were intended to be only surface-level nuisances, Oscar in Colossal is an outright menacing individual. He’s willing to do anything, including setting off a barrage of fireworks indoors, to indicate the level of control he can exert over Gloria.

Image via NEON

As these new parts of Oscar become apparent, Sudeikis makes several exceptionally thoughtful acting choices that unleash a whole new side of him as a performer. For one, Oscar doesn’t change drastically in his demeanor once it’s made thoroughly apparent that he’s an abuser. He’s a little more short-tempered now but Sudeikis keeps everything from Oscar’s voice to his body language to his relaxed style all consistent with his earlier scenes in Colossal. Personality traits that once suggested Oscar could be a potentially calm presence in Gloria’s life now capture just how nonchalant he is about treating her like an object.

This facet nicely compliments the screenplay by Vigalondo and its portrayal of where abusers manifest. Typical pop culture entities portray such figures with all kinds of visual cues meant to serve as immediate warning signs. But that’s not how that works in real life. These kinds of people can hide in plain sight and can go from being agreeable to toxic in the blink of an eye. Sudeikis understands this just as well as the script, which chisels an abusive figure from the mold of the typical man-child protagonists Sudeikis has played in cinema.

Even better is how Sudeikis defines Oscar’s anger as just lashing out at others in response to his shortcomings. He sees Gloria having a life beyond the town they grew up in as a direct insult to himself, who’s stuck tending to the bar his father left him. Sudeikis conveys this long-simmering resentment with real bite. There’s never a sense you’re watching a comedic performer straining to nail a darker role. Sudeikis vividly imbues a lived-in quality to Oscar’s martyrdom that uncomfortably nails reality.

It’s also worth mentioning how Sudeikis in Colossal builds upon another trait from his straightforward comedic performances: his unwavering consistency. This is particularly apparent in one of his most memorable Saturday Night Live sketches, where Sudeikis plays an aspiring Southern astronaut who refuses to admit he ate a potato chip belonging to Will Forte’s NASA employee. His firmness in the face of repeated shrieking by Forte is amusing on its own merits and an amusing consistent contrast to the chaos spiraling around him.

In that context, the assuredness of Sudeikis is used for comedic dissonance, he’s the firm ground humorous madness can swirl around. For the character of Oscar, though, this consistency is used not to contrast with light-hearted uncertainty but to depict a man committed to abusive behavior. The aforementioned fireworks scene, where Sudeikis’s Oscar stands firm in a room full of popping explosions, is parallel to that NASA potato chip sketch, only now the actor’s unwavering nature inspires chills rather than a chuckle. In taking this quality to its nastiest possible endpoint, Sudeikis helps Oscar thrive as a character.

Four years after Colossal first hit theaters, Sudeikis has managed to score his most acclaimed role to date through the TV show Ted Lasso. Watching him snag accolades and trophies for playing such a genial fellow is fascinating precisely because of the gulf between Lasso and his absolute best performance ever as Oscar in Colossal. The massive differences across these two characters, as well as just how exceptional Sudeikis is in portraying Oscar, perfectly encapsulate the talents of Jason Sudeikis as an actor.

Colossal is now available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

KEEP READING: Watch: Will Forte and Jason Sudeikis Revive Unaired ‘SNL’ Sketch on ‘Late Night'

Share Share Tweet Email

Karen Gillan Still Hasn't Heard Anything about 'Jumanji 4' Come on, Sony! That 'Next Level' mid-credits tease was too good to keep us waiting.

Read Next

Douglas Laman (39 Articles Published) Douglas Laman is a life-long movie fan, writer and Rotten Tomatoes approved critic whose writing has been published in outlets like The Mary Sue, Fangoria, The Spool, and ScarleTeen. Residing both on the Autism spectrum and in Texas, Doug adores pugs, showtunes, the Wes Anderson movie Fantastic Mr. Fox, and any music by Carly Rae Jepsen. More From Douglas Laman