Jason Sudeikis has had quite a year with Ted Lasso being all anyone can talk about. Sudeikis has been around for quite a while, but in the past few years, he has genuinely shot to superstardom. He has now won a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and Emmys for both acting and producing, all for a character that originated on a series of promos on NBC for the English Premier League. It’s hard to believe that with this much hype, a television show can be that good; but it is.

Sudeikis got his big break on Saturday Night Live back in 2003 after studying improv for years. He was famous for his impressions of Joe Biden and Mitt Romney, both of which happen to be relevant nearly 20 years later. He also created a long list of original characters such as Ed Mahoney, Officer Sikorsky, and The Devil, as well as fan-favorite, the dancer for Kenan Thompson’s recurring sketch, “What Up With That?”. Between SNL and Ted Lasso, Sudeikis has a long list of performances in both television and film. Here are some of his best.

RELATED: Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart to Star in 'It's a Wonderful Life' Table Read

Horrible Bosses (Kurt Buckman)

Image Via Warner Bros.

In 2011, Sudeikis starred in the dark comedy Horrible Bosses about three pals who are fed up with their employers and decide to kill each other's bosses so as to avoid suspicion, Strangers on a Train style. Teamed up with Jason Bateman and Charlie Day, Sudeikis is hilarious as always. But with Bateman’s straight-faced comedic style and Day’s chaotic farce, Sudeikis is the perfect third as the middleman between the two. This is a fun watch for some good laughs and great comedic performances without too much thinking involved.

Best Line - “We've been taking murder advice from someone whose biggest crime is.. taping an Ethan Hawke movie!”

We’re the Millers (David Clark)

Image Via Warner Bros.

A 2013 surprise hit comedy starring Sudeikis with an array of current and future superstars such as Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts, Will Poulter, Nick Offerman, and Kathryn Hahn. Sudeikis stars as David Clark who, through a series of misdeeds, has to transport a massive amount of drugs across the Mexican border. In doing so, he decides to assemble a fake, wholesome-looking family to avert suspicion. Sudeikis is basically the straight man, but he has no shortage of one-liners and snark as he starts to genuinely care for his fake family. His warmth gives his character depth and shows how he could easily fall into the family man role, even if the family is a manufactured group of misfits.

Best Line - “Go buy some new clothes. You look like Eminem from 8 Mile.”

Colossal (Oscar)

Image Via Neon

In Colossal, a fantasy-comedy, Sudeikis plays Oscar, a man who has reconnected with his childhood friend, Gloria (Anne Hathaway) who discovers that she is cosmically connected to a giant creature that is currently destroying South Korea. Soon after, Oscar discovers he also has a connection but to a Giant Robot, in Seoul, as well. This film is strange, but it is worth sticking with the absurdism for a satisfying conclusion. Sudeikis has an incredible arc that is too good to be spoiled, and his acting chops really shine in this role. He and Hathaway have enjoyable antagonistic chemistry that makes this underrated film a surprising delight.

Best Line - “Hi. She's the monster; I'm the robot.”

Kodachrome (Matt Ryder)

Image Via Netflix

Taking a dramatic turn, Sudeikis plays Matt, a son reunited with his estranged and terminally ill father (Ed Harris) as they embark on a final adventure together. The film gives Sudeikis a chance to prove, once and for all, that he is more than just a comedic one-note. There are shades of the darker side of Ted Lasso in his portrayal of this son who is running the gamut of emotions as he has to reconcile a lifetime of feelings in one road trip.

Best Line - “Oh that's bullshit. You were a prick long before you had the cancer.”

The Cleveland Show (Holt Richter/Terry Kimple)

Image Via Fox

Showing off his voiceover skills, Sudeikis voiced two regular characters on The Cleveland Show for the series’ run. Holt Richter, one of Cleveland’s drinking buddies who considers himself one of the cool kids, even if he does live with his mom, and Terry Kimple, one of Cleveland’s high school buddies. Sudeikis’ voice work in The Cleveland Show would lead to other voice roles such as Epic, The Angry Birds Movies, and Next Gen.

Best Line - “Beat up the beat! Fist pumpin' like a champ!”

30 Rock (Floyd DeBarber)

Image Via NBC

On the hit show, 30 Rock, Sudeikis plays Floyd DeBarber, a charming lawyer who winds up in a relationship with Liz Lemon (Tina Fey). Even if their union is ill-fated, Sudeikis is a consistent recurring character and has an undeniable connection to Fey. One of many SNL alums to stop by 30 Rock, Sudeikis makes DeBarber a fan favorite even if he wasn't the end game for Liz.

Best Line - “How are you still single, Liz? There are so many guys out there that want to be poisoned and yelled at.”

The Last Man on Earth (Mike Miller)

Image Via Fox

Yet another show that was canceled too soon, The Last Man on Earth ran for only four seasons and unfortunately left viewers hanging with an unresolved season finale that turned out to be the series finale. The show starred Will Forte as Phil Tandy Miller who believes he is the titular last man on earth after a destructive virus kills off the population. Sudeikis plays Phil’s brother Mike, who coincidentally happened to be in space when the virus took hold so he too manages to survive. Somehow, Mike is able to get back to earth and locate his long-lost brother, but soon after, it looks as if Mike will succumb to the virus, and it is unclear at the end of the series whether he survives or not. Forte and Sudeikis have natural chemistry from working together for so long and are totally believable as brothers and provide a nice reminder that even with the destruction of humanity, there is nothing more comforting and frustrating than family.

Best Line - “The only time you even came close to being special was when everybody died but you.”

KEEP READING: 13 Shows Like 'Ted Lasso' for More Non-Stop Laughs and Infectious Optimism

'Eternals': Chloé Zhao Reveals Who SPOILER Was in That Post-Credit Scene You’ll never guess who that voice belongs to!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email