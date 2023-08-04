Jeff Daniels is among the greatest living actors that have yet to receive his first Academy Award nomination. Despite winning the Emmy trophy for his performance in The Newsroom and having a film career that includes countless all-time classics, Daniels is somewhat underrated.

The range that Daniels has is truly remarkable. Any career that includes the Best Picture winner and the Dumb and Dumber franchise will naturally be pretty impressive. Daniels has successfully navigated between comedy, drama, and everything in between.

10 'Terms of Endearment' (1983)

Daniels was a relative unknown when he was cast in James L. Brooks’ Oscar-winning masterpiece, with his role in Ragtime as his only real previous credit, had yet to establish his “niche” within the industry firmly. Nevertheless, he held his own in a film filled with acting heavyweights, including Shirley MacLaine and Jack Nicholson, in what would be Academy Award-winning roles.

Terms of Endearment may be four decades old, but it remains as powerful as ever. Daniels has a particularly strong role as Flap, the flawed yet ultimately loyal husband of Emma Greenway-Horton (Debra Winger).

9 'The Hours' (2002)

Like Terms of Endearment, Stephen Frears’ The Hours was a star-studded social drama featuring many famous names giving some of the best performances of their careers. The Hours is neatly divided into three segments, with the third (and arguably, best) segment set in 2001; this section follows Meryl Streep’s Clarissa Vaughan as she cares for her longtime friend and person with AIDS, Richard (Ed Harris).

Daniels’ role is smaller but critical to this section. He appears as a haunted ex-lover of Richard’s that Vaughan contacts out of desperation.

8 'Pleasantville' (1998)

Anyone who enjoyed the Disney+ series WandaVision owes it to themselves to check out this 1998 satirical fantasy film that used the same premise of characters entering the world of an idealized 1950s black-and-white show. In Pleasantville, a pair of bickering teenage siblings (Tobey Maguire and Reese Witherspoon) are transported back in time to the town of “Pleasantville,” where their modern ideas disrupt the “traditional” social structure.

Daniels has a hilarious but surprisingly moving role as the diner worker Bill Johnson, who realizes that he could be so much more than society tells him to be.

7 'The Purple Rose of Cairo' (1985)

While viewers may inherently want to avoid any of the films of Woody Allen, The Purple of Cairo is a truly delightful spin on the classic star-crossed lovers scenario. In a gender-reversed Enchanted-style premise, Daniels stars as the archaeologist Tom Baxter, a fictional character from a series of classic RKO films that are brought into reality by fantastical means.

Daniels perfectly captures the awe that a generic adventure hero would feel if he entered the world of New York City in the 1980s. Compared to Allen’s more cynical films, The Purple Rose of Cairo is remarkably sincere and even a little saccharine.

6 'Speed' (1994)

Of all the action films released in the wake of Die Hard that attempted the same premise, Speed is one of the rare projects that firmly established itself as an action classic in its own right. Keanu Reeves gives one of the best performances of his career as the police officer Jack Traven, with Daniels supporting him as his partner Harry Temple.

The banter between Traven and Temple in the early scenes helps firmly establish the two as playful but loyal co-workers whose duty to protect one another has become a genuine friendship.

5 'The Martian' (2015)

While Matt Damon’s performance as Mark Watney is certainly the reason to see The Martian, the film is packed with excellent performances from an incredible ensemble that features plenty of big-name stars in brief or supporting roles. It’s a great film about the power of a community; in a time of crisis, the mission to save one human life can draw out the best and brightest minds to work together.

Daniels has a very important role as the NASA leader Teddy Sanders, who must handle Watney’s mission, survival, and eventual rescue from both a technical and public relations perspective.

4 'Steve Jobs' (2015)

Another 2015 ensemble film that features a far deeper cast of characters beyond its titular character, Steve Jobs is a brilliantly constructed biopic. Aaron Sorkin’s terrific screenplay is divided into three segments of Jobs’ (Michael Fassbender) career, each devoted to the behind-the-scenes drama that ensued during the launch of a major product.

Daniels appears as Apple’s one-time CEO John Sculley III, who is infuriated and later humbled by the extent of Jobs’ foresight. As a veteran of The Newsroom, Daniels was already well-versed in Sorkin’s penchant for monologues and quippy lines.

3 'Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Dumb and Dumber is one of the funniest films ever made and showed that Peter Farrelly was far better versed in gross-out comedy than legitimate award-season biopics. Daniels had the difficult task of living up to a comedic performance by Jim Carrey, who was having a breakout year with Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and The Mask.

The feats of physical comedy that Daniels and Carrey perform are extraordinary to behold, and for what it’s worth, they put all of their best efforts into making Dumb and Dumber To.

2 'Something Wild' (1986)

Something Wild is one of the greatest romantic comedies of all time, proof that Jonathan Demme was a cinematic genius capable of nearly mastering nearly any genre; in many ways, he was the perfect director for Daniels to team up with!

The film follows the selfish, wealthy man Charlie Driggs, who is taken hostage by the liquor store robber Audrey Hankel (Melanie Griffith). Over the course of a wild road trip adventure, Charlie and Audrey realize they have much more in common than they ever would have realized and begin to fall in love.

1 'The Squid and the Whale' (2005)

Noah Baumbach has made two movies about divorce; if Marriage Story is the emotional powerhouse that overwhelms the audience with empathy and warmth, The Squid and the Whale is its rude, acerbic counterpart. It’s a breakup film in which each participant is equally unlikeable.

Daniels and Laura Linney go toe-to-toe as a couple of pretentious New York writers whose breakup reveals them to coast on their egos and unrealistic expectations. Daniels reads Baumbach’s dialogue so straightly that it’s even funnier.

