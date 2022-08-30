There have been many aspiring actors who started out in the industry as children, taking on roles when they are still quite young and showcasing their impressive talents. While some eventually decided to leave the industry, there are those who continue to make a name for themselves throughout the years— Jenna Ortega being one of them. Ortega started her journey by doing small roles in shows such as Rob and CSI: NY. After that, she's become more recognized by the public and it only grows from there. Later this year, Ortega will star as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix comedy horror series, Wednesday, where we'll follow her as she navigates life in Nevermore Academy. She will also be reprising her role as Tara Carpenter in the upcoming sixth Scream film, the title yet to be announced. Roles as huge as these are certainly a testament to her talent and it's no doubt that we will see more of her in different projects soon.

Of course, between the minor roles and her upcoming projects, there are performances that are considered as the ones that pushed her into further recognition. With that, here are some of Jenna Ortega's best performances.

Young Jane in Jane the Virgin (2014-2019)

Image Via The CW

Ortega plays the young version of the titular character (Gina Rodriguez) in this modern romantic comedy series by The CW. The show follows a religious young woman named Jane who is surprised upon learning that she is pregnant - since she's a virgin. She learns later that she was mistakenly artificially inseminated. Viewers watch her as she navigates her complicated life and situation, including all the family and romantic drama that comes along with it. With five seasons, there are episodes in which Jane has different flashbacks of her childhood and this is where we get to see Ortega shine. Before Jane the Virgin, she only had small roles, so this one is a big deal. Ortega was around 11 years old when she first appeared in this beloved show, but she managed to capture Rodriguez's character incredibly well, having the perfect balance of humor and drama. Overall, Ortega appeared in over 30 episodes, and it definitely made a great, welcome addition.

Harley Diaz in Stuck in the Middle (2016-2018)

Image Via Disney Channel

In between doing Jane the Virgin, Ortega lands the main role in Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle, a family comedy created by Alison Brown. The show follows a big family, consisting of the parents and their seven kids, with each of them possessing different qualities. However, the story primarily focuses on the middle child, Harley (Ortega), and viewers see the show from her perspective. Harley is a young prodigy who calls herself an inventor who loves to create and engineer new contraptions or devices. As the middle child, she finds different ways to creatively manage living in a rather chaotic household with her huge family. Many people would recognize Ortega from this show, considering the amount of impact that Disney has. While it only ran for three seasons, Stuck in the Middle did gather millions of views, with some critics praising Ortega and her performance, specifically because of how she carried the show.

Princess Isabel in Elena of Avalor (2016-2020)

Image Via Disney Channel

Another Disney project featuring Ortega is Elena of Avalor, an American animated series with three seasons in total. The show follows the life of teenager Elena Castillo Flores, a Latina princess who must uphold and learn new things to become a thoughtful, brave, and reliable leader for her people with the help of her friends and family. Elena goes on epic adventures throughout the series, all the while caring for her little sister, Isabel (Ortega). Ortega voices Isabel, Elena's sister who is incredibly intelligent at her young age. She is also very creative and would often show that through her art and inventions. Similar to Elena, she is loyal to the kingdom and is often seen helping the people should they have any problems. Despite it being a voice role, it's clear that Ortega has effectively depicted her precocious character well, capturing Isabel's optimism and kindness.

Ellie Alves in You (2019)

Image Via Netflix

So far, her past listed projects can be considered as more lighthearted in nature. However, this one is a bit more serious and dark. You is a psychological thriller series that follows a desperate stalker and serial killer named Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley)—also known as Will—whose goal is to find a woman he loves and who will love him back, though his methods are extremely questionable. In Season 2, viewers see Will moving to Los Angeles to start over. He lives in an apartment building where he meets his neighbors, siblings Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) and Ellie Alves (Ortega). Will tries hard to resist his actions, but it's proving to be difficult, especially when he meets a woman named Love (Victoria Pedretti). Ellie is a 15-year-old girl who encounters Will around their building. She is outgoing, direct, and an overall strong teen that doesn't like being lied to. While Ortega has already played serious roles before, it's probably not as big as this one. Despite being the youngest out of the main cast, Ortega held her own and even shone as brightly as the other casts.

Phoebe Atwell in The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020)

Image Via Netflix

Ortega joins the sequel to the 2017 film, The Babysitter, and this is what most likely led to her having a bigger and more recognized reputation in the horror genre. The 2020 black comedy horror is set two years after the first film, following Cole (Judah Lewis) who is still traumatized from the events. When he realizes that his worst dreams are coming back, he must face his fears to defeat them, once and for all. In the film, Phoebe (Ortega) is a transferee in Cole's school. Soon enough, the two bond and become close, even more so when they become victims of the cult that Cole knows about all too well. Together, they kill each member—all in a very gruesome yet creative manner—to make sure that the cult's practices finally end. While the sequel wasn't received as well as the first film, it is still an entertaining watch, which is also thanks to the performance of Ortega. After this performance, it was clear that Ortega is destined to be a scream queen. More on that later.

Katie Torres in Yes Day (2021)

Image Via Netflix

Yes Day is a 2021 family comedy-drama that sees Ortega starring opposite Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez. The film follows the Torres family consisting of parents Allison (Garner) and Carlos (Ramirez) and their three kids, Katie (Ortega), Nando, and Ellie. Upon learning that their children called them strict, the parents, not wanting to be considered as such, decide to have a "Yes Day": a full day in which the parents can't say no to whatever their children ask of them. As they continue, the day gets more and more chaotic. The comedy film wasn't a hit, yet Ortega's performance was praised, despite the weak script. Ortega gives everything she's got and essentially makes the film livelier with her acting.

Vada Cavell in The Fallout (2021)

It is quite difficult to place Ortega in just one box, knowing that her range is only continuing to be more and more impressive. The Fallout is a teen drama film directed by Megan Park—her directorial debut—that stars Ortega as the main character, Vada, and Maddie Ziegler as Mia. The film follows Vada, a smart young student whose life is suddenly turned upside down when a terrifying school shooting occurs, causing her to have emotional trauma and distance herself from her loved ones. The film was received with critical acclaim, from the direction to the performances. Ortega, together with Ziegler, creates a wonderful connection that grounds the film.

Tara Carpenter in Scream (2022)

It's one thing to star in a new dark film, but it's another to land a big role in one of the biggest horror franchises of all time. Set 25 years after the original Woodsboro killing spree, Scream opens with Tara (Ortega) in her home all by herself when she is attacked by Ghostface, although fortunately, she survives. After learning about Tara, her sister, Sam, decides to visit her despite being estranged. However, just when they thought that the only thing left is for Tara to fully heal, Ghostface returns for yet another gruesome spree. Ortega seems to be working up towards this generation's scream queen status because she is phenomenal in this beloved franchise - bringing fear, comedy, and vulnerability that makes Tara such a beloved new addition to the franchise.

Lorraine in X (2022)

Image Via A24

After starring in Scream, Ortega lands yet another role in a slasher film. X is directed by Ti West who has become one of the most interesting horror directors working today. The film follows a group of people who travels to a farm across Texas, aiming to shoot an adult film with Maxine (Mia Goth), Bobby-Lynne (Brittany Snow), and Jackson Hole (Scott Mescudi) as the main stars. Ortega joins the group to help out her boyfriend, who is the director. Upon reaching the farm, they meet an obstensibly nice, normal couple - but that is not what they are. Ortega is the youngest among the cast, yet she was able to act alongside them with ease and dedication. Ortega plays Lorraine's character development exceptionally well: From being a shy, reserved Christian at the start to letting out an impressive curling scream, it's done subtly but enough to connect with the audience.