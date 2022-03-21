Jeremy Renner is having a major career moment right now. He’s now appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, and after years of speculation, Clint Barton finally stepped into a leading role in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Thankfully, the series was one of the stronger Marvel shows, and proved once again why Renner’s casting was spot on. Although he’s best known to audiences as Hawkeye, Renner has recently received acclaim for his lead performance on Taylor Sheridan’s new series Mayor of Kingstown.

The Avengers isn’t the only major franchise that Renner has been involved with. He’s also appeared in 28 Weeks Later, The Bourne Legacy, and two installments in the Mission: Impossible franchise. While Renner may be enjoying his success as an action star, he certainly has the dramatic chops that prepare him for more serious roles. Renner is a two-time Academy Award nominee and has appeared in many of the best films of the past twenty years.

Renner is much more than just Hawkeye; he’s a versatile actor who often isn’t given the credit he deserves. Here are the seven greatest Jeremy Renner performances, ranked.

7. Wood Hite in The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007)

Even though it's set in the 19th Century, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford explores how the obsessive nature of fan culture that is still relevant today. Andrew Dominik’s revisionist western epic explores the crimes of the famous outlaw (Brad Pitt) from the perspective of his biggest admirer, Robert Ford (Casey Affleck). Ford joins James’ band of outlaws, but he’s tormented by his new cohorts Wood Hite (Renner) and Charley (Sam Rockwell). Renner is great as a cruel bully who enjoys tormenting Ford in front of his hero.

6. Gary Webb in Kill the Messenger (2014)

It’s unfortunate that despite its fall release, Kill the Messenger didn’t receive any major awards attention. Not only does Renner give one of the most sensitive performances of his career as the real journalist Gary Webb, but the film spotlights a relatively unknown story that has not previously been widely reported. Webb is a meticulous, honest reporter at the San Jose Mercury News who begins investigating a conspiracy by the C.I.A. to smuggle weapons to South America using drug money. As Webb discovers more buried secrets, he becomes a target of government surveillance. Renner showed the anxieties of a family man who isn’t sure how to protect his family and maintain his integrity at the same time.

5. Ian Donnelly in Arrival (2016)

Arrival is one of the most emotional science fiction films of the past decade; although Denis Villenueve’s alien encounter drama is worth analyzing from a narrative perspective, it's also an incredibly powerful examination of grief, love, and the power of communication. Renner co-stars as Ian Donnelly, a physicist assigned to work alongside Amy Adams’ character Louise Banks. Ian isn’t an openly emotional person, but he bonds with Louise over their shared passion for the work, and their mutual desire for a peaceful solution. The subtle flirtations between the two grow even more powerful thanks to the film’s impactful conclusion.

4. Carmine Polito in American Hustle (2013)

It’s a shame that amidst all the great performances in American Hustle, Renner’s work is undervalued. Not only does he bring an empathetic side to a story of criminality, but he does a surprisingly great job at capturing the unique vibe of New Jersey in the 1970s. His accent is a little over-the-top, but that’s perfect for the tone that David O. Russell was shooting for. Mayor Carmine Polito is roped into a conspiracy by the con artists Irving Rosenfield (Christian Bale) and Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams), who are working to deceive the FBI Agent Richie DiMaso (Bradley Cooper). American Hustle is fast and funny, but the moments where Polito is arrested and forced to admit his crimes to his family are surprisingly tragic thanks to Renner’s empathetic performance.

3. James Coughlin in The Town (2010)

If The Town feels like Ben Affleck’s tribute to Martin Scorsese, then James Coughlin is Renner’s version of Robert De Niro’s character “Johnny Boy” from Mean Streets. He’s an unpredictable force of nature who draws his criminal cohorts into dangerous situations thanks to his reckless behavior. Douglas MacRay (Affleck) is a serial bank robber who works alongside an elite crew of experts, and James has been his best friend since childhood. While Doug seeks an escape from his criminal life, Doug enjoys the intensity of their robberies. Renner received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his scene-stealing performance.

2. Sergeant William James in The Hurt Locker (2009)

Renner gave his breakout performances in one of the greatest war films ever made. Kathryn Bigelow’s Best Picture winning military thriller follows the bomb diffuser Sergeant William James (Renner), who is assigned to dispose of explosive devices in Iraq. It’s a task that is incredibly dangerous, but James has grown obsessed with placing himself in life-threatening scenarios, and has trouble adjusting to a normal life. James’ addiction sparks concern from his family, superiors, and brothers-in-arms; it's one of the most powerful modern depictions of post-traumatic stress disorder. Due to his realistic depiction of a struggle that many military veterans deal with, Renner received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

1. Cory Lambert in Wind River (2017)

Renner has never been more heartbreaking than he is in Wind River. In his first collaboration with Taylor Sheridan, Renner explores the all consuming nature of grief. Set in the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming, Wind River opens with the murder of the teenage Indigenous girl Natalie, which sends ripples throughout the small community. The FBI Agent Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen) is dispatched to investigate the crime, but she’s an outsider and has trouble connecting with Natalie’s father Martin Hanson (Gil Birmingham). Jane receives help from Renner’s character Cory Lambert, a local tracker who knows the area by heart. Cory is trusted by the Indigenous people, and a close friend of Martin’s. Cory’s reasons for helping to solve the murder are even more personal; he lost his own daughter years prior. Wind River helped to shed light on the issue of Indigenous women killed on reservations, which has been vastly underreported. The moments in which Cory reveals his past to Jane contain the best acting that Renner has ever done.

