What are the trademarks of a Jia Zhangke film? There's the emotional longing, rarely fulfilled. Then there's the disconnection, the miscommunication, and the alienation between people and the societies they live in. Add in the interference of technology in modern life and the consequences of an inescapably modernized face of China, all filmed with camera movements going at glacial speed, and you've pretty much nailed the stylistic and thematic trademarks of one of the greatest filmmakers in contemporary cinema.

Don't misunderstand, though. Jia's pictures aren't so easily dissected as this. In reality, his work embodies a seemingly inexhaustible number of complicated concepts that use literary layers deep within their narrative. One could compare him to Yasujiro Ozu, Michelangelo Antonioni, or Hong Sang-Soo in how much of his work consists of deceptively simple pieces that contain multitudes.

For international audiences, Jia Zhangke is the best-known figure of China's "Sixth Generation" of filmmakers. With nearly a dozen narrative features and several documentaries under his belt, the filmmaker has already created a bountiful body of work. With much of his most recent work regularly competing at the Cannes Film Festival, Jia Zhangke is at the absolute forefront of critical attention.

Don't feel like you've got to dive in all at once, though. Fortunately, we've compiled a list of 7 of Jia Zhangke's most essential films for you to enjoy at your leisure.

Xiao Wu (Pickpocket, 1997)

Jia Zhangke exploded onto the film scene with a trilogy of thematically and stylistically connected movies about disaffected youth adjusting to the turn of the century in China. Xiao Wu, his first feature film, is also one of his most crucial. Under the pressure of a local government looking to crack down on petty crime, pickpocket Xiao Wu (Hongwei Wang) is burdened with a lack of certain income. His friends—mostly fellow thieves—have adjusted to legitimate methods of making money, but this doesn't seem like a plausible option for the young man.

Also released under the title Pickpocket, Xiao Wu is clearly the work of a young filmmaker— not in the sense of technical immaturity (it's a fine-tuned and masterful film) but in its boiling state of youthful angst. The film examines a world in which the protagonist has nowhere to go, nothing to do and nobody to see, with his frustration having no constructive outlet. It's a story of a man whose fate seems to be written beyond his control, and all he can do is sit back and let it happen. If Xiao Wu is the first Jia picture you see, it's enough to get you hooked. If it isn't, it's enough to remind you that the man is an unmatched talent, with his artistic skill crystal clear from day one.

Unknown Pleasures (2002)

Unknown Pleasures utilizes the same formula of Xiao Wu and expands upon it to make a larger statement about an entire generation of young Chinese. Shot in the same guerilla style as his prior two works, the movie focuses on a trio of aimless young folks in Datong as they interact with one another. They watch television, rent movies, visit discotheques, and attempt to plan for their uncertain futures. Bin Bin (Zhao Wei Wei) has an emotionally distant relationship with his girlfriend (Zhou Quingfeng) and does little with her beyond consuming media in a hotel room. Xiao Ji (Wu Qiong) forms an obsession with dancer Qiao Qiao (Zhao Tao), but the two struggle to connect.

But beyond that, it's largely about the effects of technology and Western culture on the young people of 21st Century China. In a lunch scene that later proves to have much narrative significance in the third act, Xiao Ji references being affected by the opening scene to Pulp Fiction, and the three protagonists later dance to music sampled from the film. It's another tragic tale of lost youth and a crucial snapshot of an entire generation of Chinese at the turn of the millennium.

Still Life (2003)

Around the time he began branching out into the world of documentary, Jia made Still Life, a fiction feature that utilizes techniques and concepts of non-fiction filmmaking to create a hybridized work. It's a double-pronged story about two separate people (Han Sanming and Zhao Tao) each returning to the old village of Fengjie to find their respective estranged spouses. What the film is really about, though, is the slow destruction of the village by the building of the Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River.

Jia takes an interest in the consequences of modernization, and in Still Life, he draws a direct juxtaposition between the centuries-old village and its industrializing destructor, the dam. The camera is probing and slow-moving, and it often sweeps across boats, riverbeds, and cityscapes to fill the frame with beauty both natural and artificial. It's a fantastic work that puts a lot of trust in the hands of the viewer, considering that some cryptic title cards and an unexpected surrealist event leave interpretation wide open.

I Wish I Knew (2010)

Considering his interest in modernization, it makes sense that Jia Zhangke would make a documentary on the changing face of Shanghai, and given his preternatural skill as a filmmaker, it also makes sense that it's completely effective. I Wish I Knew, Jia's fourth documentary feature, features interviews from a wide range of subjects to create a time capsule of what Shanghai once was. The film brilliantly merges interviews and archival footage with freshly-shot scenes where frequent collaborator Zhao Tao visits the places in question to walk amongst the architecture, the people, and the present.

It's also largely about the films produced in Shanghai over the decades. Footage from a number of films (including the fantastic Flowers of Shanghai, as well as Days of Being Wild) serve their point, but they also serve as an entryway for viewers to discover the films. The film interviewers Taiwainese New Wave filmmaker Hou Hsaio-hsien and iconic actress Wei Wei, among many others. In its examination of Shanghai film, it put itself among the ranks of important movies about the city.

Mountains May Depart (2015)

There really isn't a single moment of Mountains May Depart that isn't completely apparent that Jia has complete mastery of the medium. Taking place over the course of three decades, the film follows the complicated relationship between Tao (Zhao Tao) and Jinsheng (Zhang Yi) as it changes and mutates over the inexorable sweep of time. With this film, Jia continues to experiment with his narrative structure, creating three distinct acts each defined by a different decade (and a corresponding aspect ratio).

At the core, though, is some of the finest acting of Zhao Tao's career, a filmography already rich with affecting performances. Her collaborations with Jia are plentiful, and here it's easy to see why he continues to utilize the actress in his films. She breathes much life into her conflicted characters giving them an emotional resonance that is impossible not to admire. Mountains May Depart is Jia Zhangke firing on all fronts, with sharp, rich writing, gorgeously-framed cinematography, and an ambitious sprawl that few other filmmakers would be bold enough to tackle. As far as dramas go, it's a sensational success.

A Touch of Sin (2013)

A Touch of Sin is a widely ambitious anthology film that features four loosely connected stories from across China. Each of the four tales is based on tragic real-life news headlines, with a drastic geographical and social distance between each story. It's a departure from Jia's typical form, and his subdued, patient style is traded in favor of stylistic violence and psychological tension. Yet, the themes of alienation and modernization remain nevertheless intact, and the result is a fierce criticism of modern Chinese society.

It's rare for an anthology film to make each of its vignettes of equal interest, but Jia's film succeeds. Viewers are likely to find favorites, though each story told is crucial to the film's strength, and each is as potent as the last. It's easy to see why the film won Jia Zhangke a Best Screenplay award at Cannes: it's a masterfully-written set of stories that find greater thematic strength when compiled together, and while each is allowed to make its own statements, they all fit neatly together like pieces from a puzzle.

Ash Is Purest White (2018)

At the core of Ash Is Purest White is Jia's most tender love story. Taking the concept of a decades-long narrative from Mountains May Depart, the film follows mob boss Guo Bin (Liao Fan) and his girlfriend Qiao (Zhao Tao) as they navigate their relationship after a weighty prison sentence is imposed. As the years pass, the two inevitably drift in and out of each other's lives as they become victims of the changing world around them.

Ash Is Purest White takes a step back from the conventions of typical crime pictures and avoids expected conflicts of violence and revenge. It focuses instead on the concept of self-sacrifice and the unforgiving progression of time. Qiao is one of Jia's most indefatigable heroines, an endlessly persistent independent woman whose decisions need no support but her own. Though there are plenty of worthy entry points to the filmmaker's work, this movie is arguably the best place to start. Ash Is Purest White is Jia's strongest film to date and a phenomenal accomplishment in an already laudable career.

