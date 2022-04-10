There are few actors more recognizable than Jim Carrey. His string of successful comedies in the 1990s catapulted him into becoming one of the most popular actors of his generation, while his more dramatic roles around the turn of the century established him as one of his generation’s most gifted actors too. Despite never having received an Academy Award nomination, his place amongst the history books is secured, and with the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 fast approaching (no pun intended), there has never been a better time to reflect on his greatest roles.

Here are thirteen of his most essential performances, ranging from the eye-wateringly hilarious to the heartbreakingly tragic and everything in between.

Ace Ventura in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

The film that established Carrey as a movie star, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective may not have been a hit with critics, but this cult favorite left a lasting impact on his career. Carrey is absolutely manic as the titular detective, cranking his energy to levels only experienced by rocket ships in a role that continues to prove very derisive with viewers. Those not on board with Carrey’s brand of off-the-wall humor that resembles a child experiencing the biggest sugar rush of their life will find it an exhausting watch, but for those who are Ace Ventura will prove to be a dream come true. If nothing else, the dedication with which Carrey throws himself into the role is impossible not to admire.

Stanley Ipkiss in The Mask (1994)

If Ace Ventura lay the foundations of Carrey’s career, then The Mask built the gold-encrusted skyscraper. Based on the comic series of the same name, The Mask provided Carrey with the perfect platform for his cartoonish sense of humor by giving him a character so detached from reality it’s like the role was written specifically for him. Seeing his transition from hapless bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss to supernatural playboy and finally darkly comedic anti-hero showcases Carrey’s range as a comedian, and his friendship with Milo the dog is the icing on the cake.

Lloyd Christmas in Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Carrey still had one more classic up his sleeve before 1994 ended. Not only did this buddy comedy launch the careers of the Farrelly brothers, but it also gave Carrey his most iconic onscreen partnership with Jeff Daniels (in a decidedly more comedic role than his previous work). The story of Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne, the titular dumb and dumber friends as they embark on an odyssey across America to return a briefcase of money to its owner (unaware that it’s a ransom for the release of a kidnapped husband) holds the distinction of being one of the stupidest films ever made. But it’s also one made with considerable precision, with some of the cleverest set-ups and payoffs to grace comedy. Unsurprisingly Carrey nails every moment, but the comedic talents of Daniels cannot be understated too.

Ernie “Chip” Douglas in The Cable Guy (1996)

A considerably darker role than the slapstick comedies he had become known for, The Cable Guy features Carrey as Ernie "Chip" Douglas, the titular cable guy who forms a friendship with Steven Kovacs (Matthew Broderick), a friendship that takes on more sinister undertones as the story progresses. Carrey evokes more chills than he does laughs this time, which serves as an interesting counterbalance to his previous films. Despite playing a character not too dissimilar to his usual work, the surrounding context provokes such a wildly different reaction that it’s not surprising audiences had a hard time accepting it. Thankfully The Cable Guy has achieved a cult following in the years since, and marked the start of more dramatic roles that Carrey would later achieve great success with.

Fletcher Reede in Liar Liar (1997)

Carrey gives one of his strongest performances in this 1997 comedy that reunites him with Ace Ventura director Tom Shadyac. When Fletcher Reede, a lawyer who lies with such regularity it’s more a part of his day than breathing, misses his son’s birthday party, he finds himself cursed to speak only the truth for 24 hours. Carrey applies the brakes for this performance when compared to Ace Ventura, eliciting genuine sympathy for a character who deserves all the hardships that befall him and then some, while still finding time to deliver some of the funniest moments of his career. The sequence where Fletcher argues with himself in his office whilst trying to tell the simple lie that his blue pen is actually red, culminating in a fight scene against himself that leaves the room in tatters, perfectly illustrates why Carrey is the king of physical comedy.

Truman Burbank in The Truman Show (1998)

If his previous films had established him as one of his generation’s greatest comedic actors, then The Truman Show showed Carrey could also be a formidable dramatic actor too. Inspired by the classic science fiction show The Twilight Zone, Carrey stars as Truman Burbank, a man leading a perfectly ordinary life that (unbeknownst to him) is actually an elaborate television show being broadcast to the entire world. All his friends and family are paid actors that ensure he never falls off script, but as the show approaches its 30th anniversary, cracks begin to appear in the façade. The initial light-heartedness of Carrey’s character gives way to moments of genuine hurt and terror as he starts to realize his entire life has been a lie, and he earned his first Golden Globe for his performance. The Truman Show remains a horrifying critique of reality television and the power of the media, and its warnings ring even truer today than when it first released.

Andy Kaufman in Man on the Moon (1999)

This 1999 biopic about the legendary comedian is not only one of Carrey’s greatest performances, but also his most infamous. Channeling his inner Daniel Day-Lewis, Carrey adopted a strict method acting regime where he stayed as Andy Kaufman throughout production, with the result creating much controversy behind the scenes. Antics included: insisting everyone call him Andy and refusing to talk to anyone who didn’t, starting a fight with the actor who played his onscreen Dad, taking up smoking and drinking to the point that he passed out on set, and even having an hour-long conversation with Kaufman’s real-life daughter who only discovered who her father was after he’d died (and staying in-character the entire time). He has since come to express regret for his conduct on set, but the results speak for themselves. Carrey is a revelation onscreen, and viewers would be excused for thinking it was Andy Kaufman himself starring in his own film. It’s funny, tragic, and utterly mesmerizing to watch, and also the crowning jewel of his acting career.

The Grinch in How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Based on the classic Dr. Seuss book of the same name, this 2000 Christmas classic sees Carrey at his most insane. The titular Grinch, a misanthropic green creature who lives in a cave on the outskirts of Whoville, hates Christmas. Meanwhile all the Whos of Whoville love Christmas, and after an encounter with six-year-old Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen), the Grinch starts to realize that Christmas might not be so bad after all. There’s much mischief and mayhem before he comes to that conclusion, however, and Carrey ensures there’s never a dull moment to be had. The expressiveness of his face and body, even when under heavy layers of makeup, is something few actors could pull off.

Peter Appleton in The Majestic (2001)

The Majestic is an odd film. The third directing effort from Frank Darabont after The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile waived the derelict halls of prison in favor of a schmaltzy romance in small-town America that feels like a modern-day Frank Capra film. Carrey plays Peter Appleton, a screenwriter in 1950s Hollywood who gets blacklisted due to suspected communist sympathies. Angered that his name has been removed from his upcoming picture, Peter gets drunk and drives his car off a bridge. Sometime later he awakens with amnesia in the town of Lawson, with all its residents believing him to be a missing resident who went MIA during World War II, and soon after Peter finds himself entangled in a budding relationship with said resident’s previous girlfriend. It’s an unapologetically corny film, but one made with genuine passion even if its two-and-a-half-hour runtime does stretch the material to its breaking point. This is Carrey at his most serious, and he does a great job playing an innocent man caught in a bad situation.

Joel Barish in Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind (2004)

Debatably the most acclaimed film of his career (in addition to being the most unorthodox), Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind sees Carrey at his most heartbreaking with the character of Joel Barish. Having discovered that his ex-girlfriend has undergone a procedure to erase all her memories of him, Joel decides to do the same, but upon watching all his memories of her disappear one by one, he starts to realize he has made a terrible mistake. With a script by Charlie Kaufman, Eternal Sunshine was never going to be the most conventional of films, but his delicate and thoughtful examination into the power of memory, combined with the most restrained but powerful performance of Carrey’s career, combine to make an unforgettable experience.

Count Olaf in Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Although somewhat overshadowed by Netflix’s excellent adaptation of the classic children’s books, this 2004 version of the first three novels remains an underrated gem that perfectly captures the bizarre mix of unrelenting tragedy and dark comedy that torment the Baudelaire orphans. Carrey’s performance as Count Olaf, their villainous new guardian who schemes to obtain their fortune through whatever means necessary, is the definition of a scene-stealer. Watching him jump between various disguises in his pursuit of the Baudelaire fortune is a thing of beauty, and Carrey is relishing every moment.

Jeff Piccirillo in Kidding (2018)

After a lengthy absence from our screens, Carrey returned in this 2018 tragicomedy that also marked his first starring role in a television series in over twenty years. Following the unexpected death of his son, children’s television presenter Jeff Piccirillo struggles to cope with the hardships of life that threaten to tear apart the rest of his family too. Working again with Eternal Sunshine director Michael Gondry, Carrey delivers one of the most tragic performances of his career, with the slapstick humor of his on-air persona serving as the perfect contrast to his off-air misery.

Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Even during the initial wave of negativity that surrounded Sonic the Hedgehog, Carrey’s casting as the blue blur’s arch-nemesis had fans excited. When the film finally released following a delay of three months to redesign the titular hedgehog, fans were relieved that their excitement had been well-founded. Robotnik feels like exactly the sort of role Carrey would have played in his early years, and his ability to jump straight back into his signature brand of comedy as though he’s still a young and fresh-faced actor is wonderful to watch. Carrey makes the most of every second he’s given, and for fans of his work it’ll feel like cozying up in a blanket and reliving your favorite childhood memories. Bring on Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

