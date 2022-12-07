Spoiler Alert is the upcoming biographical romantic drama that will cover the final 11 months of Manhattan photographer Kit Cowan's life through the eyes of his 14-year partner and, eventually, his spouse, Michael Ausiello. The film will mark Jim Parsons' return to the big screen after his latest feature film, The Boys in the Band, in 2020.

RELATED: 'Spoiler Alert' Poster Gives a Look at Jim Parsons in Michael Showalter's Adaptation

Parsons is a well-known name in the film industry and has a long list of noteworthy roles to his name, as well as four Primetime Emmy wins. Thus, while deciding whether to watch his latest movie, which will release on Friday, December 2nd, here are some of his best works for reference.

'The Big Bang Theory' (2006 - 2019)

The Big Bang Theory is a TV sitcom created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady that centers on a group of friends living in Pasadena, California. Most of them are scientists, while Penny (Kaley Cuoco), the neighbor living across the hall from Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Parsons), is not. The show revolves around both their professional as well as personal lives.

The sitcom pays tribute to popular nerd culture and a number of well-known franchises, including Star Wars and Firefly. The Big Bang Theory also makes science more approachable while keeping it simple to comprehend, bringing us closer to their reality with wit and charm. Parsons' performance in the program was distinctive, and as a result, he received numerous honors, including an Emmy.

RELATED: 10 Best Pop Cultures Referenced in 'The Big Bang Theory'

'Young Sheldon' (2017 - )

Young Sheldon is a spin-off prequel of The Big Bang Theory set in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It follows the childhood of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) as he lives with his family in Texas and tries to fit in with his family, friends, and the world, who are unsure of how to handle his exceptional academic aptitude and lack of social skills.

Young Sheldon is a sitcom that celebrates friendship, family, and nostalgia, all of which contributed to the original show's success. Although Parsons doesn't appear in the show, his voice serves as a narrative guide that takes viewers on a journey through Sheldon's early life. The ensemble features excellent acting, particularly from Armitage as Young Sheldon and Zoe Perry as his mother, Mary.

Hidden Figures (2016)

Hidden Figures is partially inspired by Margot Lee Shetterly's 2016 nonfiction book of the same name, which is about African American female mathematicians who worked at NASA during the Space Race. The film follows these women as they quickly progressed through NASA's ranks, working with some of history's finest minds on projects like calculating astronaut John Glenn's historic launch into space and ensuring his safe return. Parsons played Paul Stafford, the head engineer in Space Task Group in the film.

The three leading ladies and the entire cast give amazing performances in this motivational and enjoyable picture. In addition, Hidden Figures delivers a touching tale about overcoming obstacles to succeed. It also brilliantly pays tribute not only to the three pioneering Black female scientists at NASA but to women who have had their contributions to the world brushed aside or omitted.

'The Boys in the Band' (2020)

The Boys in the Band is based on Mart Crowley’s 1968 play of the same name. The film is set in New York City in 1968 when it was still believed that homosexuality should be kept a secret and centers on a birthday party hosted by Michael (Parsons) for his sarcastic and witty friend, Harold (Zachary Quinto). An evening of drinks and laughter quickly turns chaotic when Alan (Brian Hutchison), Michael's heterosexual college roommate, shows up unexpectedly.

In honor of Crowley's timeless narrative, Netflix's remake is as moving and witty on screen as it is on stage. Moreover, employing queer actors in queer roles is a significant step and a turning point for Hollywood, and it also makes the film more meaningful and relatable. Additionally, rather than attempting to modify it, the movie retains the style of its day, maintaining the original elegance that contributed to its earlier success.

RELATED: 8 LGBTQ+ Films to Enjoy With Friends During Pride Month

'Hollywood' (2020)

Hollywood is a miniseries featuring an ensemble cast including David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Joe Mantello, and so on. The show is set in the Hollywood Golden Age following World War II and centers on a group of ambitious actors and filmmakers struggling to realize their aspirations. Parsons played Henry Wilson, a fictionalized version of a Hollywood talent agent whose clients include actor Rock Hudson.

The show knows the importance of telling various compelling stories on screen, and Ryan Murphy does this masterfully. Moreover, like most of Murphy’s works, Hollywood isn’t eye candy; it explores the underbelly of show business and uses satire to criticize the celebrities that people blindly worship.

'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' (2019)

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is based on the serial killer Ted Bundy’s ex-girlfriend, Elizabeth Kendall’s memoir, The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy, as it follows the crimes of Bundy through Kendall’s (Lily Collins) perspective. She and her daughter’s life were turned upside down after Bundy’s (played by Zac Efron) arrest and her refusal to believe the truth for years.

Parsons portrayed Larry Simpson, the prosecuting attorney in Florida on Bundy’s case. Despite playing a small part, he produced a fleshed-out performance distinctive from his other roles. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the movie nevertheless takes an intriguing tack in exploring how Bundy's loved ones cope with the trauma instead of focusing on the authority and victims’ viewpoints.

RELATED: 10 Creepiest Serial Killer Biopics That Will Make You Sleep With the Lights On

'A Kid Like Jake' (2018)

A Kid Like Jake follows a Brooklyn couple, played by Claire Danes and Parsons. They have always known that their four-year-old sons prefer fairy tale princesses over toy automobiles and are informed by his preschool teacher that his gender-nonconforming play may not just be a phase. Thus, the couple must reevaluate their responsibilities as parents and spouses.

The movie illustrates a parent's most basic instinct, which is to protect their child, while simultaneously suggesting that the best kind of protection is love and understanding. Additionally, the movie is beautiful because it portrays Jake and his parents' difficulties with authenticity and sincerity.

'The Normal Heart' (2014)

Through the eyes of writer/activist Ned Weeks (Mark Ruffalo), the founder of an established HIV advocacy group, The Normal Heart, shows the growth of the HIV-AIDS crisis in New York City between 1981 and 1984. Parsons portrayed Tommy Boatwright, who joined Ned and others to establish the Gay Men’s Health Crisis (GMHC), a local organization that organizes fundraising events for AIDS research, operates a hotline, and offers to counsel.

Even though The Normal Heart is a work of fiction, its performances make the stories it portrays about the burgeoning AIDS problem in America seem honest and hauntingly genuine. Although it has flaws, it’s undeniable that the movie is compelling and a robust representation of LGBTQ+ political consciousness.

'Home' (2015)

Home is a computer-animated science fiction comedy film partly based on the 2007 children's book, The True Meaning of Smekday, by Adam Rex. The plot centers on the joint exploits of a kind alien, ostracized by his species, and a teenage girl looking for her mother after they become separated during an invasion of Earth. Parsons is the voice behind Oh, the said alien.

Home is a tale of friendship and survival, but it's also a celebration of individuality and the fun of being silly. Home has solid moral values wrapped up in glossy packaging with laughs for the intended demographic and a fun time for parents, like most animated movies.

'Garden State' (2004)

Garden State revolves around Andrew Largeman (Zach Braff), a 26-year-old actor and waiter who returns to his hometown in New Jersey after his mother passes away. The film is based on Braff’s personal experiences. Parsons played Tim, a partner of Mark’s (Peter Sarsgaard) mother and a former acquaintance of Andrew and Mark.

Even though Parsons only has a little part in the movie, he manages to leave some clues about his upcoming appearance in The Big Bang Theory by fluently speaking Klingon. Along with the excellent acting from the actors, the movie manages to be pleasantly quirky while offering weight and depth.

KEEP READING: ‘My Policeman’ and 9 Other Great LGBTQ+ Movies That Have Defining Impacts