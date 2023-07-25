Named the 10th greatest star from classic Hollywood by the American Film Institute, Joan Crawford is a legend of the silver screen. Born Lucille LeSueur, Crawford rose to prominence in the Silent Era, becoming, in the words of F. Scott Fitzgerald, "the best example of the flapper."

Crawford was one of the earliest examples of a genuine movie star, an enigmatic and alluring figure whose private life caused as much interest as her films roles. Widely considered one of the most beautiful faces in classic Hollywood, Crawford starred in many now-iconic films that cemented her legacy as a breathtaking and revered performer.

10 'Daisy Kenyon' (1947)

The iconic Otto Preminger directs Crawford in the 1947 romantic drama Daisy Kenyon. The film co-stars Henry Fonda and Dana Andrews and follows the complicated romantic entanglement between the titular character, her lover, and the man she impulsively marries.

A classic melodrama powered by Crwford's intense performance, Daisy Kenyon is among the actress' most underrated films. Crawford shines opposite Fonda and Andrews in a role that plays to her greatest strengths. Daisy Kenyon isn't particularly innovative, but it's a classic example of a well-told melodrama elevated by a trio of stellar performers at the top of their game.

9 'Sudden Fear' (1952)

Crawford received her third and final Oscar nomination for her performance in the 1952 noir thriller Sudden Fear. The plot follows Myra Hudson, a successful writer who unexpectedly marries a struggling actor. After the honeymoon, she learns he married her out of ambition and plans to kill her; heartbroken but determined to get revenge, Myra hatches a dangerous plan.

One of the best classic film noirs from Hollywood's Golden Age, Sudden Fear is an excellent example of the "woman in distress" category. Crawford excels as the tortured Myra, delivering a suitably frantic performance that confirms her as one of film noir's best leading ladies.

8 'Possessed' (1947)

An early example of the psychological thriller, Possessed stars Crawford as Louise Howell, a woman violently obsessed with her lover. Told in flashbacks, the film follows Louise's story as a nurse to a wealthy family and her increasingly dangerous obsession with the family's neighbor, the distant David.

Crawford shines in Possessed as the troubled Louise, whose mental health becomes increasingly unstable throughout the film. The actress received great acclaim for her performance, earning her second Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Possessed is an underrated thriller, enhanced by its dreamlike, unreliable tone and Crawford's bravura performance.

7 'Our Dancing Daughters' (1928)

The 1928 silent drama Our Dancing Daughters was one of Crawford's first successes. The plot centers on two friends vying for the same man's affection. Crawford stars as Diana, an extroverted and free-spirited flapper whose winsome personality ultimately prevails.

Our Dancing Daughters launched Crawford's career. It cemented her as one of the Silent Era's most recognizable performers and the ideal embodiment of the 1920s flapper. Crawford's role as Diana remains one of her most recognizable and lauded, beginning her career as a star and cementing her image as one of the decade's most beloved screen icons.

6 'Johnny Guitar (1954)

The 1954 Western Johnny Guitar stars Crawford opposite Sterling Hayden. The plot centers on Vienna, the owner of a saloon frequented by the town's bandits. When someone commits a crime, Vienna's rival, Emma Small, rallies the town against her saloon.

Although misunderstood during its initial release, Johnny Guitar received some much-deserved reappraisal in later years. It is now considered among the all-time best Westerns, praised for subverting the genre's conventions and bringing a campy and colorful flair to the otherwise muted Western tone.

5 'Grand Hotel' (1932)

Crawford starred in several iconic films during her decade-plus career at MGM, including the iconic 1932 pre-Code drama Grand Hotel. The film stars John Barrymore, Greta Garbo, and Crawford and follows a group of individuals staying at a luxurious Berlin hotel. Crawford plays Flaemmchen, an ambitious stenographer working for a questionable industrialist.

Grand Hotel remains the only film to win Best Picture without any other nomination. The narrative includes several vignettes starring some of the era's biggest stars, with Crawford's making a strong impression as the cunning Flaemmchen. However, Grand Hotel is best remembered for Garbo's role as the aging ballerina Grunsinskaya, who, more than anything, wanted to be alone.

4 'Whatever Happened To Baby Jane?' (1962)

Crawford's infamous rivalry with Bette Davis made for a juicy background for Robert Aldrich's 1962 psychological horror thriller Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? The film follows an aging child star tormenting her wheelchair-using sister in a dilapidated Hollywood mansion.

Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? was among Crawford's last box office hits. The film received praise, with Davis receiving an Oscar nomination. However, Crawford is as crucial to the film's success as her co-star. Blanche is the film's heart, and Crawford delivers a tragic portrayal of frustration and fear that ranks among the finest in her long career.

3 'Humoresque' (1946)

The 1946 melodrama Humoresque stars Crawford opposite John Garfield. The story revolves around the tragic romance between Paul, a young and up-and-coming violinist, and Helen, the wealthy woman who becomes his patroness. As their relationship evolves, Helen's erratic tendencies threaten to destroy them.

RELATED: The 10 Best Romantic Dramas Of The 21st Century, Ranked

Humoresque might be Crawford's finest on-screen hour. The actress delivers an elegant, almost ethereal performance that seamlessly and effortlessly balances passion and tragedy. Humoresque lives and dies with Crawford, delivering a tortuous love story leading to a tragic ending that remains among the most memorable in the romantic drama genre.

2 'The Women' (1939)

George Cukor's 1939 comedy-drama The Women stars a who's who of MGM stars, including Norma Shearer, Rosalind Russell, and Crawford. With an all-female cast, The Women follows Mary Haines, whose life comes tumbling down when she discovers her husband is having an affair with the tacky but beautiful Crystal Allen. Heading to Reno for a divorce, Mary decides to win her husband back instead.

The Women was a major critical and commercial success. Crawford's role as the daring and manipulative salesgirl Crystal Allen received particular praise, and her now-iconic final quote remains highly regarded today. The Women is a sharp and biting satire of the 1930s upper class, further elevated by one of the best ensembles to ever grace the silver screen.

1 'Mildred Pierce' (1945)

Mildred Pierce is one of the most iconic noirs of the 1940s and Crawford's defining film. Based on the eponymous 1941 novel, the film follows the titular character's struggles to support her two daughters after her wealthy husband leaves her. Becoming a successful businesswoman, Mildred must deal with her eldest daughter's resentful behavior amidst a police investigation following her second husband's death.

Crawford won the Best Actress Oscar for her now-iconic performance in Mildred Pierce. The film is a brilliant showcase of Crawford's strengths as a performer, with the legendary actress delivering a powerhouse portrayal of sacrifice and endurance. Mildred Pierce was the pinnacle of Crawford's career and the definitive proof that she was one of classic Hollywood's defining stars.

