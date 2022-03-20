Joel Edgerton will soon be making his return to a galaxy far, far away in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' but you can watch him in these excellent films right now.

Joel Edgerton makes his return to the Star Wars franchise with Obi-Wan Kenobi, and it's fascinating to consider that he had his breakout role in the science-fiction blockbuster series. In the 20 years since Edgerton first appeared as Owen Lars in Star Wars: Episode II- Attack of the Clones, Edgerton has become one of the best actors of his generation. The Australian star spent years playing supporting roles before critics realized he had potential to be a leading man.

Edgerton is incredibly versatile, and although he frequently appears in ensemble films, he’s never unmemorable. In addition to his impressive work in front of the camera, Edgerton has also had a successful career as a writer and director. Outside his upcoming Star Wars role, Edgerton will next be seen in Ron Howard’s biographical film Thirteen Lives and the neo-noir thriller The Unknown Man.

When looking back at Edgerton’s filmography, it's amazing to think about the many great projects that he’s been a part of, such as The Green Knight, Black Mass, Life, The King, Zero Dark Thirty, and Barry Jenkins’ limited series The Underground Railroad. Here are the Joel Edgerton seven best movies ranked.

7. Loving

Although his co-star was recognized, Edgerton was unjustly snubbed of an Academy Award nomination for his understated performance in Jeff Nichols’ biographical film Loving. The film tells the amazing true story of Richard (Edgerton) and Mildred Loving (Ruth Negga), an interracial couple whose marriage led to the United States Supreme Court case that made it illegal for states to prohibit relationships based on race. Both Edgerton and Negga embody humble people who earn a place in history simply for being in love; they just want to be together, but it helped change the course of the country.

6. The Great Gatsby

Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation of the classic F. Scott Fitzgerald novel The Great Gatsby left audiences starkly divided; some appreciated Luhrmann’s hyper stylized take on the source material, but others felt that his interpretation lacked the depth of the novel. Either way, Edgerton is pitch perfect as the unlikeable socialite Tom Buchannan. Within Luhrmann’s broad interpretation of the characters, Edgerton’s brutishness is the perfect foil for the overwhelming charisma of Leonardo DiCaprio.

5. Boy Erased

Edgerton’s second film as a director helped to raise awareness about the dehumanizing practice of sending LGBT youth to “conversion therapy.” He adapted the memoir of activist Garrard Conley (Lucas Hedges), the teenage son of a minister (Russell Crowe) who is sent to a religious camp after coming out to his parents. Edgerton also appears in the film as the camp’s leader Victor Sykes, who is based on John Smid, an actual conversion coach. The real Smid came out as gay and is now happily married, which Edgerton subtly hints at in his nuanced performance. Although his sexuality isn’t revealed until the closing title cards, Edgerton shows how Smid’s cruelty masks his conflicted feelings.

4. It Comes At Night

It Comes At Night suffered from a purposefully disingenuous advertising campaign that marketed it as a terrifying monster movie. In actuality the film is no fantasy, and the only monsters it explores are average people who commit horrible actions as a result of their fear and distrust. The film takes place in a vaguely post-apocalyptic future, and follows a tense interaction between two families. Paul (Edgerton), Sarah (Carmen Ejogo), and their son Travis (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) invite a young couple (Christopher Abbot and Riley Keough) to stay with them so they can share resources, but both families begin to question each other’s intentions. Edgerton captures the anxiety of a patriarch who is willing to do anything to protect his family, even if it means stepping over his own moral code.

3. Midnight Special

In the same year that he appeared in Loving, Edgerton collaborated with writer/director Jeff Nichols again in the underrated science-fiction drama Midnight Special. The two are perfectly suited to work together; Nichols crafts morally complex, slice-of-life stories, and Edgerton brings a realism to his characters, even in sci-fi films. Midnight Special follows the fugitive Roy Tomlin (Michael Shannon), whose young son, Alton (Jaeden Martell), has superpowers. Edgerton appears as Roy’s best friend Lucas, who helps him transport Alton across the country. Alton is treated as messianic figure by the communities he visits, but Lucas thankfully just treats him like a normal kid. He’s the exact type of mentor that the young boy needs as he discovers the potential of his powers.

2. Warrior

Even if it replicates some familiar sports movie story beats, Warrior is still a powerful look at a broken family. The film follows two brothers, Brendan (Edgerton) and Tommy Conlon (Tom Hardy), both of whom have decided to pursue mixed martial arts fighting. The two men haven’t seen each other in years after they both had a falling out with their father, the alcoholic MMA trainer Paddy (Nick Nolte). Brendan is a high school physics teacher struggling to make ends meet; Tommy is a war veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Neither brother seeks glory from competing in an MMA tournament, and they certainly don’t expect that they’ll be facing off against each other. Their final match during the film’s closing scenes is absolutely heartbreaking to watch, as you don’t want to see either character lose.

1. The Gift

In his directorial debut, Edgerton created a twisty, anxiety-inducing thriller about repressed trauma and forgotten cruelties. While many first-time filmmakers lack the patience to tell a slow burn story, Edgerton holds back from showing too much, making the film even more suspenseful. The Gift follows a couple, Simon (Jason Bateman) and Robyn (Rebecca Hall), who move from Chicago to an expensive new home in Los Angeles. Simon receives an unexpected visit from his childhood peer Gordo (Edgerton), who claims that the two were close friends. Gordo sends elaborate gifts to the pair, and Robyn slowly realizes that Simon was his childhood bully. She begins to piece together her husband’s past as Gordo’s presence becomes more threatening. Edgerton makes Gordo a sympathetic, yet frightening character; he undoubtedly is still suffering from his youthful trauma, but his actual intentions are unclear.

